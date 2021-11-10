Juno Bassinet™ Named to TIME’s List of the 100 Best Inventions of 2021

SEATTLE, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The revolutionary Juno Bassinet has been named one of TIME’s 100 Best Inventions of 2021. The world’s first Pop-up BassinetTM is JPMA-certified and made from lightweight natural, renewable materials, making it the most healthy, sustainable and affordable bassinet available today. TIME calls Juno a “Better Bassinet.”



According to TIME, the 100 Best Inventions are those that “are making the world better, smarter and even a bit more fun.” To assemble its 2021 list, TIME solicited nominations from TIME’s editors and correspondents around the world, as well as through an online application process. They then evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, creativity, efficacy, ambition and impact.

“What an incredible honor to make TIME’s 100 Best Inventions List,” said Herman Chan, co-founder and CEO of Juno. “It’s validation of our vision and approach to provide the healthiest sleeping environment for newborns and make it affordable for parents.”

Retailing for only $148 (including free, carbon-neutral shipping), the fully-recyclable Juno Bassinet is constructed from premium-grade, sustainably-sourced and high-strength paperboard and pops into place in 30 seconds or less. The sleeping surface is perforated to allow for better airflow and is protected with a water-based bio-degradable coating that resists moisture and boosts durability. The sleeping pad, offered exclusively by Bundle of Dreams, is made from completely breathable BundleFiber™ and is also water repellent, hypoallergenic and VOC-free. The Oeko-Tex Standard 100 and Greenguard Gold certified materials also includes a removable 100% organic cotton sheet.

“We set out to make the safest, easiest and most sustainable bassinet on the market to make life better for parents and newborns,” said Thomas Duester, co-founder of Juno. “Paraphrasing TIME, we believe we are ‘making the world better and a bit more fun’ with the Juno Bassinet.”

This is the third prestigious award bestowed upon the Juno Bassinet. Earlier this year it won the prestigious iF Design Award, one of the most important design prizes in the world as well as the IDEA award for innovation in design.

About Juno

Based in Seattle, Juno envisions a world in which every parent and child is surrounded by well-designed products that are natural, simple to use and good for the planet. The company is founded and led by two industrial designers committed to a core principle: that the products they offer should adhere to exacting standards for design, function and sustainability at an affordable price. Juno’s first product is the Juno Bassinet, the world’s first Pop-up BassinetTM to offer the most healthy and sustainable sleeping environment for newborns. More information is available at www.hellojuno.com.

Media Contact

John Williams, Scoville PR for Juno

206-660-5503, jwilliams@scovillepr.com

Editor’s Note

Downloadable logos, videos, photos and animations are available at: https://bit.ly/2VJgJyE

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/78f04ef8-9867-4cac-aa70-a6504062ab5e