ATA Creativity Global Reports 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATA Creativity Global (“ACG” or the “Company”, Nasdaq: AACG), an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity, today announced preliminary unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021 (“Third Quarter 2021” and “Nine Months 2021”, respectively).



Third Quarter 2021 and Nine Months 2021 Highlights

During Third Quarter 2021, student enrollment remained steady at 1,220, compared with 1,225 in the prior-year period. Of these students, 625 were enrolled in ACG’s portfolio training programs. 44,640 credit hours were delivered during Third Quarter 2021, compared to 44,203 in the prior-year period.

Third Quarter 2021 net revenues increased 31.0% to RMB55.3 million (US$8.6 million), from RMB42.2 million in the prior-year period, primarily driven by increased contributions from portfolio training and research-based learning services.

Third Quarter 2021 net loss attributable to ACG was RMB26.2 million (US$4.1 million), compared to net loss attributable to ACG of RMB14.9 million in the prior-year period, primarily due to increased operating expenses described in the Third Quarter 2021 Financial Review below.

Nine Months 2021 net revenues increased 28.0% to RMB129.6 million (US$20.1 million), from RMB101.3 million in the prior-year period

Nine Months 2021 net loss attributable to ACG improved to RMB31.1 million (US$4.8 million), compared to net loss attributable to ACG of RMB67.4 million in the prior-year period

RMB75.2 million (US$11.7 million) in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2021

Management Commentary

Mr. Kevin Ma, Chairman and CEO of ACG, stated, “We are pleased to have achieved over 30% growth on the top line during Third Quarter 2021, driven primarily by increased contributions from our portfolio training and research-based learning services, supported by steady enrollments across our major service lines. We are pleased to see increasingly positive reception of and interest in our research-based learning programs and will continue to explore ways in which we can better support existing and potential students given the changing education landscape. During Third Quarter 2021, we continued to invest in the development of new offerings and our existing IT platform, which we believe will help drive future growth. We are committed to maintaining our leading position in creative arts education with a focus on positive outcomes for our students.”

Outlook

Mr. Jun Zhang, President of ACG, stated, “In recent months, there has been a great deal of uncertainty in the Chinese education industry. We have seen some companies close their doors due to their inability to operate through the challenges of the pandemic, and others are struggling and offering significant discounts to attract students. In addition, certain after-school tutoring institutions have been unable to continue to provide their academic course tutoring services for K-12 students as a result of the government’s recently announced Opinions on Further Alleviating the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring for Students in Compulsory Education (the “Opinion”). While our portfolio training services and other art-related services are not considered academic tutoring for K-12 students and thus not subject to the Opinion, the Opinion appears to have affected certain consumers’ confidence in the overall education industry. In this environment, students and parents are hesitant to commit to paying for longer programs. In response to the foregoing, ACG has been exploring potential alternative offerings that may be better fit for students’ needs. With over 20 campus locations nationwide and a proven track record of our students going on to well-known art schools and institutions around the world, we remain confident in ACG’s ability to stand out from our competitors.”

Operating Review

Enrollment Update

ACG student enrollment for Third Quarter 2021 was 1,220, of which 625 were enrolled in portfolio training programs, which consisted of time-based programs and project-based programs.

A total of 44,640 credit hours were delivered for portfolio training programs during Third Quarter 2021, of which 21,290 credit hours were delivered for time-based programs and 23,350 credit hours were delivered for project-based programs. These courses were delivered either in person through ACG’s nationwide training center network or via online platform.

The following is a summary of the credit hours delivered for ACG’s portfolio training programs for Third Quarter 2021, compared to those for the prior-year period:

Third

Quarter Ended September 30,

2021 Third

Quarter Ended September 30,

2020 % Change No. of Credit Hours No. of Credit Hours Time-based Program 21,290 26,117 (18.5 %) Project-based Program 23,350 18,086 29.1 % Total 44,640 44,203 1.0 %





During Third Quarter 2021, 595 students were enrolled in ACG’s other programs, which primarily consisted of overseas study counselling services, research-based learning services, as well as foreign language training services.



Third Quarter 2021 Financial Review – GAAP Results

ACG’s total net revenues for Third Quarter 2021 increased 31.0% to RMB55.3 million (US$8.6 million), from RMB42.2 million in the prior-year period, driven primarily by portfolio training and research-based learning services as a result of ACG’s continuous efforts in shifting students into project-based programs from time-based programs and developing various research-based learning programs to better meet market demand. Revenues from portfolio training programs were RMB44.2 million, or 80.0% of total net revenues, during the period. Revenues from overseas study counselling services, research-based learning services and other educational services were RMB11.1 million, or 20.0% of total net revenues, during the period.

Gross profit for Third Quarter 2021 increased 80.2% to RMB28.4 million (US$4.4 million), from RMB15.8 million in the prior-year period. Gross margin improved to 51.4% during the period, compared to 37.4% in the prior-year period. The improvement was primarily contributed by the increased revenues and operating efficiencies gained from the ongoing shift of ACG’s portfolio training program mix toward project-based programs and related cost optimization efforts.

