Supernus to Participate in Upcoming November Investor Conferences

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUPN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that the Company’s management will participate and host investor meetings at the following upcoming November 2021 investor conferences.



Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date: November 15, 2021

Participation Type: Fireside Chat

Presentation Time: 2:00 p.m. EST

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Date: November 18, 2021

Participation Type: Fireside Chat

Presentation Time: Pre-recorded, available beginning November 18 at 3:00 a.m. EST / 8:00 a.m. GMT

A live webcast of the Stifel fireside chat, as well as replays of both fireside chats will be accessible by visiting Events & Presentations in the Investor section on the Company's website at www.supernus.com. An archived replay of each webcast will be available for 60 days on the Company's website after the respective conference.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

Our diverse neuroscience portfolio includes approved treatments for epilepsy, migraine, ADHD, hypomobility in Parkinson’s disease, cervical dystonia and chronic sialorrhea. We are developing a broad range of novel CNS product candidates including new potential treatments for hypomobility in Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, depression and rare CNS disorders.

For more information, please visit www.supernus.com.

