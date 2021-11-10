Global Food & Beverage Air Filters Market Is Expected to Reach USD 1655.6 Million by 2028 : Fior Markets

Newark, NJ, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global food & beverage air filters market is expected to grow from USD 985.5 million in 2020 and to reach USD 1655.6 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

Food & beverage air filters removes pollutants in a safe and cost-effective manner, extending the shelf life of consumable items. Food & beverage air filters aids in the reduction of airborne contamination of consumable goods, the reduction of total filtration costs, and the management of smells, ambient temperatures, and humidity throughout the manufacturing process. Furthermore, air filters collect the tiniest particles and aid in the maintenance of constant airflow throughout the process, resulting in a major influence on the food & beverage air filters industry in the near future. Regimes all over the world are concerned about people's health and well-being. Food and beverage production has been the one sector where they have imposed strict regulations in order to prevent all potential hazards of product contamination at manufacturing facilities. For hygienic food and beverage processing systems, air filtration is a must-have feature. Airborne bacteria, on the other hand, are a big problem for food processors. Food & beverage air filters help in removing these harmful bacteria thus making the food edible.

Rising consumer awareness for preventing chronic health problems including, heart disease, diabetes, obesity and high cholesterol is driving demand for foods and beverages produced in a healthy environment. The growing use of modern agricultural techniques such as fertilisers and pesticides, combined with the growing trend of organic farming is likely to raise concerns about the safety and hygiene of food products produced is driving the demand for more efficient filtration solutions in the food and beverage industry. Increased use of sophisticated technologies for making food products, such as high-pressure processing, necessitates the employment of highly effective equipment for filtering of bacteria, fungus, and other particles produced in the food processing area, therefore increasing product demand. Food producers are being encouraged to install air filters in their manufacturing facilities by favourable laws like as the Food and Drug Administration's clean label and package standards..However, the high cost of installation of a few types of air filters as well as the high maintenance costs connected with them, may limit the market's expansion over the projected period. Furthermore, some air filters, such as HEPA air filters, might be costly to install for small and medium-sized food and beverage industries, thereby lowering their adoption rate.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/419710/request-sample

APC Filtration Inc., Donaldson Company, Inc., General Electric Company, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Air Filters, Inc., Pall Corporation, Delta Filtration Ltd., Camfil Group, Total Filtration Services, Inc., Nordic Air Filtration, and Porvair Plc are some of the major players in the food & beverage air filters market.

For instance, Parker-Hannifin Corporation started building the Parker Filtration Innovation Center, a new filter membrane application research and development centre in Columbia, Tennessee, in January 2020. The firm would be able to perform significant research to enhance filtering systems in the food and beverage sector as a result of this capacity growth.

Tönnies Group awarded Camfil Group a contract in October 2020 to install the CC 6000 and CC 2000, as well as its ProSafe HEPA H14 filter, at the company's meat processing facility. The firm would be able to boost its brand name in the market and grow sales by acquiring this contract.

EPA, HEPA and ULPA Filter segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 26.7% in the year 2020

On the basis of product, the global food & beverage air filters market is segmented into EPA, HEPA and ULPA filter, dust collector, cartridge collector, and baghouse filter. The EPA, HEPA and ULPA filter held the largest market share accounting for 26.7% in the year 2020. HEPA filters are capable of removing 99.97% of contaminated particle matter with a diameter of 0.3 m. In the next years, the laminar airflow provided by these filters is anticipated to increase product demand. ULPA filters are capable of eliminating 99.9% of pollutants with a diameter of 0.12 m or more. The capacity of HEPA and ULPA filters to work well in harsh, sensitive, and moisture-prone environments is anticipated to increase product demand. ULPA filters are a cost-effective alternative for food processors due to its various benefits, including a bigger media area, longer service life, capacity to work at low pressure drops, and lower energy usage. Dust collector segment is considered to be the fastest growing segment and is estimated to dominate the global food & beverage air filters market by 2028.

Food & Ingredients segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 21.5% in the year 2020

On the basis of application, the global food & beverage air filters market is segmented into dairy, food & ingredients, brewery, bottled water, non-alcoholic beverages. Food & ingredients segment held the largest market share accounting to 21.5% in the year 2020. The high rate of dust particle emission from spices and flavours used in food and ingredient manufacturing is attributed to the extensive use of air filters in this industry. Because of the high level of particulate matter and spores released into the air during the manufacturing of bakery and confectionary products, better quality filtration systems are required for consumer safety, boosting market share. Grain factories also have grain sorting and sieving stages, which emit a lot of dust into the air, increasing the demand for high-efficiency filters. Dairy segment is growing rapidly and hence is projected to dominate the global food & beverage air filters market by 2028.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/food-beverages-air-filters-market-by-product-419710.html

Regional Segment of Food & Beverage Air Filters Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global food & beverage air filters market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North American region held the largest market share of 25.16% in the year 2020. Because of shifting consumer consumption habits and their preference for healthy, convenient meals, the North American food and beverage air filters market is projected to develop significantly. Food and beverage manufacturers in North America are being compelled to embrace sanitary production techniques and clean label standards as a result of rising health consciousness and an increase in the incidence of diseases such as diabetes, obesity, heart issues, and cholesterol. Extremely cold weather in the region, along with rising disposable income, are projected to stimulate the consumption of wine and other brewery goods, therefore increasing beverage sector product demand. The US Food and Drug Administration's favourable regulatory scenario to support the manufacture of food items in a sanitary setting may boost the market outlook.

Request for Customization: https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/419710

About the report:

The global food & beverage air filters market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=419710&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com





















To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://www.marketquest.biz



Related Reports

Zinc Methionine Chelates Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/zinc-methionine-chelates-market-share-share-trends-419570.html

Poultry Feed Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/poultry-feed-market-share-share-trends-analysis-419567.html

Whey Protein Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/whey-protein-market-share-trends-analysis-report-by-419560.html

Customized Premixes Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/customized-premixes-market-share-share-trends-analysis-419551.html