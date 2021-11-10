Ascendis Pharma A/S Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

– SKYTROFA® (lonapegsomatropin-tcgd) approved by the FDA in the U.S. as a once-weekly treatment for pediatric growth hormone deficiency (GHD); commercially launched in October 2021.



– Completed enrollment in Phase 3 PaTHway Trial of TransCon™ PTH. Topline results expected Q1 2022 and 84-week topline results from Phase 2 PaTH Forward Trial expected later this quarter.

– Company to hold a virtual R&D update on TransCon PTH, TransCon CNP, and TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist in mid-December to review continued pipeline progress.

– Strengthened balance sheet with a successful public offering of American Depositary Shares raising net proceeds of approximately $436 million.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND), today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

“We are at a defining moment on our way to fulfilling Vision 3x3, our strategy to build a leading global biopharma company. In late August, we received U.S. FDA approval for TransCon hGH, and in mid-October we launched in the U.S.,” said Jan Mikkelsen, Ascendis Pharma’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe this first FDA-approval for a TransCon product validates our technology platform, product innovation algorithm, and product development capabilities. Our robust, diverse pipeline, which today includes five unique clinical stage product candidates across endocrinology rare diseases and oncology, demonstrates our passion for following the science to address important unmet patient needs.”

Company Highlights & Progress

TransCon hGH Now commercially available in the U.S. for the treatment of pediatric GHD. Sales in the U.S. will be reported under the brand name. In Europe, final decision anticipated from the European Commission on our Marketing Authorisation Application, for TransCon hGH in pediatric GHD by the end of 2021 or early 2022. Enrollment continues in our foresiGHt Trial, a global Phase 3 trial in adult GHD and in the riGHt Trial, a Phase 3 trial in Japan in pediatric GHD.

TransCon PTH Completed enrollment in the Phase 3 PaTHway Trial of TransCon PTH in adults with hypoparathyroidism, with topline results expected in Q1 2022. 58 subjects continue in the PaTH Forward Trial open-label extension as of November 7, 2021, with 84-week topline results expected in Q4 2021. Enrollment continues in the PaTHway Japan Trial, a single-arm Phase 3 trial of TransCon PTH designed to enroll a minimum of 12 adult Japanese subjects.

TransCon CNP Continued execution in the ongoing Phase 2 ACcomplisH Trial and ACcomplisH China Trial (through VISEN Pharmaceuticals) to evaluate the safety and efficacy of TransCon CNP in children ages 2-10 years with achondroplasia.

TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist Patient enrollment continues in transcendIT-101, a Phase 1/2 study of TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist with or without pembrolizumab in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Presenting new non-clinical data at this week’s SITC 2021 (Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s 36th annual meeting) in Washington D.C.

TransCon IL-2 β/γ Initiated IL βelieγe (“I’ll Believe”) Trial, a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate TransCon IL-2 β/γ in patients with advanced cancer.

Ended the third quarter of 2021 with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaling €929.9 million.

Completed a successful public offering of American Depositary Shares raising net proceeds of approximately $436 million.

Completed $25 million share repurchase program of Ascendis’ American Depositary Shares in connection with the Company’s planned share-based incentive program. In total, 154,837 shares were repurchased with a weighted average purchase price of $161.43.

Virtual R&D update on Ascendis’ pipeline planned for mid-December.



Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

For the third quarter, Ascendis Pharma reported a net loss of €80.3 million, or €1.47 per share (basic and diluted) compared to a net loss of €121.7 million, or €2.31 per share (basic and diluted) for the same period in 2020.

Revenue for the third quarter was €1.1 million compared to €2.8 million in the same quarter of 2020. The decrease was due to lower sale of clinical supplies to VISEN Pharmaceuticals compared to the same period last year.

