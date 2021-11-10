Ideal Power Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Power Inc. (“Ideal Power” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN™ bidirectional power switches, reported results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021.



“We added several market leading companies to our test and evaluation program, including large global companies in the electric vehicle (EV), renewable energy, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) and circuit breaker markets, as well as smaller, innovative companies and research universities,” stated Dan Brdar, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ideal Power.

“We are now on our final major milestone under the U.S. Navy/Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) program under our partnership with Diversified Technologies, Inc. (DTI), and recently began work with DTI under a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) project funded by the Department of Energy (DOE) to develop a B-TRAN™ alternating current (AC) solid state circuit breaker (SSCB) for use in utility transmission and distribution systems. With a strong balance sheet and highly talented and capable team, we believe we are well positioned to complete a successful year of milestone achievement and to continue to execute on our plan to commercialize B-TRAN™ in the second half of 2022.”

Key Third Quarter and Recent Operational Highlights

Announced several B-TRAN™ test and evaluation program participants including: a Forbes 2021 Global 500 leader in diverse power management markets for use in bidirectional direct current (DC) SSCB applications for solar and wind systems a top 10 global automaker for EV drivetrain, power conversion, circuit protection and other EV applications a top 10 global provider of power conversion solutions to the solar industry for various applications with an initial focus on UPS systems for data centers and the potential to expand to include renewable energy, EV and other applications served by this provider, and an EV charging company for its portable and modular EV charging system currently under development.

Partnered with DTI, under a Phase I SBIR grant from the DOE, to develop a B-TRAN™-enabled low-loss AC SSCB. Ideal Power recently completed the first milestone under this program.

Achieved another major milestone under the NAVSEA program with the completion of the most recent wafer fabrication run.

Recently began the final wafer fabrication run under the NAVSEA program. Ideal Power will continue to provide program support through the demonstration of the B-TRAN™ enabled DC SSCB in mid-2022.

Third Quarter Financial Results

Grant revenue was $121,028 in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $147,787 in the third quarter of 2020.

Grant revenue was $447,794 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to $154,302 in the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2021 were $1.2 million, flat compared to $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2020 as higher research and development and sales and marketing expenses were largely offset by lower general and administrative expenses.

Operating expenses in the nine months ended September 30, 2021 were $3.4 million, compared to $2.9 million in the first nine months of 2020 on higher sales and marketing and research and development expenses.

Net loss in the third quarter of 2021 was $1.2 million, compared to $4.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, which included a one-time, non-cash warrant inducement expense of $3.7 million.

Net loss in the first nine months of 2021 was $3.3 million, compared to $6.7 million in the first nine months of 2020, which included a one-time, non-cash warrant inducement expense of $3.7 million.

Cash used in operating activities in the first nine months of 2021 was $3.0 million compared to $2.3 million in the first nine months of 2020. Including investing activities, cash burn in the first nine months of 2021 was $3.2 million.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $24.5 million at September 30, 2021.

Ideal Power had no long-term debt outstanding at September 30, 2021.



About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) is pioneering the development of its broadly patented bidirectional power switches, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS / data center and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bidirectional, Bipolar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN™) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN™ is a unique double-sided bidirectional AC switch able to deliver substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power believes B-TRAN™ modules will reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in medium voltage AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit www.IdealPower.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While Ideal Power’s management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Such forward-looking statements included, but are not limited to, statements regarding our plan to commercialize B-TRAN™ in the second half of 2022. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19 on our business, financial condition and results of operations, the success of our B-TRAN™ technology, including whether the patents for our technology provide adequate protection and whether we can be successful in maintaining, enforcing and defending our patents and our inability to predict with precision or certainty the pace and timing of development and commercialization of our B-TRAN™ technology, including the timing of the completion of our wafer fabrication runs with our semiconductor fabrications partners and our continued success engaging companies to participate in our customer sampling program, and uncertainties set forth in our quarterly, annual and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Furthermore, we operate in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We disclaim any intention to, and undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.



IDEAL POWER INC.

Balance Sheets

September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,487,547 $ 3,157,256 Accounts receivable, net 262,527 170,287 Prepayments and other current assets 100,360 118,883 Total current assets 24,850,434 3,446,426 Property and equipment, net 62,720 37,125 Intangible assets, net 2,038,911 1,568,903 Right of use asset 321,248 79,719 Other assets 11,189 — Total assets $ 27,284,502 $ 5,132,173 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 57,355 $ 101,984 Accrued expenses 625,693 475,487 Current portion of lease liability 57,484 82,055 Total current liabilities 740,532 659,526 Long-term debt — 91,407 Long-term lease liability 282,847 — Other long-term liabilities 959,408 552,031 Total liabilities 1,982,787 1,302,964 Commitments and contingencies (Note 6) Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 5,873,367 shares issued and 5,872,046 shares outstanding at September 30, 2021 and 3,265,740 shares issued and 3,264,419 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 5,873 3,266 Additional paid-in capital 103,794,384 78,974,964 Treasury stock, at cost, 1,321 shares at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (13,210 ) (13,210 ) Accumulated deficit (78,485,332 ) (75,135,811 ) Total stockholders’ equity 25,301,715 3,829,209 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 27,284,502 $ 5,132,173

IDEAL POWER INC.

Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Grant revenue $ 121,028 $ 147,787 $ 447,794 $ 154,302 Cost of grant revenue 121,028 147,787 447,794 154,302 Gross profit — — — — Operating expenses: Research and development 604,476 494,548 1,426,049 1,161,537 General and administrative 500,942 657,967 1,705,146 1,753,615 Sales and marketing 128,248 20,000 302,859 20,000 Total operating expenses 1,233,666 1,172,515 3,434,054 2,935,152 Loss from operations (1,233,666 ) (1,172,515 ) (3,434,054 ) (2,935,152 ) Other income (expenses): Interest expense, net (5,012 ) (1,358 ) (6,874 ) (2,480 ) Warrant inducement expense — (3,720,866 ) — (3,720,866 ) Gain on forgiveness of long-term debt — — 91,407 — Total other income (expenses) (5,012 ) (3,722,224 ) 84,533 (3,723,346 ) Net loss $ (1,238,678 ) $ (4,894,739 ) $ (3,349,521 ) $ (6,658,498 ) Net loss per share – basic and fully diluted $ (0.20 ) $ (1.28 ) $ (0.57 ) $ (2.04 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic and fully diluted 6,125,874 3,821,717 5,868,122 3,264,860

IDEAL POWER INC.

Statements of Cash Flows