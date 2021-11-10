Usio Announces Record Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue Growth Remains Strong: up 94% in the Quarter Compared to the Same Period in 2020, Fifth Consecutive Quarter of Sequential Revenue Growth

Fourth Consecutive Quarter of Positive Adjusted EBITDA. Second Consecutive Quarter of Positive Net Income, Positive Adjusted EBITDA and Positive Operating Cash Flow

Raises Guidance: We Expect Fiscal 2021 Revenues to exceed $60 Million, up 88% from Fiscal 2020

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc: (Nasdaq:USIO), a leading FinTech integrated payment solutions provider, today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2021, which ended September 30, 2021.

Louis Hoch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Usio, said, “I am pleased to report another quarter of record revenue and positive across the board bottom line results. Revenues were up 94% in the quarter as credit card dollars and transactions processed - led by an increase in PayFac volume - and total dollars loaded on prepaid cards both set all-time records. The scaling of the business has improved the operating leverage in our model, leading to a significant increase in profitability. Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter increased $1.4 million from the year ago period to $1.2 million, our fourth consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA. We also delivered positive adjusted operating cash flow and $0.01 of earnings per share in the quarter.

Results continue to be driven by our strong relationships and our multi-channel distribution strategy serving diverse end markets. This has enabled us to grow across a broad base of industries from cryptocurrency and FinTech lending to governmental entities and non-profits to healthcare, legal and property management. For the first nine months of the year, total dollars processed were $6.7 billion, already doubling the total dollars processed in 2020 and on pace to process around $9 billion for the year.

As a result, we are again raising our guidance for the year and now expect annual revenues to exceed $60 million which would represent an increase of 88% above fiscal 2020 revenues, while also anticipating positive operating cash flows and Adjusted EBITDA. All of which are conditioned on the continued enthusiasm in the fintech lending and cryptocurrency industries.

Revenues grew in each of our business lines, with prepaid revenues more than doubling from a year ago, driven by 115% increase in transaction volume for the growth in the number of programs served, cards in circulation and volumes managed. In addition, dollars loaded on prepaid cards were a record $57 million the third quarter. ACH revenues were up 81% in the third quarter. ACH remains our most profitable line of business. We also continue to generate steady growth in our card business, led by strong momentum in our PayFac business, where transactions and volumes in the quarter set another record. Revenues in Usio Output Solutions remain on pace to exceed our original expectations as a result of growth in their core markets as well as the incremental opportunities being created by the strong relationships with existing Usio customers.

These are exciting times for Usio. We have achieved both the scale and momentum that is enabling us to leverage our existing infrastructure to generate increasing cash flows to invest in strengthening our franchise. Recently, we have been recognized for our unique capabilities by one of the world's largest card brands, the most prestigious guaranteed income program, and the two largest municipal Covid Incentive Programs. In the future, we intend to introduce more innovative technologies that are responsive to today's evolving payment preferences. Our goal is to continue to build on our established franchise to capitalize on the vast opportunities arising across the electronic payment transaction landscape and to deliver value to our shareholders."

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Summary

Revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 increased 94% to $15.8 million, reflecting growth in each of our ACH, Credit Card and Prepaid lines of business as well as a full quarter of Usio Output Solutions revenues, which was acquired in December 2020. Excluding the results of Usio Output Solutions revenues, organic growth was 51% versus the same period last year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, revenues increased 95% with year-over-year growth in all lines of business. Excluding the results of Usio Output Solutions revenues for the nine-month period, organic growth was 47% versus the same period last year.

 Three Months Ended September 30, 
 2021 2020 $ Change % Change 
             
ACH and complementary service revenue$3,733,453 $2,063,458 $1,669,995  81%
Credit card revenue 6,509,344  5,076,591  1,432,753  28%
Prepaid card services revenue 2,004,657  997,028  1,007,629  101%
Output solutions revenue 3,573,616    3,573,616  100%
Total Revenue$15,821,070 $8,137,077 $7,683,993  94%


 Nine Months Ended September 30, 
 2021 2020 $ Change % Change 
             
ACH and complementary service revenue$10,813,806 $6,080,449 $4,733,357  78%
Credit card revenue 18,791,129  14,647,448  4,143,681  28%
Prepaid card services revenue 3,968,764  2,141,412  1,827,352  85%
Output solutions revenue 10,942,062    10,942,062  100%
Total Revenue$44,515,761 $22,869,309 $21,646,452  95%

Gross profits increased 134% to $4.0 million on gross margins of 25.5%, incrementally higher due to product mix and the scaling of the ACH and Prepaid business lines.

Other selling, general and administrative expenses were $2.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, up 44% compared to $2.0 million in the prior year period. The increase reflects a full quarter of Output Solutions operating costs and continued investments in our ACH, PayFac and Prepaid business lines. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, other selling, general and administrative expenses increased 40% to $8.3 million, again reflecting incremental Output Solutions operating costs plus investments in our ACH, PayFac and Prepaid initiatives.

The Company reported operating income of $0.2 million for the quarter, a $1.1 million improvement from the $0.9 million loss in the prior year period. Operating income improved by $2.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, from an operating loss of $0.2 million in the current period versus a prior period loss of $3.1 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was a positive $1.2 million in the quarter, an improvement of $1.4 million compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.3 million in the same period a year ago. This was the fourth consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA was $2.7 million versus a loss of $1.0 million in the prior year period, an improvement of $3.7 million. Adjusted Operating Cash Flows (excluding merchant reserve funds, prepaid card load assets, customer deposits and net operating lease assets and obligations) was $2.0 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021.

The Company reported net income of $0.1 million, or $0.01 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to a net loss of $0.9 million, or ($0.06) per share, for the same period in the prior year. For the nine-month period, the net loss was $0.4 million, or ($0.02) per share, compared to a net loss of $3.1 million, or ($0.22) per share, for the prior year period.

Usio continues to be in solid financial condition with $5.9 million in cash and cash equivalents on September 30, 2021, a $0.9 million improvement from December 31, 2020.

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading FinTech integrated payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, crypto exchanges and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. With the acquisition of the assets of IMS in December 2020, the Company now offers additional services relating to electronic bill presentment, document composition, document decomposition and printing and mailing services. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas and Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville. Websites: www.usio.com, www.payfacinabox.com, www.akimbocard.com and www.usiooutput.com. Find us on Facebook® and Twitter.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, as defined in Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company reports its financial results in compliance with GAAP, but believes that also discussing non-GAAP measures provides investors with financial measures it uses in the management of its business. The Company defines EBITDA as operating income (loss), before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of intangibles. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, as defined above, plus non-cash stock option costs and certain non-recurring items, such as acquisitions. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Management uses EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as indicators of the Company's operating performance and ability to fund acquisitions, capital expenditures and other investments and, in the absence of refinancing options, to repay debt obligations.

Management believes EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are helpful to investors in evaluating the Company's operating performance because non-cash costs and other items that management believes are not indicative of its results of operations are excluded. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are supplemental non-GAAP measures, which have limitations as an analytical tool. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting, may differ from GAAP measures with the same names, and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar names that are used by other companies. For a description of our use of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, and a reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to operating income (loss), see the section of this press release titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this release include forward-looking statements which are covered by safe harbors. Those statements include, but may not be limited to, all statements regarding management's intent, belief and expectations, such as statements concerning our future and our operating and growth strategy. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "look forward," "anticipate," "continue,” and "expect" among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks related to an economic downturn as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the realization of opportunities from the IMS acquisition, the management of the Company's growth, the loss of key resellers, the relationships with the Automated Clearinghouse network, bank sponsors, third-party card processing providers and merchants, the security of our software, hardware and information, the volatility of the stock price, the need to obtain additional financing, risks associated with new legislation, and compliance with complex federal, state and local laws and regulations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. One or more of these factors have affected, and in the future, could affect the Company’s businesses and financial results in the future and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on information presently available to management. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

USIO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 September 30, 2021  December 31, 2020 
 (Unaudited)     
ASSETS       
Cash and cash equivalents$5,939,834  $5,011,132 
Accounts receivable, net 4,187,253   2,863,638 
Settlement processing assets 36,492,916   43,558,442 
Prepaid card load assets 15,084,868   7,610,242 
Customer deposits 1,505,324   1,305,296 
Inventory 221,675   176,466 
Prepaid expenses and other 247,046   301,755 
Current assets before merchant reserves 63,678,916   60,826,971 
Merchant reserves 7,261,153   8,265,555 
Total current assets 70,940,069   69,092,526 
        
Property and equipment, net 3,625,050   3,105,926 
        
Other assets:       
Intangibles, net 4,631,861   6,035,761 
Deferred tax asset, net 1,394,000   1,394,000 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,921,129   2,671,266 
Other assets 345,078   368,078 
Total other assets 9,292,068   10,469,105 
        
Total Assets$83,857,187  $82,667,557 
        
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY       
Current liabilities:       
Accounts payable$1,334,579  $851,349 
Accrued expenses 1,746,226   1,463,944 
Operating lease liabilities, current portion 494,983   346,913 
Equipment loan, current portion 54,217   - 
Settlement processing obligations 36,492,916   43,558,442 
Prepaid card load obligations 15,084,868   7,610,242 
Customer deposits 1,505,324   1,305,296 
Deferred revenues 30,882   66,572 
Current liabilities before merchant reserve obligations 56,743,995   55,202,758 
Merchant reserve obligations 7,261,153   8,265,555 
Total current liabilities 64,005,148   63,468,313 
        
