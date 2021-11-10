Sodexo - Availability of the Fiscal 2021 Universal Registration Document

English French

Availability of the Fiscal 2021 Universal Registration Document

Issy-les-Moulineaux, November 10, 2021 - Sodexo’s Fiscal 2021 Universal Registration Document was filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on November 10, 2021.

In accordance with applicable regulations, it is available on Sodexo’s website (www.sodexo.com > Finance > Regulated information) and on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org).

This Universal Registration Document includes, in particular:

The statutory financial statements of Sodexo S.A. for Fiscal 2021;

The consolidated financial statements of the Group for Fiscal 2021;

The related auditors’ reports on the statutory and the consolidated financial statements as well as the special report on related-party agreements;

The Fiscal 2021 management report including the declaration on extra-financial performance;

The Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance;

Information regarding internal control and risk management;

The presentation of the resolutions as well as the resolutions submitted to the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of December 14, 2021;

Information on the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors; and

Information on the share buyback programme.





About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 56 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees’ engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, childcare centers and concierge services. Sodexo’s success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 412,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key figures

17.4 billion euro in Fiscal 2021 consolidated revenues

412,000 employees as at August 31, 2021

#1 France-based private employer worldwide

56 countries

100 million consumers served daily

12.4 billion euro in market capitalization (as at November 9, 2021)

Contacts

Analysts and Investors Corporate Legal Department Media Virginia JEANSON

Tel : +33 1 57 75 80 56

virginia.jeanson@sodexo.com



Olivia GUILLAUME

Tel : +33 1 57 75 85 90

olivia.guillaume@sodexo.com



Mathieu SCARAVETTI

Tel : +33 6 28 62 21 91

mathieu.scaravetti@sodexo.com

Attachment