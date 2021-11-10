BBQ Holdings, Inc. Reports Results for Third Quarter 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) (the “Company”), an innovating global franchisor, owner and operator of restaurants, today reported financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended October 3, 2021.
Third Quarter 2021 Highlights:
Financial:
- Total revenue of $55.4 million vs. $35.5 million in the third quarter of 2020.
- Net income of $4.8 million vs. $0.3 million in the third quarter of 2020.
- Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $4.4 million vs. $2.0 million in the third quarter of 2020.
- Combined brands restaurant-level margins of 8.6% vs 3.4% last year.
- Prime costs were 62.6% of sales vs. 67.8% third quarter 2019.
|Third Quarter Same Store Sales
|2021 vs. 2020
|2021 vs. 2019
|Famous Dave's Company-owned
|19.3
|%
|12.4
|%
|Famous Dave's Franchise-operated*
|18.0
|%
|6.9
|%
|Granite City
|31.4
|%
|(0.5
|)%
|Village Inn Company-owned**
|37.0
|%
|(8.1
|)%
|Village Inn Franchise-operated*
|48.2
|%
|NA
|%
|Bakers Square**
|32.4
|%
|(20.2
|)%
|* as reported by franchisees
|** includes sales under prior ownership
Executive Comments
Jeff Crivello, CEO, commented, “This was a quarter of strong execution for BBQ Holdings, as our growth strategies continue to deliver positive top and bottom-line results, including a steady improvement in same store sales and solid free cash flow. Management is focused on executing against our three core growth initiatives, including accretive M&A, opening new units, and filling the latent capacity of our current restaurants. During the third quarter, we completed the highly accretive acquisition of Village Inn and Bakers Square. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, we also acquired Tahoe Joe’s. Our goal now is to reinvigorate these brands and drive consistent unit-level improvements as we have at Famous Dave’s and other brands. In addition, the month of October also brought the opening of the first Famous Dave’s Quick Que in Minnesota. We are excited to continue to rollout this quick service format, providing a new, efficient way for our guests to experience Famous Dave’s. Finally, we launched a virtual burger concept during the quarter, $5 Burgers, providing incremental revenue in the Famous Dave’s system.”
Growth:
- Purchased Village Inn, 109 franchise and 21 corporate restaurants, and 11 Bakers Square corporate restaurants in July 2021.
- Purchased five Tahoe Joe’s Steakhouses in October 2021.
- Purchased four Famous Dave’s franchise restaurants in Tennessee and Kentucky in July 2021.
- Famous Dave’s franchisees opened line-serve restaurants in Las Vegas, NV in August 2021 and Coon Rapids, MN in October 2021.
- Opened a Real Urban Barbeque restaurant in Chicago, IL in October 2021.
- Famous Dave’s Drive thru in Salt Lake City, UT expected to open in December 2021.
- Dual concept Granite City/Village Inn expected to open in January 2022.
- New Village Inn prototype expected to open in Omaha, NE early Q1 2022.
Updated 2021 Guidance:
Based on the results to date through the third quarter 2021, and including the uncertainty related to COVID-19, the Company has updated its 2021 guidance as follows:
- Net Revenue remains at $183 -$188mm
- Increased Net Income range from $20.6 - $21.0mm to $22.5 - $23.0mm
- Increased Cash EBITDA range from $14.5 - $15.0mm to $16.5 - $17.0mm
|Key Operating Metrics
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|October 3, 2021
|September 27, 2020
|October 3, 2021
|September 27, 2020
|Restaurant count:
|Franchise-operated
|213
|98
|213
|98
|Company-owned
|83
|49
|83
|49
|Total
|296
|147
|296
|147
|Same store net restaurant sales %:
|Franchise-operated
|18.0
|%
|(10.0
|)%
|25.6
|%
|(18.3
|)%
|Company-owned
|24.0
|%
|(4.6
|)%
|36.3
|%
|(9.9
|)%
|Total
|20.4
|%
|(8.7
|)%
|29.3
|%
|(16.7
|)%
|(in thousands, expect per share data)
|System-wide restaurant sales(1)
|$
|141,125
|$
|84,434
|$
|335,421
|$
|222,374
|Net income attributable to shareholders
|$
|4,834
|$
|328
|$
|21,419
|$
|7,783
|Net income attributable to shareholders, per diluted share
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.04
|$
|2.20
|$
|0.85
|Adjusted EBITDA(2)
|$
|4,425
|$
|1,995
|$
|12,649
|$
|2,915
|_________________________
(1) System-wide restaurant sales include sales for all Company-owned and franchise-operated restaurants, as reported by franchisees. Restaurant sales for franchise-operated restaurants are not revenues of the Company and are not included in the Company’s consolidated financial statements.
