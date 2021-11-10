Korea Ginseng Corp Joins the American Herbal Products Association

CERRITOS, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Korea Ginseng Corp. (KGC) is pleased to announce that it has become a member of the American Herbal Products Association (AHPA), the national trade association and voice of the herbal products industry. AHPA is comprised of 400 member companies consisting primarily of domestic and foreign companies who are growers, processors, manufacturers and or marketers of herbs and herbal products including foods, dietary supplements, cosmetics, and non-prescription drugs.



“We are very proud to be a member of AHPA and to be part of a community that focuses on providing consumers with high quality and safe herbal solutions that are widely accessible, and have a positive impact on overall well-being,” said Adam Goodman, Vice President of Sales, Korea Ginseng Corporation. “We look forward to collaborating with other herbal product leaders to share best practices, trends and data to advocate for and promote the benefits of herbs to regulatory, scientific, media and other key audiences.”

For more than 120 years, KGC and its CheongKwanJang brand, the World’s No. 1 brand of Ginseng, has been dedicated to providing the world’s best Korean Red Ginseng. KGC’s Korean Red Ginseng has unique compounds, which are known for their unique health and wellness properties. Ginseng has been studied extensively and widely reported to help maintain the immune system and enhance resistance to illness including fighting inflammatory diseases and infections.

More information on the AHPA can be found at www.ahpa.org.

About Korea Ginseng Corp.

