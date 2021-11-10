Proactive news headlines including NEO Battery Materials, Marble Financial, ACME Lithium, Numinus Wellness, Steppe Gold and Mandalay Resources

New York , Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- NEO Battery Materials appoints Dongmok Whang to its scientific advisory board click here
- TNR Gold updates on work progress at the Los Azules copper project under its royalty portfolio click here
- Cloud DX says University of Waterloo to use its platform to improve treatment for neurological disorders affecting one in six people click here
- LQwD Fintech strikes strategic agreement with leading Lightning Network service provider in Israel; boosts Bitcoin holdings click here
- ACME Lithium prepares for drill program identifying multiple targets after completing Phase 2 geophysics survey at Clayton Valley Lithium project click here
- Renforth Resources presents 'new battery metals discovery' at Victoria West at Surimeau property click here
- Endexx says its Go Green Global subsidiary expects more visitors at Ocho Rios Herb House as Jamaica’s borders reopen click here
- TomaGold reveals first set of drill results from Phase I program at Obalski that show "excellent potential at depth" click here
- Electra Battery announces 30% increase in design capacity of Canadian battery materials refinery click here
- Marble Financial secures licensing agreement with Lendforall.ca for its proprietary Marble Connect API and announces non-brokered private placement click here
- Empower Clinics says MediSure subsidiary launches new subscription plan for Diabetes Awareness Month click here
- Levitee Labs signs letter of intent to acquire a chain of specialty addiction pharmacies in British Columbia click here
- i-80 Gold sees US$8.2M in 3Q revenue following transformative quarter highlighted by new Nevada mining complex acquisition click here
- Clean Air Metals makes accelerated final payment to Rio Tinto for the Escape Lake Property option click here
- Cypress Development begins testing lithium-bearing claystone from Nevada project at its new pilot plant click here
- Nextech AR announces selection by Singtel and Apple to showcase Augmented Reality on its 5G Network click here
- Los Andes Copper kicks off additional drilling at its Vizcachitas project in Chile click here
- SpotLite360 IOT Solutions contracted to develop Internet-of-Things data consolidation solution click here
- Australis Capital says AUDACIOUS subsidiary ALPS partners with environmental control solutions supplier Priva click here
- Tocvan Ventures kicks off field operations again at Pilar project in Mexico click here
- Golden Minerals extends high-grade mineralization at its Rodeo gold-silver mine as it completes 2021 drill programs click here
- CareRx Corporation sees 3Q revenue rise by 56%, driven by acquisitions and strong organic growth click here
- Mandalay Resources reports seventh consecutive quarter of profitability in 3Q click here
- Numinus Wellness says it has secured two new psychedelic clinics in Canada to host key study into MDMA-assisted psychotherapy for PTSD click here
- Fobi signs CheckVax deal with the University of Nevada, Las Vegas for men’s and women’s NCAA basketball games click here
- Great Panther Mining inks agreement for a public offering to raise aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $20 million click here
- Idaho Champion Gold Mines hires Grove Corporate Services and appoints Donna McLean as its chief financial officer click here
- Playgon Games says private placement of units to be further upsized for gross proceeds of up to $10.5M click here
- MGX Minerals announces review of 2018 engineering study of its Driftwood Creek magnesium project click here
- Kontrol Technologies surpasses 400 customer buildings; anticipates market growth in 2022 click here
- Steppe Gold strikes agreement for $65M in project finance and debt facility to fast track phase two construction at ATO Gold Mine in Mongolia click here
- Belmont Resources set to drill its Lone Star copper-gold project after inking option agreement with Marquee Resources click here