(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in the accompanying financial tables. See “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”
Third Quarter 2021 Review
Total revenue for the third quarter of 2021 was $55.4 million, up 56.0% from the third quarter of 2020. The increase in year-over-year restaurant net sales for the quarter ended October 3, 2021 was driven primarily by the easing of dining restrictions in the third quarter of 2021 and the acquisition of the Village Inn and Bakers Square brands.
Net income attributable to shareholders was approximately $4.8 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $328,000, or $0.04 per diluted share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was approximately $4.4 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of approximately $2.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. A reconciliation between adjusted EBITDA and its most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in the accompanying financial tables.
Restaurant-level operating margin as a percentage of restaurant net sales, a non-GAAP measure, was 8.6% for Company-owned restaurants in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to 3.4% in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. This increase in restaurant-level operating margin as a percentage of net restaurant sales was due primarily to leverage on our fixed operating costs from the increased revenue resulting from the easing of dine-in restrictions and restrictions on large gatherings which were put in place in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns. A reconciliation of restaurant sales to restaurant-level margin is included in the accompanying financial tables. General and administrative expenses for the quarter ended October 3, 2021 and September 27, 2020 represented approximately 9.2% and 8.8% of total revenues, respectively. The increase in general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue in the third quarter of 2021 was due primarily to acquisition-related expenses incurred as we incorporated the Village Inn and Bakers Square brands into our portfolio.
About BBQ Holdings
BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) is a national restaurant company engaged in franchising, ownership and operation of casual and fast dining restaurants. As of November 10, 2021, BBQ Holdings had seven brands with 303 locations in three countries including 89 Company owned locations and 214 franchised locations. In addition to these locations, the Company opened eight Company-owned Famous Dave’s ghost kitchens operating within its Granite City locations, and 20 Famous Dave’s franchisee ghost kitchens operating out of the kitchen of another restaurant location or a shared kitchen space. While BBQ Holdings continues to diversify its ownership in the restaurant community, it was founded with the principle of combining the “art and science” of barbecue to serve up the very best of the best to barbecue lovers everywhere. Along with a wide variety of BBQ favorites served at their BBQ restaurants, BBQ Holdings also operates Granite City Food and Brewery restaurants which offer award winning craft beer and a made-from-scratch, chef driven menu featuring contemporary American cuisine. Village Inn and Bakers Square add a legendary Family Dining element to BBQ Holdings, with these concepts specializing in breakfast and pies. Tahoe Joe’s, the Company’s newest addition, is known for their pellet-broiler cooked and smoked infused steak.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement its condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company uses non-GAAP measures including those indicated below. These non-GAAP measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s consolidated financial statements and are subject to inherent limitations. By providing non-GAAP measures, together with a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure, the Company believes that it is enhancing investors’ understanding of the Company’s business and results of operations. These measures are not intended to be considered in isolation of, as substitutes for, or superior to, financial measures prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures presented may be different from the measures used by other companies. The Company urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, included in the accompanying financial tables.
Adjusted EBITDA is net income plus asset impairment, estimated lease termination charges and other closing costs, settlement agreements, interest expense, net, depreciation and amortization, net (gain) loss on disposal of equipment, stock-based compensation, acquisition costs, pre-opening costs, severance, gain on debt forgiveness, gain on bargain purchase, COVID-19-related expense and provision (benefit) for income taxes.
Restaurant-level operating margins are equal to net restaurant sales, less restaurant-level food and beverage cost, labor and benefit costs, and operating expenses.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical, including but not limited to statements regarding the timing of the Company’s restaurant openings, the timing of refreshes and the timing or success of refranchising plans, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from expected results. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectation will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectation include the impact of the COVID-19 virus pandemic, financial performance, restaurant industry conditions, execution of restaurant development and construction programs, franchisee performance, changes in local or national economic conditions, availability of financing, governmental approvals and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports.
