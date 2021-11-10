Sientra Reports Record Third Quarter 2021 Revenue for Continuing Operations

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) (“Sientra” or the “Company”), a medical aesthetics company focused on enhancing lives by advancing the art of plastic surgery, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.



Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Net sales of $19.6 million, representing growth of 28% over the third quarter of 2020, excluding discontinued operations

Cash of $66.1 million as of September 30, 2021

Updated full year 2021 revenue guidance to range from $76 to $78 million, representing 38%-42% year-over-year growth, exclusive of discontinued operations



Recent Business Highlights

Added approximately 300 accounts, achieving a new record base of nearly 2,700 accounts

Generated approximately 17,000 year-to-date lead referrals to plastic surgeons through social and digital marketing awareness-building strategies

Publication of a study by Stanford University’s School of Medicine confirming unique clinical benefits of Sientra’s Allox2 in managing seromas

Jointly launched Reshaping Lives: Full Circle™ with Mission Plasticos to provide reconstructive breast surgery for post-mastectomy women living in poverty

Completed move of distribution center from Santa Barbara, CA to Franklin, WI



Ron Menezes, Sientra’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “These results reflect the positive momentum that we have seen over the past five quarters, with a sole focus on providing the safest, most advanced products to plastic surgeons and their patients. Growth this quarter was primarily driven by our reconstruction business, which grew 33% over the third quarter of 2020. In addition, our market data shows breast augmentation is at an all-time four year high and that 74% of women that are considering breast implants are planning to do so within a year.

“With an unwavering commitment to continued execution on our strategic initiatives, I believe that Sientra is in the best position ever as we head into the fourth quarter and 2022,” concluded Menezes.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Review

Total revenues from continuing operations were $19.6 million as compared to $15.3 million in third quarter 2020, representing year-over-year growth of 28%.

Gross profit was $10.6 million, or 54% of sales, compared to gross profit of $8.2 million, or 53.6% of sales in the third quarter of 2020. Product gross margins improved during the current period but were offset by the cost of our distribution center move from Santa Barbara, California to Franklin, Wisconsin.

Operating expenses for the third quarter 2021 were $22.3 million compared to $17.8 million for the same period in 2020. The increase in current period operating expense is attributed to an increase in sales headcount and new marketing programs as well as an increase in G&A related to the Reshaping Lives: Full Circle launch and the cost related to the company’s Information Systems transition.

Operating loss from continuing operations was $11.7 million, compared to an operating loss of $9.5 million in third quarter 2020.

Other income, which includes interest expense, change in fair value of derivative liability and other income, was $40.2 million as compared to $8 million in Q3 of 2020. The $32.2 million dollar increase in the company’s current period is attributed to a positive change in fair value of derivative liability of $25.5 million following the amendment of its Convertible Note, and the relief of its Paycheck Protection Plan loan of $6.7 million.

Net income was $28.4 million compared to a loss of $5.8 million, for the same period in 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was a $8.3 million dollar loss as compared to a $7.2 million loss for the same period in 2020.

Net cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2021, were $66.1 million.

Financial Guidance for Continuing Operations

For the full year 2021, the Company expects revenue to be in a range of $76 million to $78 million, representing growth of 38% to 42% over 2020, exclusive of discontinued operations. This compares to previous guidance of $74 million to $78 million.

The Company expects operating expenses for the full year 2021 to be in the range of $85 - $90 million.

Conference Call

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Sientra has supplemented its US GAAP net income (loss) with a non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP earnings per share. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding the performance of the Company, facilitates a more meaningful comparison of results for current periods with previous operating results, and assists management in analyzing future trends, making strategic and business decisions and establishing internal budgets and forecasts. A reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP loss per share, the most directly comparable GAAP measures, is provided in the schedule below.

There are limitations in using this non-GAAP financial measure because it is not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. Investors and potential investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with Sientra’s financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP and the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure provided in the schedule below.

About Sientra

Headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, Sientra is a medical aesthetics company exclusively focused on plastic surgery. The Company mission is to offer proprietary innovations and unparalleled partnerships that radically advance how plastic surgeons think, work and care for their patients. Sientra has developed a broad portfolio of products with technologically differentiated characteristics, supported by independent laboratory testing and strong clinical trial outcomes. The Company’s product portfolio includes its Sientra round and shaped breast implants, the first fifth generation breast implants approved by the FDA for sale in the United States, its ground-breaking Allox2® breast tissue expander with patented dual-port and integral drain technology, and BIOCORNEUM®, the #1 performing, preferred and recommended scar gel of plastic surgeons(*).

Sientra uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Sientra is routinely posted and is accessible on the Company’s investor relations website at www.sientra.com.

(*) Data on file

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, based on management’s current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company’s business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. The words ‘‘believe,’’ ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘might,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘aim,’’ ‘‘estimate,’’ ‘‘continue, ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘position,” or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include information concerning the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its operations, the Company’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of the Company’s revenues, profitability, outlook and overall business strategy, the Company’s ability to take market share, and the Company’s future growth. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company’s ability to recapture delayed procedures resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the positive reaction from plastic surgeons and their patients to Sientra’s Breast Products, the ability to meet consumer demand, the Company’s ability to executive on its strategic initiatives, and the Company’s ability to manage its operating expenses and cash balance. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release can be found in the Risk Factors section of Sientra’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The words ‘‘believe,’’ ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘might,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘aim,’’ ‘‘estimate,’’ ‘‘continue, ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘position,” or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and such estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and, except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or review any estimate, projection or forward-looking statement. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business.

