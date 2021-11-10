Altimmune to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

| Source: Altimmune, Inc Altimmune, Inc

Gaithersburg, Maryland, UNITED STATES

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will be presenting virtually at the following investor conferences in November 2021:

  • Stifel’s 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference
    Monday, November 15, 2021
    10:40 am Eastern Time
  • Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
    Thursday, November 18, 2021
    8:00 am GMT

The sessions will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting the Events section of the Altimmune website.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. Our pipeline includes next generation peptide therapeutics for obesity, NASH (pemvidutide), and chronic hepatitis B (HepTcell™).   For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Altimmune Investor & Media Contact:

Will Brown
Chief Financial Officer
Phone:   240-654-1450
wbrown@altimmune.com