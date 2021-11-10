Summit Scramble is the World’s First Immersive Cross-Platform Web Game That You Can Play On Smartphones, Computers and Virtual Reality Devices

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, 8th Wall announced the launch of the world’s first immersive, entirely cross-platform web game, Summit Scramble . Available online for everyone around the world to play, Summit Scramble is a free augmented reality game that can be played simultaneously on smartphones, computers and virtual reality devices in the browser.



Set on top of a 3D mountain, players race up and down the mountain, overcoming obstacles such as rolling boulders, in order to collect as much gold as they can before it turns into a volcano that erupts. With the ability to play as a single player or multiplayer across platforms, players race against the clock to stake their claim as champion of Summit Scramble on the global leaderboard.

Key Features:

Players can create and customize their own Ready Player Me avatars as their character in the game with select outfits, accessories and hairstyles.

Summit Scramble is a free web game that can be played in AR on iOS and Android smartphones and tablets or Microsoft HoloLens, in 3D on desktop and laptop computers and in VR on the Oculus Quest/Meta Quest.

Players can challenge their friends in real-time from anywhere around the world and play across platforms.

Players can register their high scores on the leaderboard and easily share their avatar’s winning moment on their social networks or via popular messaging apps.

“I am very excited for the launch of 8th Wall’s first-ever web game, powered by our new Reality Engine, which allows players to challenge their friends across smartphones, computers and virtual reality devices,” said Erik Murphy-Chutorian, CEO and Founder of 8th Wall. “With the launch of our Reality Engine which allows developers to build a web-based augmented reality project once and deploy it across a variety of devices, people around the world will now be able to challenge their friends and family on the device of their choice. This is a game changer for augmented reality which already invokes personal and memorable brand experiences.”

Built by WebAR agency Aircards and powered by 8th Wall, the leading augmented reality software platform for the web, Summit Scramble is now available to players everywhere and on any device at summitscramble.com .

For players attending AWE USA 2021 November 10th and 11th in Santa Clara, CA, a special in-person experience of the game will be debuted at the 8th Wall Booth #313 where players will have the opportunity to play Summit Scramble on a smartphone (iOS and Android), computer, Oculus Quest/Meta Quest or Microsoft HoloLens.

About 8th Wall

8th Wall is an award-winning computer vision software company that makes it possible to build interactive web-based augmented reality (WebAR) that can be experienced on any smartphone—no app required. With the world’s largest augmented reality platform, 8th Wall supports over 3.5 billion smartphones and has been used by developers, agencies and creative studios to create AR activations for brands across industry verticals including retail, food and beverage, travel and tourism, automotive, fashion, sports and entertainment. 8th Wall has powered WebAR experiences for top brands such as Nike, Porsche, Sony Pictures, Burger King, General Mills, British Gas, Heineken, McDonald’s, Swiss Airlines, Toyota, Red Bull, Adidas, COACH and more. Learn more about 8th Wall at www.8thwall.com.

About Aircards

Aircards is an agency specializing in the development of Web-based Augmented and Virtual Reality experiences, with a highly talented in-house team of WebAR/VR developers, 3D artists, project managers and creatives.

Providing an end-to-end service that includes consulting, ideation, design, development, hosting and analytics, Aircards is dedicated to ensuring they are at the forefront of innovation in the web-based immersive technology sector.

Aircards is trusted by top global brands including Pepsi, Samsung, Yahoo!, John Deere, Warner Bros, Disney & many more. Learn more at www.aircards.co

