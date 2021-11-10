BUC-EE'S TO HOST GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY IN ATHENS, ALABAMA, FOR NEW TRAVEL CENTER ON NOV. 17

ATHENS, Ala., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buc-ee's, home of the world's cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver, will break ground on its new travel center in Athens, Alabama, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at 1 p.m. CST. Leaders from the local community will join members of Buc-ee's leadership team to celebrate the start of construction on the store, which will be the fourth Buc-ee's location in Alabama.

Located at the southeast corner of I-65 and Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Buc-ee's Athens will occupy more than 53,470 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions just outside its store with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers on the go, as well as a state-of-the-art car wash. The new travel center will also offer the same award-winning restrooms, cheap gas, quality products and excellent service that have won the hearts, trust and business of millions in the South for nearly 40 years. Buc-ee's favorites including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will also be available.

The groundbreaking of Buc-ee's Athens quickly follows the kick-off of construction on Buc-ee's Auburn, which was also celebrated with a ceremony on Oct. 27, 2021. The new outposts in Athens and Auburn continue Buc-ee's multi-state expansion across the South. Buc-ee's broke ground on its first two Tennessee locations earlier this year, as well as its first travel center in Kentucky. Buc-ee's first travel center in South Carolina is also under construction and is slated to open in 2022, when it will join two recently opened locations in Florida, as well as stores in Georgia and Alabama. Buc-ee's continues to operate 38 locations in Texas, where it was founded almost four decades ago.

Attendees of the Buc-ee's Athens groundbreaking ceremony will include Mayor Ronnie Marks of Athens; Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly; Alabama Representative and Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon; State Senator Arthur Orr; State Representative Danny Crawford; and Kenneth Boswell, Director of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

"Athens, Alabama, is midway between Birmingham and Nashville--the perfect location for a Buc-ee's," said Stan Beard of Buc-ee's. "The fact that Athens and Limestone County happen to be home to a bunch of really great folks is more than a happy coincidence! We are so proud to be a part of this thriving community."

Throughout the project, Buc-ee's corporate development team will work closely alongside state and local leadership. Buc-ee's Athens will bring 175 new, permanent, full-time jobs to the area with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, 401k and three weeks of vacation. Buc-ee's remains committed to providing a friendly, safe and fun stop for travelers everywhere.

About Buc-ee's

Buc-ee's is the world's most-loved travel center. Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's has 38 stores across Texas, including the world's largest convenience store. Buc-ee's began its multi-state expansion in 2019, and has since opened two travel centers in Alabama, two in Florida, and two in Georgia. Buc-ee's broke ground on its first location in South Carolina in 2020, then broke ground on its first Kentucky and Tennessee outposts in 2021, which it followed with two more groundbreakings in Alabama. Buc-ee's is known for pristine bathrooms, a large amount of fueling positions, friendly service, Buc-ee's apparel and fresh, delicious food. Originally launched and still headquartered in Texas, Buc-ee's has combined traditional quality and modern efficiency to redefine traveling for their customers. For more information, visit www.buc-ees.com .