Total operating expenses for Third Quarter 2021 increased to RMB50.6 million (US$7.9 million), from RMB32.4 million in the prior-year period, primarily as a result of increased selling expenses related to higher sales performance bonuses, as well as increased G&A expenses related to the final RMB10.0 million to fund ACG’s research project with the Research Institute of Future Education and Assessment of Tsinghua University this year, which was deferred from the prior sequential quarter, and increased legal and professional expenses.

Loss from operations for Third Quarter 2021 was RMB22.2 million (US$3.4 million), compared to RMB16.5 million in the prior-year period.

Net loss attributable to ACG for Third Quarter 2021 was RMB26.2 million (US$4.1 million), compared to net loss attributable to ACG of RMB14.9 million in the prior-year period.

For Third Quarter 2021, basic and diluted losses per common share attributable to ACG were both RMB0.42 (US$0.07), compared to basic and diluted losses per common share of RMB0.26 for the prior-year period. Basic and diluted losses per ADS attributable to ACG were both RMB0.84 (US$0.14), compared to basic and diluted losses per ADS of RMB0.52 in the prior-year period.

Nine Months 2021 Financial Review – GAAP Results

ACG’s total net revenues for Nine Months 2021 increased 28.0% to RMB129.6 million (US$20.1 million), from RMB101.3 million in the prior-year period, driven primarily by increased contributions from portfolio training, research-based learning and foreign language training services. Revenues from portfolio training programs were RMB97.2 million, or 75.0% of total net revenues, during the period. Revenues from overseas study counselling services, research-based learning services and other educational services were RMB32.4 million, or 25.0% of total net revenues, during the period.

Gross profit for Nine Months 2021 increased 73.6% to RMB59.3 million (US$9.2 million), from RMB34.1 million in the prior-year period. Gross margin improved to 45.7% during the period, compared to 33.7% in the prior-year period.

Total operating expenses for Nine Months 2021 increased to RMB128.5 million (US$19.9 million), from RMB116.1 million in the prior-year period, primarily as a result of an RMB10.7 million increase in selling expenses mainly related to higher sales performance bonuses and marketing and promotion expenses, as well as increased G&A expenses related to higher legal and professional fees as noted above.

Loss from operations for Nine Months 2021 improved to RMB69.3 million (US$10.7 million), from RMB81.5 million in the prior-year period.

Net loss attributable to ACG for Nine Months 2021 improved to RMB31.1 million (US$4.8 million), compared to net loss attributable to ACG of RMB67.4 million in the prior-year period.

For Nine Months 2021, basic and diluted losses per common share attributable to ACG were both RMB0.53 (US$0.08), compared to basic and diluted losses per common share of RMB1.14 for the prior-year period. Basic and diluted losses per ADS attributable to ACG were both RMB1.06 (US$0.16), compared to basic and diluted losses per ADS of RMB2.28 in the prior-year period.

Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted net loss attributable to ACG for Third Quarter 2021, which excludes share-based compensation expense and foreign currency exchange gain (non-GAAP), was RMB25.9 million (US$4.0 million), compared to adjusted net loss of RMB14.4 million in the prior-year period.

Basic and diluted losses per common share attributable to ACG excluding share-based compensation expense and foreign currency exchange gain (non-GAAP) for Third Quarter 2021, were RMB0.41 (US$0.06). Basic and diluted losses per ADS attributable to ACG excluding share-based compensation expense and foreign currency exchange loss (non-GAAP) for Third Quarter 2021 were RMB0.82 (US$0.12).

Please see the note about non-GAAP measures and the reconciliation table at the end of this press release.

Other Data

The number of weighted average ADSs used to calculate basic and diluted earnings per ADS for Third Quarter 2021 were both 31.4 million. Each ADS represents two common shares.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of September 30, 2021, ACG’s cash and cash equivalents were RMB75.2 million (US$11.7 million), working capital deficit was RMB201.5 million (US$31.3 million), and total shareholders’ equity was RMB194.1 million (US$30.1 million); compared to cash and cash equivalents of RMB112.7 million, working capital deficit of RMB153.9 million, and total shareholders’ equity of RMB199.2 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2020.

