Heartbeat Health Partners With Withings on New FDA Cleared Hybrid Smartwatch, Enabling Clinically Backed ECG Readings

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartbeat Health , a healthcare technology company working to deliver effective, efficient, and engaging heart care, announced today that it has partnered with Withings, as they launch their ECG-enabled hybrid ScanWatch in the U.S. on November 9.

Withings, an early pioneer of the connected health revolution, known for bringing elegantly designed, health and wellness devices into the homes of consumers, recently received FDA clearance for its new hybrid smartwatch, ScanWatch - which has SpO2 (blood oxygenation) sensors and a built-in ECG (electrocardiogram) - capable of detecting Atrial Fibrillation.

To take an ECG, users simply rest their finger on the ScanWatch bezel and the measurement is completed within 30 seconds. Using the Withings Health Mate app combined with Heartbeat's seamless technology integration, the ECG is then pinged real-time to Heartbeat Health's virtual cardiology team for clinical interpretation. The result? Individuals can quickly become more informed and understand their heart health better -- and share that information with their doctors.

The Withings and Heartbeat integration is a game-changing development in the cardiovascular space - as Atrial Fibrillation, a form of irregular heart rhythm, is significantly underdiagnosed and, in some cases, can be an indicator of other underlying related cardiovascular issues.

"Withings' approach to their ScanWatch is groundbreaking," says Dr. Jeff Wessler, a cardiologist and Heartbeat Health's co-founder and CEO. "We are thrilled to be the clinical partner to help Withings users understand their heart health better -- quicker than has ever previously been possible."

Heartbeat Health was founded in 2017 with a mission to fundamentally reshape cardiovascular care to better address heart disease.

"The clinical partnership between Withings and Heartbeat represents a new step in the consumer device landscape toward improving the heart health of millions of individuals," says Shikha Anand, Chief Medical Officer at Withings. "We look forward to expanding our partnership with Heartbeat over the upcoming years."

About Heartbeat Health

Heartbeat Health is a healthcare technology company founded to deliver virtual-first cardiovascular disease prevention and management with a focus on improved clinical experience, health outcomes, and reduced cost. More than 80% of heart disease deaths are attributable to preventable factors, yet cardiovascular disease remains the costliest and deadliest condition worldwide. Through its industry-leading data-powered platform and its clinical services, Heartbeat Health helps patients and at-risk organizations benefit from higher-value care by monitoring cardiovascular risk. Heartbeat Health has raised over $30 million in funding and is headquartered in New York City.

Learn more at heartbeathealth.com

About Withings

Established in 2008, Withings is a world leader in connected health technology. Its team of engineers, data scientists, and healthcare professionals have enthused everyday, elegant lifestyle objects with medical and wellness capabilities to efficiently track health vitals. Its range of in-home devices can monitor more than 20 health and wellness parameters and are used daily by millions of people worldwide. Its portfolio of devices that includes connected scales, hybrid watches, smart thermometers, blood pressure monitors, and sleep trackers empower individuals to take back control of their health and track medical and wellness data.

Learn more at withings.com