Sientra, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share and share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 19,620 $ 15,329 $ 58,035 $ 37,109 Cost of goods sold 9,030 7,105 26,027 15,887 Gross profit 10,590 8,224 32,008 21,222 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 12,052 9,969 34,348 24,858 Research and development 2,367 1,778 6,962 6,142 General and administrative 7,865 6,445 23,321 21,183 Restructuring — (442 ) — 389 Total operating expenses 22,284 17,750 64,631 52,572 Loss from operations (11,694 ) (9,526 ) (32,623 ) (31,350 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest income 1 6 4 203 Interest expense (2,026 ) (2,055 ) (6,143 ) (7,284 ) Change in fair value of derivative liability 35,550 10,090 (14,460 ) (8,420 ) Other income (expense), net 6,672 (2 ) 6,575 34 Total other income (expense), net 40,197 8,039 (14,024 ) (15,467 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 28,503 (1,487 ) (46,647 ) (46,817 ) Income tax expense (benefit) — — — — Income (loss) from continuing operations 28,503 (1,487 ) (46,647 ) (46,817 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (93 ) (4,334 ) 233 (21,893 ) Net income (loss) 28,410 (5,821 ) (46,414 ) (68,710 ) Expenses attributable to the convertible note (34,158 ) — — — Losses attributable to common shares $ (5,748 ) $ (5,821 ) $ (46,414 ) $ (68,710 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share: Continuing operations $ 0.49 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.82 ) $ (0.93 ) Discontinued operations (0.00 ) (0.09 ) 0.00 (0.44 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.49 $ (0.12 ) $ (0.82 ) $ (1.37 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share: Continuing operations $ (0.08 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.82 ) $ (0.93 ) Discontinued operations (0.00 ) (0.09 ) 0.00 (0.44 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.08 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.82 ) $ (1.37 ) Weighted average outstanding common shares used for earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 58,005,784 50,394,858 56,680,594 50,155,623 Diluted 72,639,930 50,394,858 56,680,594 50,155,623





Sientra, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 66,127 $ 54,967 Accounts receivable, net 26,453 19,771 Inventories, net 51,529 39,168 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,663 1,891 Current assets of discontinued operations 4 13,475 Total current assets 146,776 129,272 Property and equipment, net 14,886 12,301 Goodwill 9,202 9,202 Other intangible assets, net 8,471 9,387 Other assets 7,323 8,011 Non-current assets of discontinued operations — 805 Total assets $ 186,658 $ 168,978 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ - $ 4,670 Accounts payable 6,300 5,799 Accrued and other current liabilities 22,285 28,408 Customer deposits 30,286 17,905 Sales return liability 12,305 9,192 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 501 4,686 Total current liabilities 71,677 70,660 Long-term debt 61,483 60,500 Derivative liability — 26,570 Deferred and contingent consideration 2,786 2,350 Warranty reserve and other long-term liabilities 9,950 9,455 Total liabilities 145,896 169,535 Stockholders’ equity: Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 40,762 (557 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 186,658 $ 168,978





Sientra, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (46,414 ) $ (68,710 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 233 (21,893 ) Loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes (46,647 ) (46,817 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,149 2,386 Provision for doubtful accounts 875 258 Provision for warranties 684 362 Provision for inventory 638 1,435 Fair value adjustments to derivative liability 14,460 8,420 Fair value adjustments of other liabilities held at fair value 49 29 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 2,632 3,430 Gain on extinguishment of debt (6,652 ) — Stock-based compensation expense 8,073 5,342 Payments of contingent consideration liability in excess of acquisition-date fair value (2,419 ) — Other non-cash adjustments 584 198 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (7,558 ) (5,311 ) Inventories (12,999 ) (6,569 ) Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets (205 ) (166 ) Accounts payable, accrueds, and other liabilities 1,279 (4,921 ) Customer deposits 12,381 1,547 Sales return liability 3,113 1,930 Net cash flow from operating activities - continuing operations (28,563 ) (38,447 ) Net cash flow from operating activities - discontinued operations (989 ) (14,292 ) Net cash used in operating activities (29,552 ) (52,739 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (4,882 ) (3,112 ) Net cash flow from investing activities - continuing operations (4,882 ) (3,112 ) Net cash flow from investing activities - discontinued operations 11,314 (80 ) Net cash used in investing activities 6,432 (3,192 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock for employee stock-based plans 1,824 852 Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 39,226 264 Tax payments related to shares withheld for vested restricted stock units (RSUs) (2,420 ) (1,496 ) Gross borrowings under the Term Loan 1,000 — Repayments under the Term Loan — (25,000 ) Gross borrowings under the PPP loan — 6,652 Repayment of the Revolving Loan — (6,508 ) Net proceeds from issuance of the Convertible Note — 60,000 Payments of contingent consideration up to acquisition-date fair value (4,550 ) — Deferred financing costs (800 ) (2,958 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 34,280 31,806 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 11,160 (24,125 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at: Beginning of period 55,300 87,951 End of period $ 66,460 $ 63,826 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 66,127 $ 63,483 Restricted cash included in other assets 333 343 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 66,460 $ 63,826



