AXIOM MEDICAL LEADS IN OSHA COVID COMPLIANCE EDUCATION AND DELIVERS END-TO-END SOLUTION

The Woodlands, TX, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSHA’s new Emergency Temporary Standard on Vaccination and Testing requires covered businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure every worker is fully vaccinated, with paid time to get the vaccine and paid sick leave to recover from any side effects. Unvaccinated workers must undergo weekly testing and wear a face covering. The E.T.S. will affect more than 84 million employees nationwide, and covered employers have until December 5, 2021, to comply with all other requirements, such as providing paid leave for vaccination and requiring face coverings for unvaccinated workers.

Chief Legal and Human Resources Officer Chuck Kable states, “From day one, Axiom Medical listened to the needs of organizations struggling to understand COVID 19, how it impacts their employees, and corporate culture. We will continue to help organizations create the policies, technology, and case management solutions to keep their employees safe and operations thriving.”

Axiom Medical’s Holly Foxworth RN adds, “Knowledge is power. We have delivered over 70 free public webinars to answer burning questions that are top of mind for big employers. From breaking down vaccine myths, to the mental health impacts of the pandemic. We’ve brought the medical, legal, and business experts to the center stage so we can empower employers with best practices, and we will continue to do so throughout the pandemic.”

As vaccination and testing are now mandatory OSHA workplace mandates, Axiom Medical’s OSHA COVID Compliance Solution offers a layered approach with daily health checks, vaccination requirements, and/or weekly surveillance testing, to maintain safe and healthy work environments.

Axiom Medical’s OSHA COVID Compliance Solution will help employers:

· lower corporate liability with policy development and support

· avoid OSHA fines with data cycle technology that securely tracks and stores employee test results and vaccination status

· manage positive cases and help employees return to work safely with Axiom Medical’s OSHA-trained professionals providing medical case management for any positive cases with daily or weekly reporting and return to work support

Epidemiologist Dr. David Michaels Ph.D. notes, “Many employers need expert assistance in complying with OSHA requirements, especially now with OSHA's new Emergency Temporary Standard.”

Axiom Medical has consulted employers on the management of OSHA mandates for over 22 years, and successfully delivered OSHA COVID Compliance services to: Tyson Foods, MGM, Macy’s, Tractor Supply Company, Netflix, Little Caesars, and many other industry leaders.

About Axiom Medical, LLC

Axiom Medical Consulting, LLC was founded in 1999 in The Woodlands, TX and has established itself as an industry leader in providing comprehensive occupational health services for the total life cycle of the employee health journey. Axiom Medical empowers organizations large and small to strategically address workplace health challenges across the spectrum, from mental and behavioral health and infectious disease control to OSHA mandated medical programs and workplace injury case management. Axiom Medical has positively impacted employees in the workplace by extending medical expertise during the COVID-19 pandemic in the management of over 178,000 cases and 13 million CheckIn2Work health attestations.

