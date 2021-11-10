Great Elm Group, Inc. Schedules Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Group, Inc. (“we,” “us,” “our,” “GEG,” or “Great Elm”), (NASDAQ: GEG), today announced plans to release results for its fiscal 2022 first quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Friday, November 12, 2021 prior to the opening of the stock market.



Company to Host Conference Call & Webcast

Great Elm will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fiscal 2022 first quarter financial results.

All interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call by dialing +1 (844) 559-0750; international callers should dial +1 (647) 689-5386. Participants should enter the Conference ID 6687507 when asked.

For a copy of the slide presentation that will be referenced during the conference call, please visit: https://www.greatelmgroup.com/events-and-presentations.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed at the following link: Great Elm Group First Quarter 2022 Webcast.

About Great Elm Group, Inc.

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEG) is a publicly-traded holding company that is building a business across two operating verticals: investment management and operating companies. Great Elm Group, Inc.’s website can be found at www.greatelmgroup.com.

