Bradley Safalow Elected American Films’ Board Chair

NEW BOSTON, N.H, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative intellectual property protection and identity as a service (IDaaS) company American Films, Inc. (OTC: AMFL) announced today that Bradley Safalow has been named its board chair.



Founder and chief executive officer of the independent research firm PAA Research LLC, Safalow has a record of generating action-oriented investment ideas with high absolute return potential.

“Brad’s experience analyzing and valuing businesses and opportunities, particularly in the asset digitization space, makes him our ideal board chair,” said Geoff C. Lee, President and CEO of American Films. “As an investor and advisor, Brad has been critical to our growth, particularly around our monetization strategies, and we are confident that his board leadership will bring enormous value to our shareholders, partners, and intellectual property holders around the world.”

Safalow graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Virginia, where he also competed on the men’s swimming and diving team. Mr. Safalow began his career on Wall Street in the leveraged finance group at JPMorgan, after which he worked as a senior equity research analyst at the bank covering the business and education services sectors. Prior to founding PAA Research, Mr. Safalow joined RiverEdge Capital, a global long/short equity hedge fund, where he focused on small/mid cap stocks and short idea generation.

“The mission of American Films -- to ensure that content creators get their fair share of the profits from their work -- really resonates with me,” Safalow said. “I see us as a critical partner for creators and copyright holders, building a replicable process to secure intellectual property so it can be monetized at higher rates using all of the digital tools available, including non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and security token offerings (STOs), among others.”

Safalow added that the fragmented, inefficient media landscape is ripe for the introduction of the more decentralized and direct ownership model offered by American Films.

American Films owns, develops, and acquires intellectual property, which it seeks to monetize at higher rates through proprietary technology, litigation, and asset digitization. Its unique proprietary processes and technology include FACTERRA, a web-based evidence gathering program that identifies instances of copyright infringement and allows American Films to pursue intellectual property protection litigation on behalf of copyright owners.

In another move demonstrating the company’s commitment to increasing shareholder value by focusing on asset digitization in the form of STO and NFT issuance, American Films recently announced a partnership with tZERO ATS, which is operated by tZERO ATS, LLC, a FINRA member broker-dealer subsidiary of tZERO , a leader in blockchain innovation and liquidity for digital securities. American Films currently trades over-the-counter (OTC), but plans to become the first OTC-traded company to trade on the tZERO ATS starting in the fourth quarter of 2021. Its OTC trading will continue after that, however, and the company will retain its existing ticker symbol AMFL on both platforms, subject to regulatory approval.

The company is also planning for a 1:5 reverse stock split, which is designed to realize increased incremental demand for both its common stock and make the shares more attractive to a broader range of potential long-term institutional investors, according to Lee.

American Films Inc. is an innovative company that owns, develops, acquires, and protects intellectual property in the creative and media spaces. Relying on proprietary technology, litigation, and asset digitization, American Films supports the creative process and protects intellectual property in the film and music industries. For more information on American Films, please visit https://americanfilms.us/.





