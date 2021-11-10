Associa Community Management Professionals Hires Rubie Lubold as Business Development Manager

Orlando, FL, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Management Professionals, an Associa® company, recently named Rubie Lubold business development manager.

Ms. Lubold joins the Associa family with more than 15 years of experience working closely with developers, architects, designers, and contractors, most recently in the New York City market. She is LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) accredited and brings with her a passion for client satisfaction. As the new business development manager, she will focus on strengthening client connections, maximizing engagement, and stimulating branch growth for Community Management Professionals.

“At Community Management Professionals, commitment to our board members and their associations remains a top priority. Bringing Rubie on to join our team is an extension of that dedication,” stated Marilyn Nieves, LCAM®, CMCA®, Community Management Professionals president. “Her demonstrated focus on building successful relationships with clients directly aligns with our team’s goals as we continue to grow our portfolio and serve more communities.”

“As we expand our community partnerships, we remain committed to cultivating a team of industry professionals, dedicated to serving our client associations with unmatched customer service,” stated Alex Turner, Associa regional sales director. “As our new business development manager, Rubie will play a critical role in achieving that goal. We are excited to have her on board.”