New York Film Academy (NYFA) Community Represented in the 47th People’s Choice Award Nominations

New York, NY, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A record number of New York Film Academy (NYFA) alumni have received nominations in this year’s People’s Choice Award. Eleven alumni and two NYFA Guest Speakers will be represented at the 47th People’s Choice Awards.

The 47th annual event celebrates the fandom for film, music, television, and pop culture, with open voting for fans to decide the winner in each category. This year’s event is now open for voting through November 17th, 2021.

We’ve listed all NYFA alumni and Guest Speakers who have been nominated along with their work and bio below.

Category: THE MOVIE OF 2021

Dune - Francesco Panzieri

The NYFA 3D Animation and VFX alum, Francesco Panzieri was the in-house compositor for the highly acclaimed film, Dune. Panzieri has worked across film and television with a long list of credits including Clash of the Titans, For Colored Girls, Madea’s Big Happy Family, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, Terminator: Dark Fate, and Westworld (2 episodes). Dune was also nominated for the category ‘THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2021.’

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - Manon Lewis

New York Film Academy Australia (NYFA Australia) alum Manon Lewis was the third assistant director for Marvel’s highly-anticipated Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings film. Lewis has a long list of credits including Kate, Aquaman, Pacific Rim: Uprising, Thor: Ragnarok, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, and Kong: Skull Island. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was also nominated for the category ‘THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2021.’

Venom: Let There Be Carnage - Alfredo Tavares

NYFA Acting for Film alum Alfredo Tavares was in the film nominated this year, Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The actor has been credited in other films and television shows including The Batman, I May Destroy You, Shooter, The Peripheral, Pennyworth, and the upcoming Wonka. Venom: Let There Be Carnage was also nominated for the category ‘THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2021.’

Category: THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2021

Vacation Friends - King Bach

Andrew Bachelor (aka King Bach) who attended NYFA’s Acting for Film MFA program starred as Gabe in the Hulu original series, Vacation Friends. He has also appeared in When We First Met, Where’s the Money, and The Babysitter.

Category: THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2021

F9: The Fast Saga - Leroy Button

NYFA Australia Filmmaking alum Leroy Button was the VFX Camera Operator for F9: The Fast Saga, the latest addition to the Fast and Furious movie franchise. Leroy is also credited in feature films and television shows including No Time to Die, Aquaman, Dora: The Lost City of Gold, Jane, Westworld, Leaving Neverland, Sense, Godzilla Vs Kong, Monster Problems, Bloody Hell, Reef Break, At Last, and The End.

Godzilla vs. Kong - Julian Lawrence

NYFA Australia Filmmaking alum Julian Lawrence was the digital imaging technician of the Australia unit for Godzilla vs. Kong. The film is the fourth installment in the MonsterVerse series, the 36th film in the Godzilla franchise, and the 12th film in the King Kong franchise.

Category: THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2021

Luca - Raquel Bordin

Brazilian-born Filmmaker and NYFA alum Raquel Bordin worked on the popular Pixar animated film, Luca. The filmmaking alum’s thesis film, Tip Toe, has screened at the Cannes Film Festival and at the Regent Theater in Los Angeles, where it won “Best U.S. Short” at the Brazilian Film Festival.

Yes Day - Hayden Szeto

NYFA Acting for Film AFA alum Hayden Szeto appeared alongside Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramirez in the Netflix original film, Yes Day. The actor also appears in Tigertail, The Edge of Seventeen, and The Good Place.

Category: THE SHOW OF 2021

Cobra Kai - Guest Speaker Robert Mark Kamen

NYFA Guest Speaker and Bronx-born screenwriter Robert Mark Kamen wrote for films including The Transporter, The Karate Kid, Taken, Angel Has Fallen, Le cinquième élément, and The Fifth Element. The actor sat down to speak in an episode of the NYFA podcast The Backlot to discuss his work with Luc Besson on The Professional (Leon), The Fifth Element, Kiss of The Dragon, the Taken series, and his inspiration for and work on The Karate Kid. Cobra Kai was also nominated for the categories ‘THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2021’ and ‘THE BINGE-WORTHY SHOW OF 2021.’

Grey’s Anatomy - Camila Luddington

NYFA Acting for Film alum Camila Luddington plays Jo Wilson on the incredibly popular TV drama, Grey’s Anatomy. The actress has also appeared in Californication and voices Lara Croft in the newest incarnation of the Tomb Raider video game franchise for which she also provided the motion capture. Grey’s Anatomy was also nominated for the category ‘THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2021.’

WandaVision - Guest Speaker Elizabeth Olsen

Emmy-award nominated actress and NYFA Guest Speaker Elizabeth Olsen plays the Scarlet Witch in the popular Marvel Studios television series WandaVision streamed on Disney+. The actress sat down with NYFA’s Tova Laiter for an interview in a Q&A-List Series. WandaVision was also nominated for the category ‘THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2021.’

Category: THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2021

Outer Banks - Samantha Soule

NYFA Online Workshop alum Samantha Soule appears in the film, Outer Banks. The actress has a long list of credits including Godless, The Irishman, City on a Hill, and Tales of the City. Outer Banks was also nominated for the category ‘THE BINGE-WORTHY SHOW OF 2021.’

Category: THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2021

Superman and Lois - Uzair Merchant

NYFA Filmmaking Workshop alum and Director Uzair Merchant is credited for his work on the CW Series, Superman and Lois. The director/producer worked on other hit films and television series including Deadpool 2, Star Trek: Beyond, Furious 7, Skyfall, and The Misfits.

Find out the winners of each category when the awards ceremony airs on NBC and E! on December 7th, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. EST.



