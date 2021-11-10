Visual Edge Technology Announces Operations Leadership Team

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Visual Edge Technology announced several new roles among its operations leadership team.

New leadership roles include:

Ed Croft, Vice President, Aftermarket Services. Ed will be responsible for implementing and managing the company's aftermarket processes and structure drive service and support excellence for Visual Edge. Ed will direct the service leaders throughout Visual Edge to ensure efficient and effective service delivery from our team of service professionals in both print and managed services.

Kim Allen, Vice President, Procurement. Kim will lead the purchasing initiatives across Visual Edge. She will work with internal and external customers to identify opportunities to leverage the organization's scale and put programs in place to meet enterprise needs regarding quality, service and cost.

Karen Frank, Vice President, Administration and Data Governance. In this role, Karen will provide leadership and guidance for administrative policies and procedures and how they are monitored for the organization. She will lead the identification and implementation of new initiatives and tools with a focus on the improvement of data quality and process efficiency.

Barb Isert, Director, Administration for managed IT services. Barb will be responsible for developing and maintaining rigorous administrative processes to help ensure efficient operations and high-quality data reporting. In this role, she will focus on evaluating the efficacy of our administrative processes across multiple platforms and systems through the engagement of all facets of the managed services organization.

"We are excited to add depth and breadth to our operations team in key roles to drive our growth," noted Brian Frank, Chief Operations Officer for Visual Edge. "Ed's leadership is an integral part of the evolution of the organization and will drive necessary changes to take our aftermarket service delivery to the next level. In addition, Kim has significantly enhanced our purchasing process, as well as our relationships with key suppliers, saving Visual Edge millions of dollars. These promotions will help accelerate our operations initiatives across the company."

"Karen has demonstrated administrative success and dedication. Her experience is perfectly suited to lead the administrative alignment in our organization and further our long-term strategy," explains David Ramos, Chief Strategy Officer for Visual Edge. "Coupled with the addition of Barb Isert to operations leadership, Visual Edge will see the implementation of new and streamlined processes to move the organization forward. These roles added to our talented management team will best leverage our business technologies, create strong company-wide practices, and maximize our human capital value within operations."

