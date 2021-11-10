DirectRx Pharmacy Invests in Homegrown Talent

TROY, Mich., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A local specialty pharmacy with nationwide reach is growing talent here in metro Detroit through new opportunities to not only train and certify licensed pharmacy technicians onsite, but also track development in training and skills for existing associates, providing paths for growth within the company.



DirectRx Pharmacy, a leading independent specialty pharmacy in Troy, Mich., has been approved by the State of Michigan’s Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) board to offer its own pharmacy technician training program and certification exam. An applicant can receive free training through DirectRx in preparation to take the company’s own pharmacy technician exam. By becoming a certified pharmacy technician, the opportunities for growth within the company significantly expand.

“With a pharmacy technician certification, our associates are able to assist the pharmacist in many more day-to-day activities, while also learning more about our specialty medications, patient care and other opportunities within DirectRx,” said Amanda Berishaj, PharmD, vice president of clinical services for DirectRx. “A good candidate for this program is anyone willing to learn and grow within our company. We’re looking for team members with problem solving skills, open communication and a willingness to jump into the unknown to help our patients in their healthcare journey.”

DirectRx has also invested in a learning management system for training and development purposes. The program is designed to grow talent within the company and provide more career opportunities for existing employees to advance.

DirectRx Pharmacy is an independent specialty pharmacy with dual accreditation from both URAC and ACHC. A specialty pharmacy dispenses medications which target a specific population with a chronic and sometimes life-threatening disease. Specialty Pharmacy includes disease specific clinical monitoring as well as patient compliance and adherence programs.

To apply for pharmacy technician training in preparation for the certification exam, contact Marina Lekocaj at 248.273.0489 DirectRx Pharmacy.

About DirectRx Pharmacy

DirectRx, an independent specialty pharmacy with dual accreditation from both ACHC and URAC, is dedicated to providing patients with unparalleled, personalized pharmaceutical care. Unlike other pharmacies, DirectRx is owned and operated by certified doctors of pharmacy. As a family-owned business, the company has grown to serve 46 states since its inception more than three decades ago. Investments in technology help to provide clients with accurate, timely orders. www.DirectRx.com