LifeLabs appoints Jennifer Cudlipp as Chief Operating Officer

Burnaby, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeLabs is pleased to announce the appointment of Jennifer Cudlipp to Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective immediately. As COO, Jennifer will be accountable for all areas of operations at LifeLabs including lab operations, client services, supply chain, employee health and safety and environmental sustainability, logistics and specimen management, medical science and quality management, agile transformation, and business continuity.

Jennifer has been a part of the LifeLabs leadership team for several years and has an extensive understanding of the business as a whole. Before joining LifeLabs, Jennifer held the position as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of BC Biomedical where she led the successful sale of the organization to LifeLabs in 2013. Jennifer’s breadth of senior-level knowledge, including finance, strategy, human resources, technology and government relations has gained her invaluable insights into LifeLabs’ people, clients, and operations. Most recently, she served as President of Excelleris, a health technology company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of LifeLabs, overseeing the connection of Health Information Exchange platforms across 30,000 health care providers as well as hospitals and hospital networks. Also continuing in her role as Senior Vice President, British Columbia, Jennifer is responsible for ensuring strong relationships with leaders in the B.C. health care sector, government, and business community in order to drive business development and growth within the province for LifeLabs.

In 2021, Jennifer was recognized by Business in Vancouver in their inaugural #BC500 list. Celebrating “visionaries, innovators and trailblazers”, the list highlights the 500 most influential business leaders who have made a notable impact on the province’s communities, industries, and economy. This is the first year that Business in Vancouver has shared this list, which includes more than 55 categories. The BC 500 recognizes leaders in finance, real estate, art and media, tourism, and health care. To learn more about the BC 500 and the other individuals included in the list, visit https://bc500.biv.com/

“This past year has required a whole new level of strength and resilience for leaders across all industries,” adds Charles Brown, President and CEO of LifeLabs. “I am incredibly proud of Jennifer for being recognized as a top leader in BC. She is an excellent representative for LifeLabs and will serve as an exceptional COO who puts our people and customers at the centre of all that we do.”

“I look forward to working closely with our front-lines who are at the centre of our operations. Together, I know that we’ll continue to advance on strategies that further enhance the care and services we offer our communities,” says Jennifer Cudlipp, COO of LifeLabs.

About LifeLabs

LifeLabs is Canada’s leader in laboratory diagnostic information and health connectivity solutions, leveraging innovative and personalized digital tools that empower customers to live their best life. Our dedicated and talented team of 6,000 employees supports 20 million lab visits and conducts over 100 million laboratory tests annually. LifeLabs is 100% Canadian-owned by OMERS Infrastructure, the infrastructure investment manager of one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans. Learn more at www.lifelabs.com.

