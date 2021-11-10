Jeff Altman Named Chairperson of the Finance Development & Training Institute

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeff Altman, Verizon's Director for Finance Talent Development, was recently named Chairperson of the Finance Development & Training Institute (FDTI). The FDTI is a peer-sharing alliance of some of the world's largest and most respected companies that work cooperatively to accelerate learning, development and performance of their finance and accounting talent. Members include The Coca-Cola Company, Dell Technologies, Dow, Ecolab, General Mills, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, and Verizon Communications.

"The CFO team at Verizon plays a pivotal role in building our future success by attracting, retaining and developing the best finance and accounting professionals," said Jeff, a CPA. "The FDTI alliance is a unique wellspring of best practices and peer counsel that I rely on to successfully complete our mission and achieve Verizon's goals. I am delighted and honored to serve as chairperson and continue to help our members realize the significant value and insights that FDTI provides to leading CFO organizations."

Jonathan Schiff, founder of FDTI, added, "the FDTI is more valuable today than ever before in its 26-year history. Leaders of top global companies recognize that candid peer-to-peer sharing alliances can accelerate the development and implementation of best practices resulting in greater staff productivity, flexibility and confidence. Companies no longer have the luxury of an insular mindset if they want to compete effectively in today's turbulent times. On behalf of the FDTI membership, we are thrilled by the leadership and forward-thinking that Jeff Altman will bring to the alliance."

About Finance Development and Training Institute. Founded in 1994, Finance Development & Training Institute (FDTI) is an exclusive alliance of global companies that work together to advance learning, development and performance of its Finance and Accounting staff. Member companies collectively generate over a half-trillion dollars in revenue, and FDTI company representatives are responsible for the training and development of tens of thousands of Finance and Accounting employees around the world. Learn more at www.fdti.org.

About Verizon Communications Verizon Communications Inc. was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world's leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

Contacts for Media and Prospective Member Inquires: Jonathan Schiff, +1 845-371-0700 or Margaret Rodgers, 203-271-2957.

