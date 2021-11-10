Yamo Pharmaceuticals Receives Investment from Autism Impact Fund to Support Phase 2 Study of L1-79 in Autism Spectrum Disorder

New York, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamo Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing a novel therapy for the core symptoms of the autism spectrum disorder (ASD), announced that The Autism Impact Fund has made a capital investment in Yamo to support a Phase 2 study of L1-79 in adolescents and adults with ASD. L1-79, the company’s lead candidate, is a tyrosine hydroxylase inhibitor designed to modulate the catecholaminergic pathways implicated in ASD and thus impacting the socialization and communication symptoms in individuals with ASD.

As part of this transaction, Ashok Srinivasan, PhD, the chief scientific officer of The Autism Impact Fund, will join the Yamo board of directors. Dr. Srinivasan stated, “The team at Yamo has dedicated themselves to improving the lives of people with autism, a goal that The Autism Impact Fund shares. Gains in socialization and communication can have a cascading effect enhancing the positive impact of other interventions and thus, the quality of life. We’re excited to support the advancement of L1-79 with this investment, and I look forward to working with the company on their continued progress.”

In prior clinical studies, L1-79 showed trends for improvement in social functioning and repetitive restrictive behaviors (RRBs). In the fourth quarter of this year, Yamo will begin a Phase 2 study in approximately 50 adolescents and young adults with ASD. Patients will be randomized to receive one of two doses of L1-79 or placebo. The study will evaluate multiple endpoints that assess the impact of L1-79 on the core symptom of social-communication interaction. For more information, please visit clinicaltrial.gov and reference clinical trial identifier: NCT05067582.

“We were encouraged by the results generated in our earlier study, which suggest to us that modulation of catecholaminergic neurotransmitters may benefit individuals with ASD,” said J. Thomas Megerian, MD, PhD, Yamo Pharmaceuticals’ chief medical officer. “We appreciate the commitment of The Autism Impact Fund to the development of therapeutic options for the core symptoms of ASD, as well as the wealth of experience in all aspects of study design and execution it will bring.”

About L1-79

L1-79 is an investigational drug currently in clinical development by Yamo Pharmaceuticals for the treatment of the core symptoms of ASD. L1-79 was granted Fast Track Designation by the Food and Drug Administration in May of 2018. It acts as a tyrosine hydroxylase inhibitor and is expected to modulate the catecholaminergic pathways implicated in ASD. Clinical studies are planned to further investigate the potential of L1-79 to improve the core symptoms of ASD.

About Autism Spectrum Disorder

Autism spectrum disorder or autism refers to a group of complex neurodevelopment disorders that is defined in the Diagnostic and Statistics Manual of Mental Disorders V (DSM-5) by “difficulties in social communication and social interaction, and restricted and repetitive behavior, interests or activities.” In the US, it is estimated that 1 in 54 children have ASD, with boys being 4.3 times more susceptible than girls (Maenner, 2020). Symptoms of repetitive and characteristic patterns of behavior and difficulties with social communication and interaction start early in childhood and continue throughout a person’s life.

While the causes of ASD are not known, research suggests that both genes and environment play important roles. Since the severity, specific types of symptoms, and causes of ASD vary between individuals, it is referred to as a ‘spectrum’ disorder. Currently there are no approved pharmacological therapies which address the core symptoms of ASD.

About Yamo Pharmaceuticals

Yamo Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company founded in 2015 to develop L1-79, a novel therapy with the potential to improve the core symptoms of ASD. Yamo Pharmaceuticals is a privately held company. More information may be found at www.yamopharma.com.

