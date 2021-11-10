Food Lion Feeds and Customers to Partner and Help Provide More Than 4 Million Meals* to Neighbors During Holiday Season

SALISBURY, N.C., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year has presented challenges for many families, and as the Feeding America® network of food banks continue to address the increase in need for food assistance, Food Lion Feeds is partnering with customers to help nourish neighbors facing hunger. On Nov. 10, Food Lion Feeds kicks off its annual “Holidays Without Hunger” campaign with a goal of providing more than 1 million food boxes to families in need, equaling more than four million meals.



Through the campaign, which runs from Nov. 10 through Dec. 14, customers can purchase and donate a specially marked, prepacked "Holidays Without Hunger" food box for $5, while supplies last. The box contains mac and cheese, brown rice, green beans, canned chicken, spaghetti noodles and pasta sauce. In addition to purchasing a box in store, customers may also purchase a box while shopping online through Food Lion To Go, the omnichannel retailer’s grocery pickup service, where available. Customers can also make a cash donation at the register in-store.



Each Food Lion store will donate boxes purchased directly to the 33 local Feeding America member food banks or a partner feeding agency in the store’s community. One hundred percent of cash donations will benefit Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the country.

“This is our largest “Holidays Without Hunger” campaign, and it’s a great way for customers to join us and support their neighbors,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager of Food Lion Feeds. “Caring for the towns and cities we serve is core to everything we do at Food Lion. Our associates are excited to make this the most impactful campaign so far, and to help eliminate some of the difficult choices many of our neighbors are forced to make.”

Over the past seven years, through “Holidays Without Hunger” box sales and cash donations, Food Lion Feeds and customers have helped to provide nearly 20 million meals* to neighbors in need.

To learn more about Food Lion Feeds or its "Holidays Without Hunger" campaign, visit www.foodlion.com/feeds .

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks. Through the Holidays Without Hunger campaign, Food Lion guarantees a minimum donation of $100,000 (monetary equivalent of one million meals) from Nov. 10 – Dec. 14, 2021. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com/feeds.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 800 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers .

