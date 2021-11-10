Samaritan Colony Receives Grant from SECU Foundation for New Women’s Recovery Center

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A $1 million SECU Foundation grant awarded to Samaritan Colony has given the non-profit the ability to move forward with the construction of a 14-bed residential substance abuse facility for women at its Rockingham campus. The addition of the new SECU Women’s Recovery Center will be the first facility within a 100-mile radius dedicated to providing treatment and recovery services to underserved women struggling with alcohol and drug addiction. SECU Foundation provided Samaritan Colony with a $40,000 capacity building grant in 2019 to help the non-profit address organizational growth and sustainability for the expansion of services.



Tyrone Tyler, SECU Regional Senior Vice President, commented “Samaritan Colony has been providing addiction treatment programs and quality care for men in the Sandhills region for nearly 50 years. Opening a women’s treatment facility has been another big goal for them. We are delighted to help the non-profit address the critical needs of underserved women with SECU Foundation’s grant for the SECU Women’s Recovery Center.”

“This is a great day for Samaritan Colony,” remarked Harold Pearson, Samaritan Colony Executive Director. “On behalf of the Board of Directors and staff, I would like to offer our deepest gratitude to the SECU Foundation and the members of State Employees’ Credit Union.”

“Without this gift, we wouldn’t be able to move forward – it is allowing us to make this a reality,” said Constance Pearson, Samaritan Colony Program Director.

About SECU and the SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 84 years. The Credit Union also offers a diversified line of financial advisory services including retirement and education planning, tax preparation, insurance, trust and estate planning services, and investments through its partners and affiliated entities. SECU serves over 2.6 million members through 274 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, a website, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. Members can also follow and subscribe to SECU on Facebook and YouTube. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $216 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide. In addition to the website, highlights are also available on the SECU Foundation Instagram page.

