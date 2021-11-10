Altimmune to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will be presenting virtually at the following investor conferences in November 2021:
- Stifel’s 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference
Monday, November 15, 2021
10:40 am Eastern Time
- Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Thursday, November 18, 2021
8:00 am GMT
The sessions will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting the Events section of the Altimmune website.
About Altimmune
Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. Our pipeline includes next generation peptide therapeutics for obesity, NASH (pemvidutide), and chronic hepatitis B (HepTcell™). For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.
Follow @Altimmune, Inc. on LinkedIn
Follow @AltimmuneInc on Twitter
Altimmune Investor & Media Contact:
Will Brown
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 240-654-1450
wbrown@altimmune.com