ALICE, a solution of Navigate360, Enhances Training and Launches Personal Safety Skills Curriculum

RICHFIELD, OH, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigate360, the nation’s leader in holistic school safety solutions, has announced the launch of enhancements to ALICE Training®, the original civilian proactive, options-based active shooter response program designed to empower individuals to participate in their own survival in the face of violence.

“Since its inception in 2000, ALICE Training® has been the leader in active threat response training, empowering individuals to participate in their own survival using proactive, options-based strategies in the face of violence,” said Navigate360 CEO JP Guilbault. “We have leveraged 20 years of lessons learned to ensure we deliver the most effective and comprehensive training and education for any individual who wants to be prepared in an emergency incident.”

With enhancements that include added breadth and depth to courses and a trauma-informed approach to active shooter response training, ALICE Training® leverages industry experts, as well as consistent and scalable delivery, to expand into additional safety offerings. The new Personal Safety Skills curriculum includes courses on De-escalation, Situational Awareness, Extreme Survival Stress, and How to Properly Call 911. This additional curriculum is laser-focused on preparing individuals to be more aware of their surroundings to better avoid acts of aggression and violence and to be able to overcome the physiological effects that emergencies invoke in some.

The enhancements to the ALICE program and the addition of the Personal Safety Skills curriculum are aligned with standards from the National Association of School Psychologists (NASP) and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

For more information on these updates, please visit the Navigate360 or ALICE Training websites.