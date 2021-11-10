Upright Education Partners With Norwich University to Accelerate Technology Careers

NORTHFIELD, Vt., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upright Education , a renowned digital workforce accelerator, has partnered with Norwich University's College of Graduate and Continuing Studies (CGCS) , a national leader in online graduate education, to offer technology bootcamps that fast-track adults into high-growth technology careers.

Through this unique partnership, Norwich University Online will offer award-winning accelerated learning programs in software development (coding) as well as user experience (UX) and user interface (UI) design (UX/UI) to adults seeking new careers in these fields.

"Norwich's College of Graduate and Continuing Studies is excited to partner with Upright on these new online certificate programs. Certificate programs are a vital component in advancing careers and we are excited to enter into the growing and changing fields of software development and user experience design," said William Clements, vice president and dean of graduate and continuing studies. "Working alongside experts in the field like Upright reflects our continued efforts to provide educational opportunities that are relevant and desired in today's educational market."

These career accelerator bootcamps are designed to develop job-ready graduates by combining project-based learning with industry-specific career mentorship, the result of which has proven to be quite effective. The Software Development Bootcamp , for example, boasts a 91% job placement rate with most program graduates starting their new career within 60 days of completing the course. The UX/UI Design Bootcamp also boasts employment outcomes with graduates starting new careers in a variety of tech-related roles.

Both organizations are hopeful that promoting professional certification among job-seeking populations will ensure economic stability and growth as technology jobs increase from 41 million to 190 million by 2025 . The partnership between Norwich and Upright will allow both organizations to service a growing population of adult job-seekers whose career options will expand in a hybrid economy as a result of these remote acceleration opportunities.

Benny Boas, the founder and CEO of Upright Education, said, "The US has seen record job growth in the technology sector over the last few years, and the industry is showing no signs of slowing. With so many adults looking for what to do next in their career, gaining technical skills is the only barrier between people and high-paying jobs."

All Upright partnership courses are live online, meaning that Norwich students can learn from anywhere while immersing themselves in a cohort of peers, instructors, and career experts, all invested in the job readiness of their students. Students will be able to choose between Career Bootcamps, 480-hour intensive courses designed to go from beginner to employable, and Career Ignition programs, 60-hour introductory courses for learners interested in pursuing further career development or continued learning.

Founded in 1819, Norwich University is the oldest private military college in the United States. The Upright partnership programs are being offered through the university's College of Graduate and Continuing Studies, which oversees online degree and continuing education programs that prepare motivated students for high-paying roles in today's most critical fields. Contemporary thought leadership indicates that coding bootcamps will be standard offerings at colleges and universities nationwide by 2030. By partnering with Upright, Norwich is taking its place at the forefront of the movement to bring career accelerators in technology to colleges and universities.

Enrollment is now open for Norwich Pro 's career acceleration programs with the next round of courses starting February 2022. Students can sign up at any time by going to bootcamp.norwich.edu .

