Automotive Horn Systems Market to rise at CAGR of 8.85% through 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive Horn Systems Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Automotive Horn Systems Market Research Report, Product Type, Horn Shape, Vehicle Type and Region - Forecast till 2030”.

List of the companies profiled in the automotive horn systems market research report are –

Uno Minda (India)

Mitsuba Corporation (Japan)

Robert Bosch (Germany)

HELLA (Germany)

Fiamm (Italy)

Maruko Keihoki (Japan)

Imasen Electric Industrial (Japan)

SORL Auto Parts (China)

Kleinn Automotive (US)

Sun AutomobileCo. Ltd. (US)

Wolo Manufacturing (US)

Among others.



Market Research Future’s Review on Automotive Horn Systems Market

Market Research Future (MRFR) presumes the global automotive horn systems market size to grow at 8.85% CAGR from 2022 to 2030 (forecast period).

Multiple Factors to Bolster Market Growth

The implementation of strict safety standards by global regulatory agencies such as the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard on the automotive industry is also expected to boost the automotive horn systems market. During the assessment period, the automotive horn systems market is anticipated to be propelled by an increase in new motor vehicle sales. The design of an automotive horn can be altered, as well as the frequency and intensity of the sound, which adds variety to the automobile sector. Automotive horns have a short life lifetime and are entirely dependent on usage. It causes noise pollution, which may limit the growth of the automotive horn systems market over the forecast period.

With the advancement of efficient connected vehicle technologies, the Internet of Things, and autonomous vehicles, redundant designs and components have experienced a significant change in order to adapt and boost the overall efficiency of the vehicle. Similarly, as one of the primary integral components of a vehicle, automotive horn systems have progressed over time from pedestrian hand-operated horn systems or whistles to incorporated automated electric horns performing the same function of alarming other approaching vehicles and alerting pedestrians. The alarming high decibel sound has gradually been lowered to an audible yet mild honk, which is enough to convey a perceived emergency, thanks to rapid developments in automotive horn systems. Many motorists and enthusiasts across the world want a variety of air horns and electric horns with customized tones. These horns have a higher frequency and intensity and maybe heard from a long distance.



The global market for automotive horn systems is being driven by increased new vehicle sales. Although the life of an automotive horn varies on the type of use, the projected minimum life cycle of a horn system is two to four years. As a result of the increased replacement of automotive horn systems, aftermarket vendors of automotive horn systems have a lucrative opportunity. Since passenger and commercial vehicles are equipped with either horns or fanfares, the sales of automotive horns are closely tied to the growth of the passenger and commercial vehicle markets. The economic rise of the BRIC nations has spurred the growth of the automotive sector in recent years. Due to increased rivalry among companies and saturated markets, several global automobile manufacturers are transferring their focus to these countries. This opens up opportunities for numerous vehicle horns and fanfares manufacturers to promote their products and solutions in expanding regions.



Market Segmentation

The global automotive horn systems industry has been segmented based on product type, horn shape, and vehicle type.

By product type, the global automotive horn systems market has been divided into air horn and electric horn.

Based on horn shape, the global automotive horn systems market has been classified into flat, spiral, and trumpet.

Based on vehicle type, the global automotive horn systems market has been segmented into passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

Regional Analysis

APAC to Spearhead the Global Market

Due to the rising automotive sector, which has increased the manufacturing of automobiles and automotive horns, Asia Pacific accounts for a significant share of the automotive horn systems market, particularly in China, India, Japan, and South Korea. India and China are the market leaders in automotive horn systems. Due to increased vehicle production and long-term aftermarket potential, the countries represent the best opportunities for companies in the automotive horn systems market.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Automotive Horn Systems Market Research Report: Information by Product Type (Air Horn and Electric Horn), Horn Shape (Flat, Spiral, and Trumpet), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) – Forecast till 2030