Non-current liabilities:       
Equipment loan, non-current portion 85,333    
Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion 2,606,709   2,495,883 
Total liabilities 66,697,190   65,964,196 
        
Stockholders' equity:       
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; -0- shares outstanding at September 30, 2021 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020, respectively     
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 26,289,288 and 26,260,776 issued, and 24,962,750 and 24,974,995 outstanding at September 30, 2021 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020, respectively 194,746   194,692 
Additional paid-in capital 89,702,612   89,659,433 
Treasury stock, at cost; 1,326,538 and 1,285,781 shares at September 30, 2021 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020, respectively (2,364,071)  (2,165,721)
Deferred compensation (4,954,584)  (5,926,872)
Accumulated deficit (65,418,706)  (65,058,171)
Total stockholders' equity 17,159,997   16,703,361 
        
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$83,857,187  $82,667,557 

USIO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)

 Three Months Ended September 30,  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
 2021  2020  2021  2020 
                
Revenues$15,821,070  $8,137,077  $44,515,761  $22,869,309 
Cost of services 11,787,439   6,414,807   33,447,448   17,933,089 
Gross profit 4,033,631   1,722,270   11,068,313   4,936,220 
                
Selling, general and administrative:               
Stock-based compensation 343,567   267,223   988,567   903,326 
Other expenses 2,844,205   1,976,191   8,349,452   5,955,221 
Depreciation and amortization 634,912   390,216   1,884,268   1,160,255 
Total operating expenses 3,822,684   2,633,630   11,222,287   8,018,802 
                
Operating income (loss) 210,947   (911,360)  (153,974)  (3,082,582)
                
Other income:               
Interest income 1,767   10,157   6,403   22,800 
Other income (expense) (1,480)  186   (2,964)  912 
Other income and (expense), net 287   10,343   3,439   23,712 
                
Income (loss) before income taxes 211,234   (901,017)  (150,535)  (3,058,870)
Income tax expense 70,000   35,000   210,000   325 
                
Net Income (Loss)$141,234  $(936,017) $(360,535) $(3,059,195)
                
Earnings (Loss) Per Share               
Basic earnings (loss) per common share:$0.01  $(0.06) $(0.02) $(0.22)
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share:$0.01  $(0.06) $(0.02) $(0.22)
Weighted average common shares outstanding               
Basic 20,033,515   15,474,171   19,986,279   13,924,803 
Diluted 24,935,517   15,474,171   19,986,279   13,924,803 

USIO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)

 Nine Months Ended 
 September 30, 2021  September 30, 2020 
Operating Activities       
Net (loss)$(360,535) $(3,059,195)
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:       
Depreciation 480,368   410,254 
Amortization 1,403,900   750,001 
Bad debt 87,190    
Non-cash stock-based compensation 988,567   903,326 
Amortization of warrant costs 26,955   26,958 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:       
Accounts receivable (1,410,805)  54,631 
Prepaid expenses and other 54,709   (1,534)
Operating lease right-of-use assets (249,863)  172,166 
Other assets (45,209)   
Inventory 23,000   (18,363)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 765,512   (71,309)
Operating lease liabilities 258,896   (168,458)
Prepaid card load obligations 7,474,626   7,378,146 
Merchant reserves (1,004,402)  (1,782,500)
Customer deposits 200,028    
Deferred revenue (35,690)  (39,705)
Net cash provided by operating activities 8,657,247   4,554,418 
        
Investing Activities       
Purchases of property and equipment (999,493)  (582,347)
Net cash (used) by investing activities (999,493)  (582,347)
        
Financing Activities       
Proceeds from PPP Loan Program    813,500 
Proceeds from public offering, net of expenses    7,257,925 
Proceeds from private offering    3,000,000 
Proceeds from equipment loan 165,996    
Payments on equipment loan (26,446)   
Purchases of treasury stock (198,350)  (180,311)
Net cash (used) provided by financing activities (58,800)  10,891,114 
        
Change in cash, cash equivalents, prepaid card loads, customer deposits and merchant reserves 7,598,954   14,863,185 
Cash, cash equivalents, prepaid card loads, customer deposits and merchant reserves, beginning of year 22,192,225   12,682,918 
        
Cash, Cash Equivalents, Prepaid Card Loads, Customer Deposits and Merchant Reserves, End of Period$29,791,179  $27,546,103 
        
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information       
Cash paid during the period for:       
Interest$2,964  $ 
Income taxes 92,850   93,525 
Non-cash transactions:       
Issuance of deferred stock compensation    1,559,520 

USIO, INC.
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
(UNAUDITED)

