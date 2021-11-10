Workplace Strategist Amy Clark Joins SmithGroup’s Denver Office

DENVER, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmithGroup, one of the nation’s leading integrated design firms, has hired Amy Clark to serve as a workplace strategist based at the company’s Denver office.

Possessing more than 18 years of experience in design and workplace strategy, Clark has delivered transformational solutions for leading organizations such as GoFundMe, Gold’s Gym, Sound Behavioral Health, TY Lin and others across the U.S. and abroad. She will draw upon her expertise to further expand SmithGroup’s network of clients seeking highly specialized and customized workplace strategy services. Recent notable clients in this arena include Ally Financial, Lake Trust Credit Union, Mercedes-Benz Financial Services, and several undisclosed companies within the global technology marketplace.

Clark comes to SmithGroup from worldwide commercial real estate magnate Cushman & Wakefield, where she served as a workplace strategist and was among a group of select employees honored with the firm’s 2021 Excellence Award.

As an undergraduate, Clark attended Clemson University and earned a Bachelor of Science in Architecture. She went on to obtain a Master of Architecture from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation and was the recipient of the institution’s coveted Student Life Award.

“Amy possesses a unique blend of expertise and training which enables her to understand the challenges impacting businesses across the country,” says Lise Newman, AIA, director of SmithGroup’s Workplace Practice. “She will collaborate with clients to understand their unique workplace needs and develop strategic solutions that support their employees and their operational objectives.”

Clark is a licensed architect in Colorado and Illinois and has obtained LEED AP BD+C certification from the U.S. Green Building Council. In addition, she is a PROSCI Certified Change Practitioner – a credential signifying that she has a thorough grasp of the knowledge, skills and tools required to drive successful change initiatives.

Clark resides in Littleton, Colorado and is an avid supporter of her local community. Currently, she serves as a member of the Financial Advisory Committee for the Littleton Public Schools and is a volunteer with the Evans Scholar Foundation.

SmithGroup (www.smithgroup.com) is one of the world’s preeminent integrated design firms. Working across a network of 15 offices in the U.S. and China, a team of 1,200 experts is committed to excellence in strategy, design, and delivery. The scale of the firm’s thinking and organization produces partnerships with forward-looking clients that maximize opportunities, minimize risk and solve their most complex problems. SmithGroup creates exceptional design solutions for healthcare, science and technology organizations, higher education and cultural institutions, urban environments, diverse workplaces, mixed-use and waterfront developments, and parks and open spaces.

Attachment