Research and development (R&D) costs for the third quarter were €58.8 million compared to €64.1 million during the same period in 2020. The decline in R&D costs in 2021 reflect a one-time reversal of pre-launch inventories, which had been recognized as research and development costs in current and previous periods. The reversal of pre-launch inventories followed the U.S. FDA approval of SKYTROFA (lonapegsomatropin-tcgd) on August 25, 2021.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the third quarter were €39.3 million compared to €17.5 million during the same period in 2020. The increase is primarily due to higher personnel-related and IT costs.

Net loss of associate for the third quarter was €3.9 million compared to a net loss of €3.1 million in the same quarter of 2020. The net loss of associate represents our share of the net result from VISEN Pharmaceuticals.

As of September 30, 2021, Ascendis Pharma had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of €929.9 million compared to €641.3 million as of June 30, 2021. As of September 30, 2021, Ascendis Pharma had 56,877,723 ordinary shares outstanding.

Conference Call Details

Date Wednesday, November 10, 2021 Time 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time Dial In (U.S.) 1 844-290-3904 Dial In (International) +1 574-990-1036 Access Code 2357838

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors & News section of the Ascendis Pharma website at https://ascendispharma.com. A webcast replay will be available on the site shortly after conclusion of the event and will stay available for 30 days.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

Ascendis Pharma A/S Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Comprehensive Income / (loss) (In EUR'000s, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue 1,113 2,757 2,881 6,418 Research and development costs (58,761 ) (64,059 ) (230,216 ) (185,152 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses (39,284 ) (17,523 ) (111,876 ) (56,243 ) Operating profit / (loss) (96,932 ) (78,825 ) (339,211 ) (234,977 ) Share of profit / (loss) of associate (3,855 ) (3,101 ) 19,434 (6,501 ) Finance income 21,321 136 44,589 1,677 Finance expenses (877 ) (39,970 ) (2,580 ) (40,391 ) Profit / (loss) before tax (80,343 ) (121,760 ) (277,768 ) (280,192 ) Tax on profit / (loss) for the period (5 ) 19 253 202 Net profit / (loss) for the period (80,348 ) (121,741 ) (277,515 ) (279,990 ) Attributable to owners of the Company (80,348 ) (121,741 ) (277,515 ) (279,990 ) Basic and diluted earnings / (loss) per share € (1.47 ) € (2.31 ) € (5.13 ) € (5.64 ) Number of shares used for calculation (basic and diluted) 54,639,597 52,715,204 54,085,793 49,647,471 Net profit / (loss) for the period (80,348 ) (121,741 ) (277,515 ) (279,990 ) Other comprehensive income / (loss) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translating foreign operations 1,016 (75 ) 2,781 (136 ) Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the period, net of tax 1,016 (75 ) 2,781 (136 ) Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period, net of tax (79,332 ) (121,816 ) (274,734 ) (280,126 ) Attributable to owners of the Company (79,332 ) (121,816 ) (274,734 ) (280,126 )





Ascendis Pharma A/S Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (In EUR'000s) September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Non-current assets Intangible assets 5,384 5,717 Property, plant and equipment 126,295 108,112 Investment in associate 43,639 9,176 Deposits 1,713 1,375 Marketable securities 71,614 115,280 248,645 239,660 Current assets Inventories 55,270 - Trade receivables 533 387 Other receivables 20,258 6,957 Prepayments 22,239 13,994 Marketable securities 165,347 134,278 Cash and cash equivalents 692,941 584,517 956,588 740,133 Total assets 1,205,233 979,793 Equity and liabilities Equity Share capital 7,638 7,217 Distributable equity 985,924 831,494 Total equity 993,562 838,711 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 95,553 85,116 Other liabilities - 3,162 95,553 88,278 Current liabilities Lease liabilities 6,748 6,859 Contract liabilities 36 363 Trade payables and accrued expenses 76,471 21,897 Other payables 32,362 23,384 Income taxes payable 501 301 116,118 52,804 Total liabilities 211,671 141,082 Total equity and liabilities 1,205,233 979,793

















