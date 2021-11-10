Casma Therapeutics to Present at 2021 Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casma Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company harnessing the power of autophagy to design innovative new medicines, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Keith Dionne, Ph.D., will present at the upcoming Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 10 a.m. ET.



About Casma Therapeutics

Casma Therapeutics is harnessing autophagy by developing novel degradation approaches to open new target areas for drug discovery and development that will profoundly impact the lives of patients. Autophagy is a conserved cellular process that contributes to overall cellular homeostasis, but when autophagy is perturbed, inefficient autophagic flux contributes to numerous diseases. By selectively boosting autophagy and degradation of disease targets in the lysosome, Casma expects to be able to arrest or reverse the progression of disease processes such as neurodegeneration, metabolic disorders, inflammation, muscle degeneration and oncology. For more information, please visit www.casmatx.com.