 Common Stock  Additional Paid- In  Treasury  Deferred  Accumulated  Total Stockholders' 
 Shares  Amount  Capital  Stock  Compensation  Deficit  Equity 
                            
Balance at December 31, 2020 26,260,776  $194,692  $89,659,433  $(2,165,721) $(5,926,872) $(65,058,171) $16,703,361 
                            
Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan 51,000   51   120,484            120,535 
Warrant compensation costs       8,985            8,985 
Cashless warrant exercise 19,795   19   (19)            
Reversal of deferred compensation amortization that did not vest (17,111)  (17)  (48,599)     5,994      (42,622)
Deferred compensation amortization             249,801      249,801 
Purchase of treasury stock costs          (49,454)        (49,454)
Net (loss) for the period                (720,252)  (720,252)
                            
Balance at March 31, 2021 26,314,460  $194,745  $89,740,284  $(2,215,175) $(5,671,077) $(65,778,423) $16,270,354 
                            
Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan 61,556   61   150,481            150,542 
Warrant compensation costs       8,985            8,985 
Reversal of deferred compensation amortization that did not vest (115,000)  (115)  (237,085)     158,096      (79,104)
Deferred compensation amortization             245,847      245,847 
Purchase of treasury stock costs          (29,810)        (29,810)
Net income for the period                218,483   218,483 
                            
Balance at June 30, 2021 26,261,016  $194,691  $89,662,665  $(2,244,985) $(5,267,134) $(65,559,940) $16,785,297 
                            
Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan 49,322   76   108,146      20,785      129,007 
Warrant compensation costs       8,985            8,985 
Cashless warrant exercise 19,950   20   (20)            
Reversal of deferred compensation amortization that did not vest (41,000)  (41)  (77,164)     52,434      (24,771)
Deferred compensation amortization             239,331      239,331 
Purchase of treasury stock costs          (119,086)        (119,086)
Net income for the period                141,234   141,234 
                            
Balance at September 30, 2021 26,289,288  $194,746  $89,702,612  $(2,364,071) $(4,954,584) $(65,418,706) $17,159,997 
                            
Balance at December 31, 2019 18,224,577  $186,656  $77,055,273  $(1,885,452) $(5,636,154) $(62,151,988) $7,568,335 
                            
Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan 51,000   51   59,440            59,491 
Warrant compensation costs       8,985            8,985 
Deferred compensation amortization             228,219      228,219 
Purchase of treasury stock costs          (26,629)        (26,629)
Net (loss) for the period                (835,009)  (835,009)
                            
Balance at March 31, 2020 18,275,577  $186,707  $77,123,698  $(1,912,081) $(5,407,935) $(62,986,997) $7,003,392 
                            
Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan 1,500,544   1,500   1,641,304      (1,559,520)     83,284 
Warrant compensation cost       8,988            8,988 
Deferred compensation amortization             267,207      267,207 
Purchase of treasury stock          (55,819)        (55,819)
Net (loss) for the period                (1,288,169)  (1,288,169)
                            
Balance at June 30, 2020 19,776,121  $188,207  $78,773,990  $(1,967,900) $(6,700,248) $(64,275,166) $6,018,883 
                            
Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan 32,323   32   149,961            149,993 
Warrant compensation cost       8,985            8,985 
Cashless warrant exercise 27,051   27   (27)            
Reversal of deferred compensation amortization that did not vest (450,000)  (450)  (791,550)     594,900      (197,100)
Issuance of common stock, public offering 4,705,883   4,705   7,253,220            7,257,925 
Issuance of common stock, private offering 1,796,407   1,797   2,998,203            3,000,000 
Deferred compensation amortization             312,232      312,232 
Purchase of treasury stock          (97,863)        (97,863)
Net (loss) for the period                (936,017)  (936,017)
                            
Balance at September 30, 2020 25,887,785  $194,318  $88,392,782  $(2,065,763) $(5,793,116) $(65,211,183) $15,517,038 

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

 Three Months Ended September 30,  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
 2021  2020  2021  2020 
                
Reconciliation from Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:               
Operating Income (Loss)$210,947  $(911,360) $(153,974) $(3,082,582)
Depreciation and amortization 634,912   390,216   1,884,268   1,160,255 
EBITDA 845,859   (521,144)  1,730,294   (1,922,327)
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense, net 343,567   267,223   988,567   903,326 
Adjusted EBITDA$1,189,426  $(253,921) $2,718,861  $(1,019,001)
                
Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA margins:               
Revenues$15,821,070  $8,137,077  $44,515,761  $22,869,309 
Adjusted EBITDA 1,189,426   (253,921)  2,718,861   (1,019,001)
Adjusted EBITDA margins 7.5%  (3.1)%  6.1%  (4.5)%