Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC, NASDAQ: CYCCP; "Cyclacel" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines based on cancer cell biology, today reported its financial results for the third quarter 2021. The quarter’s business highlights include an update on the Company’s progress with fadraciclib and CYC140, Cyclacel's novel CDK2/9 and PLK1 inhibitors, respectively.

“The Cyclacel team continued to execute on our plan during the quarter with the opening of two Phase 1/2 studies for oral fadraciclib and filing an IND for a Phase 1/2 study of our oral PLK1 inhibitor, CYC140,” said Spiro Rombotis, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We have now enrolled a total of six patients across two dosing levels in our fadraciclib study in solid tumors and have started the first dose level in the fadraciclib study in leukemia. We are pleased with the strong investigator interest in our studies as we build a global network of participating institutions for our clinical studies and preclinical collaborations.

We are also looking forward to the near future with the planned initiation of two registration-enabling Phase 1/2 studies of CYC140 in patients with solid tumors and leukemias and reporting initial data for fadraciclib in solid tumors. We remain diligently focused on bringing innovative treatment options to cancer patients with unmet medical needs and realizing the promise of our pipeline.”

Key Corporate Highlights

Oral fadraciclib program

Six patients with advanced solid tumors treated in the first two dosing levels of 065-101, Phase 1/2, registration-directed study

Two additional internationally-recognized cancer treatment centers added to 065-101 selected for their expertise with tumor types of interest; for a total of four sites

First patient dosed in the 065-102, Phase 1/2, registration-directed study in patients with leukemia

Multiple preclinical studies in progress which will inform fadraciclib’s clinical development

Oral CYC140 program

Filed with FDA an IND for a streamlined, registration-directed, Phase 1/2 study of orally-available CYC140 in solid tumors

Initial data in preclinical models show that KRAS mutant cancers are sensitive to oral CYC140 inhibition

Preclinical collaborative studies ongoing to support selection of histologies to be included in the Phase 1/2 study



Key Near-Term Business Objectives

FDA clearance of IND filing and initiation of oral CYC140 Phase 1/2 advanced solid tumor study

Initial data from first part of 065-101 study with oral fadraciclib in advanced solid tumors

First patient to be dosed with oral CYC140 in Phase 1/2 leukemia study

Initial data from first part of 065-102 study with oral fadraciclib in leukemia

Financial Highlights

As of September 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents totaled $40.2 million, compared to $43.6 million as of June 30, 2021. The decrease of $3.4 million was primarily due to $6.3 million net cash used in operating activities, offset by $2.9 million cash provided by financing activities. The Company estimates that available cash resources will fund currently-planned programs through early 2023.

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $4.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to $1.1 million for the same period in 2020. R&D expenses relating to fadraciclib increased by approximately $2.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 due to clinical supply manufacturing and opening of clinical trial sites for the evaluation of fadraciclib in Phase 1/2 studies. Additionally, R&D expenses related to CYC140 increased $0.5 million for the quarter as preclinical evaluation and clinical trial supply manufacturing of CYC140 progressed.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2021 were $1.8 million, compared to $1.5 million for the same period of the previous year due to increased legal, professional and recruitment costs relating to expansion of the clinical team.

United Kingdom research & development tax credits were $1.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to $0.3 million for the same period in 2020 due to the increase in R&D expenditure.

Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $5.0 million, compared to $2.3 million for the same period in 2020.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cyclacel is a clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cancer medicines based on cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and mitosis biology. The transcriptional regulation program is evaluating fadraciclib, a CDK2/9 inhibitor, and the anti-mitotic program CYC140, a PLK1 inhibitor, in patients with both solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Cyclacel's strategy is to build a diversified biopharmaceutical business based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates addressing oncology and hematology indications. For additional information, please visit www.cyclacel.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the efficacy, safety and intended utilization of Cyclacel's product candidates, the conduct and results of future clinical trials, plans regarding regulatory filings, future research and clinical trials and plans regarding partnering activities. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include the risk that product candidates that appeared promising in early research and clinical trials do not demonstrate safety and/or efficacy in larger-scale or later clinical trials, trials may have difficulty enrolling, Cyclacel may not obtain approval to market its product candidates, the risks associated with reliance on outside financing to meet capital requirements, and the risks associated with reliance on collaborative partners for further clinical trials, development and commercialization of product candidates. You are urged to consider statements that include the words "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "continues," "forecast," "designed," "goal," or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. For a further list and description of the risks and uncertainties the Company faces, please refer to our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic and other filings we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are available at www.sec.gov . Such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (LOSS)

(In $000s, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2021 Revenues: Total revenues - - Operating expenses: Research and development 1,075 4,217 General and administrative 1,497 1,781 Total operating expenses 2,572 5,998 Operating loss (2,572 ) (5,998 ) Other income (expense): Foreign exchange gains (losses) (25 ) 9 Interest income 4 4 Other income, net 56 - Total other income (expense), net 35 13 Loss before taxes (2,537 ) (5,985 ) Income tax benefit 281 998 Net loss (2,256 ) (4,987 ) Dividend on convertible exchangeable preferred shares (50 ) (50 ) Beneficial conversion feature of Series B preferred stock - - Net loss applicable to common shareholders $ (2,306 ) $ (5,037 ) Basic and diluted earnings per common share: Net loss per share – basic and diluted $ (0.47 ) $ (0.54 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding 4,863,984 9,368,056

CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(In $000s, except share, per share, and liquidation preference amounts)

December 31,

September 30,

2020 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,406 $ 40,219 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,063 3,156 Total current assets 35,469 43,375 Property and equipment, net 106 71 Right-of-use lease asset 1,227 44 Non-current deposits - 1,509 Total assets $ 36,802 $ 44,999 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 514 $ 1,515 Accrued and other current liabilities 1,972 2,076 Total current liabilities 2,486 3,591 Lease liability 1,057 44 Total liabilities 3,543 3,635 Stockholders’ equity 33,259 41,364 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 36,802 $ 44,999