|BBQ HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|October 3, 2021
|September 27, 2020
|October 3, 2021
|September 27, 2020
|Revenue:
|Restaurant sales, net
|$
|50,374
|$
|32,559
|$
|125,182
|$
|78,251
|Franchise royalty and fee revenue
|3,329
|2,153
|8,649
|6,628
|Franchisee national advertising fund contributions
|461
|302
|1,210
|826
|Licensing and other revenue
|1,219
|497
|3,181
|1,423
|Total revenue
|55,383
|35,511
|138,222
|87,128
|Costs and expenses:
|Food and beverage costs
|14,731
|9,735
|36,720
|24,206
|Labor and benefits costs
|16,805
|11,189
|39,488
|26,976
|Operating expenses
|14,512
|10,521
|36,355
|26,251
|Depreciation and amortization expenses
|1,940
|1,397
|4,925
|3,820
|General and administrative expenses
|5,109
|3,138
|13,691
|9,973
|National advertising fund expenses
|461
|302
|1,210
|826
|Asset impairment, estimated lease termination charges and other closing costs, net
|69
|(138
|)
|106
|4,814
|Pre-opening expenses
|63
|(120
|)
|183
|(93
|)
|(Gain) loss on disposal of property, net
|(1
|)
|(530
|)
|134
|(1,107
|)
|Total costs and expenses
|53,689
|35,494
|132,812
|95,666
|Income (loss) from operations
|1,694
|17
|5,410
|(8,538
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense
|(124
|)
|(326
|)
|(439
|)
|(866
|)
|Interest income
|49
|94
|147
|380
|Gain on forgiveness of debt
|—
|—
|14,109
|—
|Gain on bargain purchase
|3,203
|—
|3,203
|13,675
|Total other income (expense)
|3,128
|(232
|)
|17,020
|13,189
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|4,822
|(215
|)
|22,430
|4,651
|Income tax (expense) benefit
|(36
|)
|273
|(517
|)
|2,519
|Net income
|4,786
|58
|21,913
|7,170
|Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|48
|270
|(494
|)
|613
|Net income attributable to shareholders
|$
|4,834
|$
|328
|$
|21,419
|$
|7,783
|Income per common share:
|Basic net income per share attributable to shareholders
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.04
|$
|2.23
|$
|0.85
|Diluted net income per share attributable to shareholders
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.04
|$
|2.20
|$
|0.85
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|10,345
|9,151
|9,619
|9,138
|Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|10,482
|9,158
|9,737
|9,145
|BBQ HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|October 3, 2021
|January 3, 2021
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|28,977
|$
|18,101
|Restricted cash
|1,146
|1,502
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $262,000 and $132,000, respectively
|4,900
|4,823
|Inventories
|2,949
|2,271
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|2,367
|1,252
|Assets held for sale
|1,024
|1,070
|Total current assets
|41,363
|29,019
|Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net
|39,174
|32,389
|Other assets:
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|78,581
|61,634
|Goodwill
|1,071
|601
|Intangible assets, net
|23,231
|9,967
|Deferred tax asset, net
|3,382
|4,934
|Other assets
|1,129
|1,724
|Total assets
|$
|187,931
|$
|140,268
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|7,092
|$
|6,385
|Current portion of lease liabilities
|10,624
|6,185
|Current portion of long-term debt
|2,192
|2,111
|Accrued compensation and benefits
|7,929
|2,390
|Other current liabilities
|12,014
|9,766
|Total current liabilities
|39,851
|26,837
|Long-term liabilities:
|Lease liabilities, less current portion
|78,470
|63,105
|Long-term debt, less current portion
|6,578
|22,169
|Other liabilities
|1,458
|1,224
|Total liabilities
|126,357
|113,335
|Shareholders’ equity:
|Common stock, $.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 10,495 and 9,307 shares issued and outstanding at October 3, 2021 and January 3, 2021, respectively
|105
|93
|Additional paid-in capital
|21,464
|8,748
|Retained earnings
|40,789
|19,370
|Total shareholders’ equity
|62,358
|28,211
|Non-controlling interest
|(784
|)
|(1,278
|)
|Total equity
|61,574
|26,933
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|187,931
|$
|140,268
|BBQ HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended
|October 3, 2021
|September 27, 2020
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|21,913
|$
|7,170
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows provided by operations:
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,925
|3,820
|Stock-based compensation
|932
|422
|Net loss (gain) on disposal
|134
|(1,080
|)
|Asset impairment, estimated lease termination charges and other closing costs, net
|—
|4,788
|Gain on forgiveness of debt
|(14,109
|)
|—
|Gain on bargain purchase
|(3,203
|)
|(13,675
|)
|Amortization of operating right-of-use assets
|5,194
|5,818
|Deferred tax asset
|441
|(2,569
|)
|Other non-cash items
|(49
|)
|488
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net
|(126
|)
|494
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(1,368
|)
|102
|Accounts payable
|707
|985
|Accrued compensation
|4,445
|(408
|)
|Lease liabilities
|(5,000
|)
|(5,067
|)
|Accrued and other liabilities
|505
