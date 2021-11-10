Balram’s Immigration helping Canadian businesses to overcome the current labour shortage crisis through its foreign worker recruitment services

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dark clouds have been looming over Canadian businesses for quite some time now. While the pandemic forced a lot of companies to go out of business, the post-pandemic era has surfaced another major problem- serious labour crunch. The industries that are facing the worst labour crisis in the country are restaurants, manufacturing, retail, food service, and warehousing.

55% of Canadian businesses have been struggling with a labour crunch since the past few months. Also, a large chunk of businesses is finding it hard to retain employees. The current labour shortage issue is causing extreme delay in fulfilling the customer orders or requirements as well as limiting growth and damaging reputation for several Canadian businesses. In a recent survey by BDC (Business Development Bank of Canada) on more than 4200 businesses in Canada, the findings revealed that 49% entrepreneurs are trailing behind deadlines given serious labour shortage. A major reason why Canadian businesses are facing labour crunch today is the fear of uncertainty among workers. The pandemic has forced a lot of businesses to shut down – several Canadian workers are feeling apprehensive about resuming their work in their previous organization or joining a new organization fearing another shut-down of the businesses in the coming months.

Standing in such grim circumstances of grave labour shortage, foreign worker recruitment shows a silhouette of hope for Canadian entrepreneurs.

Leading Ontario-based Immigration Consultancy company, Balram’s Immigration Consultancy is offering foreign worker recruitment services for those Canadian businesses that are unable to find labour within Canada.

Balram’s Immigration Consultancy was founded by Balram Kishan, Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultant (RCIC) licensed by ICCRC vide number R706082. The company will support Canadian businesses with every phase of the international employee recruitment. Being an immigration consultancy, Balram Immigration Consultancy will also take care of the immigration of the worker.

Canada is poised to witness an influx of international immigrants in the coming few months. The Canada Immigration Levels Plan 2021-2023 has declared to welcome around 401,000 immigrants every year, starting from 2021. So, yes, much to the relief of Canadian businesses, there could possibly be a steady availability of potential employees in coming times. Foreign workers are looking forward to migrating to Canada and will be eager to find jobs when they arrive in a foreign land.

Balram’s Immigration helps Canadian business to recruit workers for various designations:

General Labor

Chefs

Retail Supervisors

Sales persons

Servers

Restaurant supervisors/workers

Carpenters

Welders

Construction Workers

Truck Drivers

IT Resources (Developers, Business Analysts)

And more

Balram’s Immigration is based in Ontario, Canada. The company can extend foreign worker recruitment services to most of the regions of Canada.

Added to foreign worker recruitment, Balram’s Immigration helps Canadian businesses to find potential employees from within the country as well.

