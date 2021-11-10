Kering - Bottega Veneta and Daniel Lee announce their joint decision to end their collaboration

English French

10 November 2021

BOTTEGA VENETA AND DANIEL LEE ANNOUNCE THEIR JOINT DECISION TO END THEIR COLLABORATION

Bottega Veneta and Daniel Lee are announcing their joint decision to end their collaboration. Daniel Lee has been at the creative helm of the House since July 1, 2018. He brought new energy to the House and greatly contributed to the new momentum that Bottega Veneta is enjoying today.

Leo Rongone, CEO of Bottega Veneta, stated: “I would like to thank Daniel for his dedication to the House over the past three years. He provided Bottega Veneta with a fresh perspective and a new sense of modernity, while remaining respectful of the brand’s fifty-year heritage. The remarkable growth of the brand over the last three years bears testimony to the success of his creative work.”

François-Henri Pinault, Chairman & CEO of Kering, declared: “I am very grateful to Daniel for having brought his passion and energy to Bottega Veneta. His singular vision made the House’s heritage relevant for today and put it back to the center of the fashion scene. I would like to personally thank him for the unique chapter that he has written in the long history of Bottega Veneta.”

Daniel Lee stated: “My time at Bottega Veneta has been an incredible experience. I am grateful to have worked with an exceptional and talented team and I am forever thankful to everyone who was part of creating our vision. Thank you to Francois-Henri Pinault for his support, and for the opportunity to be part of Bottega Veneta’s story.”

A new creative organization for the House will be announced soon.