|(641
|)
|Cash flows provided by operating activities
|15,341
|647
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Proceeds from the sale of assets
|—
|27
|Purchases of property, equipment and leasehold improvements
|(2,416
|)
|(2,671
|)
|Payments for acquired restaurants
|(14,548
|)
|(4,952
|)
|Transfer from HFS
|46
|—
|Payments received on note receivable
|779
|24
|Cash flows used for investing activities
|(16,139
|)
|(7,572
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from long-term debt
|—
|22,058
|Payments for debt issuance costs
|—
|(45
|)
|Payments on long-term debt
|(1,572
|)
|(664
|)
|Proceeds from sale of common stock, net of offering costs
|12,445
|—
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|445
|—
|Cash provided by financing activities
|11,318
|21,349
|Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|10,520
|14,424
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|19,603
|6,086
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|30,123
|$
|20,510
|Supplemental Disclosures
|Cash paid for interest, net
|$
|769
|$
|829
|Cash paid for income taxes, net
|—
|—
|Non-cash investing and financing activities:
|Operating right-of-use assets acquired
|19,339
|51,682
|Lease liabilities assumed pursuant to acquisitions
|21,830
|51,682
|Gift card liability assumed pursuant to acquisitions
|1,202
|3,923
|BBQ HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|OPERATING RESULTS
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|October 3, 2021
|September 27, 2020
|October 3, 2021
|September 27, 2020
|Food and beverage costs(1)
|29.2
|%
|29.9
|%
|29.3
|%
|30.9
|%
|Labor and benefits costs(1)
|33.4
|%
|34.4
|%
|31.5
|%
|34.5
|%
|Operating expenses(1)
|28.8
|%
|32.3
|%
|29.0
|%
|33.5
|%
|Restaurant-level operating margin(1)(2)
|8.6
|%
|3.4
|%
|10.1
|%
|1.0
|%
|Depreciation and amortization expenses(3)
|3.5
|%
|3.9
|%
|3.6
|%
|4.4
|%
|General and administrative expenses(3)
|9.2
|%
|8.8
|%
|9.9
|%
|11.4
|%
|Income (loss) from operations(3)
|3.1
|%
|0.0
|%
|3.9
|%
|(9.8
|)%
|________________________
(1) As a percentage of restaurant sales, net
(2) Restaurant-level operating margins are equal to restaurant sales, net, less restaurant-level food and beverage costs, labor and benefit costs, and operating expense.
(3) As a percentage of total revenue
|BBQ HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|RESTAURANT-LEVEL PROFIT AND RESTAURANT-LEVEL MARGIN
|NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
|(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|October 3, 2021
|September 27, 2020
|October 3, 2021
|September 27, 2020
|Restaurant sales, net
|$
|50,374
|$
|32,559
|$
|125,182
|$
|78,251
|Restaurant operating costs (1)
|46,048
|31,445
|112,563
|77,433
|Restaurant-level profit
|$
|4,326
|$
|1,114
|$
|12,619
|$
|818
|Restaurant-level margin
|8.6
|%
|3.4
|%
|10.1
|%
|1.0
|%
|________________________
(1) Restaurant operating cost consist of food and beverage cost, labor and benefits costs and operating expenses.
|BBQ HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|(dollars in thousands)
|October 3, 2021
|September 27, 2020
|October 3, 2021
|September 27, 2020
|Net income
|$
|4,786
|$
|58
|$
|21,913
|$
|7,170
|Asset impairment and estimated lease termination charges and other closing costs
|69
|(138
|)
|106
|4,814
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,940
|1,397
|4,925
|3,820
|Interest expense, net
|75
|232
|292
|486
|Net (gain) loss on disposal of equipment
|(1
|)
|(530
|)
|134
|(1,107
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|294
|174
|932
|422
|Acquisition costs
|366
|29
|550
|(46
|)
|Pre-opening costs
|63
|(120
|)
|183
|(93
|)
|Severance
|—
|21
|—
|52
|Gain on debt forgiveness
|—
|—
|(14,109
|)
|—
|Gain on bargain purchase
|(3,203
|)
|—
|(3,203
|)
|(13,675
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|36
|(273
|)
|517
|(2,519
|)
|COVID-19-related expense
|—
|1,145
|409
|3,591
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|4,425
|$
|1,995
|$
|12,649
|$
|2,915
(1) COVID-19 expenses consisted primarily of cleaning and sanitation supplies, payments to employees for unemployment related costs, inventory waste, rent and rent-related costs for limited-operations restaurants from the day that the restaurant dining room partially or fully closed.
|Nine Months Ended
|October 3, 2021
|September 27, 2020
|(dollars in thousands)
|Net income
|$
|21,913
|$
|7,170
|Asset impairment and estimated lease termination charges and other closing costs
|106
|4,814
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,925
|3,820
|Interest expense, net
|292
|486
|Net (gain) loss on disposal of equipment
|134
|(1,107
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|932
|422
|Acquisition costs
|550
|(46
|)
|Pre-opening costs
|183
|(93
|)
|Severance
|-
|52
|Gain on debt forgiveness
|(14,109
|)
|-
|Gain on bargain purchase
|(3,203
|)
|(13,675
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|517
|(2,519
|)
|Non-Cash Rent
|660
|1,540
|Cash EBITDA
|$
|12,900
|$
|864
