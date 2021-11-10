Princeton, New Jersey, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAVS has been awarded ISG Digital Case Study Awards™ for two “Standout” case studies by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.





GAVS’ Case Studies recognized with ISG Digital Case Study Awards

GAVS’ infrastructure modernization solution for BronxCare Health System, a large non-profit healthcare system in the US, through AI-led IT services, has been recognized in the “Healthcare and Life Sciences” category.

GAVS’ solution provided managed IT services enabling predictive IT operations that prevented system outages, improved system availability for both clinical and non-clinical operations, and helped reduce the cost of IT operations by over 40%, allowing caregivers and staff alike to spend more time caring for patients.

The adoption of GAVS’ AIOps solution, ZIFTM, by a large Mortgage Services Company in the US has been recognized in the “Banking and Financial Services” category.

ZIFTM provided the client a centralized platform for incident prevention and detection, reduced outages and disruption, provided over 94% accuracy in predicting system failure and improved performance by 30%.

Both the case studies have also been recognized in the “Americas” category.

The ISG Digital Case Study Awards recognizes unique and innovative digital transformation solutions in the sourcing industry today. The awards showcase best-in-class digital stories to the enterprise and advisory community.

Read the BronxCare case study here: https://www.gavstech.com/campaign/gavs-case-study-recognized-as-standout-by-2021-isg-digital-case-study-healthcare-awards/#side-form

Read the Mortgage Services Provider case study here: https://www.gavstech.com/campaign/gavs-case-study-recognized-as-standout-by-2021-isg-digital-case-study-bfsi-awards/

About GAVS Technologies

GAVS Technologies (GAVS) is a global IT services provider with focus on AI-led Managed Services and Digital Transformation. GAVS’ AIOps platform, Zero Incident FrameworkTM (ZIFTM), enables proactive detection and remediation of incidents and increases uptime, helping organizations drive towards a Zero Incident EnterpriseTM. ZIFTM, an on-premise and SaaS solution, enables IT deliver high performing systems with end to end visibility that helps manage and optimize resources and assets, and drives value for businesses. GAVS has transformed IT Enterprise delivery through ZIFTM’s Discover, Monitor, Analyze, Predict, and Remediate modules, to optimize IT infrastructure performance, prevent data disasters and enhance business services continuity.

