NEWPRO announces transition of generational family ownership to current president, Anthony (Nick) Cogliani

NEWPRO, one of New England’s oldest and largest family-owned and operated home improvement companies, is pleased to announce the successful transfer of ownership from second generation, chairman of the board and owner, Nicholas Cogliani, to his son and third-generation president, Anthony (Nick) Cogliani. Anthony will lead the organization and carry forward the Cogliani family legacy as a culture of helping people live better lives by offering home improvement solutions and opportunities to be part of a best workplace.

The Cogliani family has been serving New England homeowners since 1945. From humble beginnings, Mary and Anthony Cogliani started the family business as a storefront window treatment shop in Medford, MA. From there, Nicholas Cogliani quickly grew the business as what is known today as one of the most renowned home improvement companies in New England. In response to the energy crisis in the 1970s, the replacement window business was born. An industry legend and icon, Nicholas Cogliani, introduced his son, Anthony to the business from the ground up. From operations to sales and customer service, Anthony had a great passion for the business and for the people who serve throughout the organization.

“My son has carried on the tradition of our family, leading with a people-first mindset. His grandparents would be as proud as I am that our family legacy continues through another generation. I am fully confident that Nick will continue to represent NEWPRO to honor those before him who built the foundation. The future is bright for NEWPRO,” states second-generation, Nicholas Cogliani.

“Continuing our family legacy with today’s technology and focus on delivering a differentiating home improvement experience is an exciting mission. The values my family instilled in me over the years and the benefits of working alongside my dad as my mentor and business partner, has allowed me the opportunity to grow the organization, withstanding challenges never imagined and to make a difference in the lives of people inside and outside our organization,”

Over the past couple of years under third-generation leadership, NEWPRO has experienced growth and expansion over 200%. With over 250 employees today, NEWPRO celebrates the ownership transition and commitment to continued excellence and family tradition.

About NEWPRO:

NEWPRO Home Improvement Solutions is a third-generation, same family-owned and operated local business, and has been providing home improvement solutions to New England homeowners for more than 75 years. With a customer-first mindset, the goal is to deliver a worry-free, convenient experience to exceed the customers’ expectations, earning NEWPRO a five-star reputation. NEWPRO strives to be a home improvement partner for life. With their corporate office in Woburn, MA and multiple offices and satellite locations in Northern and Southern New England, NEWPRO offers energy-efficient replacement windows, insulated siding and roofing systems, doors, and bathtub and shower replacement systems, as well as KOHLER walk-in baths and showers. For more information, visit www.newpro.com.