ATA CREATIVITY GLOBAL AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, September 30, September 30, 2020 2021 2021 RMB RMB USD ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 112,723,433 75,232,602 11,675,917 Accounts receivable, net 2,245,194 500,000 77,599 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,970,973 4,607,987 715,148 Total current assets 120,939,600 80,340,589 12,468,664 Long-term investments 44,000,000 38,000,000 5,897,508 Goodwill 194,754,963 194,754,963 30,225,496 Property and equipment, net 38,119,216 36,616,838 5,682,844 Intangible assets, net 110,586,111 97,661,111 15,156,767 Right-of-use assets 41,779,086 47,974,936 7,445,593 Deferred income tax assets 2,491,792 2,665,776 413,722 Other non-current assets 22,950,264 26,036,351 4,040,778 Total assets 575,621,032 524,050,564 81,331,372 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accrued expenses and other payables 47,020,182 40,508,329 6,286,795 Short-term loans 6,801,000 — — Payable for business acquisition 4,642,082 — — Lease liabilities-current 16,972,187 18,162,734 2,818,812 Deferred revenues 199,448,112 223,142,487 34,631,171 Total current liabilities 274,883,563 281,813,550 43,736,778 Lease liabilities-non-current 24,005,765 26,934,026 4,180,095 Deferred income tax liabilities 28,985,472 21,171,739 3,285,802 Total liabilities 327,874,800 329,919,315 51,202,675 Mezzanine equity-redeemable non-controlling interests 48,498,368 — — Shareholders’ equity: Common shares 4,716,675 4,720,147 732,555 Treasury shares (11,625,924 ) (10,043,516 ) (1,558,729 ) Additional paid-in capital 541,272,503 540,513,460 83,886,374 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (37,424,722 ) (37,430,740 ) (5,809,160 ) Accumulated deficit (298,533,669 ) (307,606,020 ) (47,739,706 ) Total shareholders’ equity attributable to ACG 198,404,863 190,153,331 29,511,334 Non-redeemable non-controlling interests 843,001 3,977,918 617,363 Total shareholders’ equity 199,247,864 194,131,249 30,128,697 Commitments and contingencies — — — Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity 575,621,032 524,050,564 81,331,372





ATA CREATIVITY GLOBAL AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

Three-month Period Ended September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2020 2021 2021 RMB RMB USD Net revenues 42,220,208 55,297,492 8,582,036 Cost of revenues 26,440,055 26,860,241 4,168,644 Gross profit 15,780,153 28,437,251 4,413,392 Operating expenses: Research and development 1,968,166 3,490,188 541,669 Sales and marketing 14,426,538 16,640,530 2,582,570 General and administrative 16,023,050 30,499,054 4,733,379 Total operating expenses 32,417,754 50,629,772 7,857,618 Other operating income, net 125,020 5,384 836 Loss from operations (16,512,581 ) (22,187,137 ) (3,443,390 ) Other income (expense): Investment loss (655,016 ) — — Impairment loss from investments (1,576,391 ) (6,000,000 ) (931,185 ) Interest income, net of interest expenses 233,578 292,710 45,428 Foreign currency exchange gain (loss), net (65,748 ) 15,654 2,429 Loss before income taxes (18,576,158 ) (27,878,773 ) (4,326,718 ) Income tax benefit (2,559,069 ) (1,569,847 ) (243,636 ) Net loss (16,017,089 ) (26,308,926 ) (4,083,082 ) Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests (467,589 ) — — Net loss attributable to non-redeemable non-controlling interests (697,873 ) (107,953 ) (16,754 ) Net loss attributable to ACG (14,851,627 ) (26,200,973 ) (4,066,328 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil income taxes (869,831 ) 36,873 5,723 Comprehensive loss attributable to ACG (15,721,458 ) (26,164,100 ) (4,060,605 ) Basic and diluted losses per common share attributable to ACG (0.26 ) (0.42 ) (0.07 ) Basic and diluted losses per ADS attributable to ACG (0.52 ) (0.84 ) (0.14 )





ATA CREATIVITY GLOBAL AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

Nine-month Period Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2021 2021 RMB RMB USD Net revenues 101,319,831 129,647,987 20,121,052 Cost of revenues 67,184,166 70,385,064 10,923,591 Gross profit 34,135,665 59,262,923 9,197,461 Operating expenses: Research and development 6,374,836 8,736,780 1,355,927 Sales and marketing 35,872,541 46,612,135 7,234,090 General and administrative 73,842,659 73,189,402 11,358,817 Total operating expenses 116,090,036 128,538,317 19,948,834 Other operating income, net 471,955 17,247 2,677 Loss from operations (81,482,416 ) (69,258,147 ) (10,748,696 ) Other income (expense): Investment income (loss) (1,779,478 ) 33,542,154 5,205,661 Impairment loss from investments (1,576,391 ) (6,000,000 ) (931,185 ) Interest income, net of interest expenses 884,670 867,482 134,631 Foreign currency exchange loss, net (126,772 ) (141,132 ) (21,903 ) Loss before income taxes (84,080,387 ) (40,989,643 ) (6,361,492 ) Income tax benefit (10,732,321 ) (7,976,998 ) (1,238,011 ) Net loss (73,348,066 ) (33,012,645 ) (5,123,481 ) Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests (1,615,454 ) (714,121 ) (110,830 ) Net loss attributable to non-redeemable non-controlling interests (4,343,933 ) (1,198,928 ) (186,071 ) Net loss attributable to ACG (67,388,679 ) (31,099,596 ) (4,826,580 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil income taxes 703,629 (6,018 ) (934 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to ACG (66,685,050 ) (31,105,614 ) (4,827,514 ) Basic and diluted losses per common share attributable to ACG (1.14 ) (0.53 ) (0.08 ) Basic and diluted losses per ADS attributable to ACG (2.28 ) (1.06 ) (0.16 )





RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

TO THE MOST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES