Heat Biologics Provides Third Quarter 2021 Business Update

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heat Biologics, Inc. (“Heat”) (NASDAQ: HTBX), today provided strategic, financial, and operational updates for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.



Jeff Wolf, Chief Executive Officer of Heat, commented, “Our clinical and preclinical programs are progressing well. In September, we expanded dosing in our Phase 1 clinical trial of monoclonal antibody PTX-35 in patients with solid tumors, and are planning a clinical development pathway to utilize PTX-35 in the context of inflammatory disease. We are also preparing for an end of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA for HS-110 to discuss potential Phase 3 registration pathways.”

“Additionally, we recently announced our new biosecurity/biodefense initiative, which leverages our gp96 platform against known or unknown future biological threats. In the short time since launching this program, we have filed patents to protect our proprietary technology and have established collaborations with leading institutions to advance our research. At the same time, we’ve assembled a knowledgeable and experienced biothreat advisory board that is well-versed on our biothreat platform. We plan to provide further updates on our biodefense efforts in the near future.”

“Our strategic vision is to become a fully integrated, immune system-focused biopharmaceutical company, and we continue to evolve in that direction. In August we announced the groundbreaking of our new wholly-owned Scorpion biomanufacturing and bioanalytic subsidiary, which is designed to support our internal manufacturing needs as we advance our programs as well as to offer much-needed biomanufacturing/bioanalytic services to other biotech and pharmaceutical clients. Our ultimate goal is to reduce development costs, accelerate development timelines, and ensure the highest levels of quality by controlling the entire process internally. Overall, we have maintained a solid balance sheet and are well positioned to execute on a number of key milestones that we believe will drive significant value for shareholders.”

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Recognized $0.5 million of grant revenue for qualified expenditures under the CPRIT grant for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to $0.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The decrease in grant revenue in the current-year period primarily reflects the expected timing of completion of deliveries under the current phase of the contracts. As of September 30, 2021, we had a grant receivable balance of $0.9 million for CPRIT proceeds not yet received but for which the costs had been incurred or the conditions of the award had been met. We continue our efforts to secure future non-dilutive grant funding to subsidize ongoing research and development costs.

Research and development expense was $4.4 million and $3.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

General and administrative expense was $3.4 million and $6.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in stock-based compensation expense of $3.9 million.

Net loss attributable to Heat Biologics was approximately $7.4 million, or ($0.30) per basic and diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to a net loss of approximately of $8.9 million, or ($0.43) per basic and diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had approximately $108.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and short investments.



About Heat Biologics, Inc.

Heat Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system. Heat’s gp96 platform is designed to activate immune responses against cancer or infectious diseases. The Company has multiple product candidates in development leveraging the gp96 platform, including HS-110, which has completed enrollment in a Phase 2 trial, various infectious disease/biological threat programs in preclinical development and a pipeline of proprietary immunomodulatory antibodies and cell-based therapies, including PTX-35 and HS-130 in Phase 1 clinical trials.

HEAT BIOLOGICS, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,882,412 $ 10,931,890 Short-term investments 101,032,250 100,842,438 Accounts receivable 71,420 177,239 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,845,226 1,842,620 Total Current Assets 111,831,308 113,794,187 Property and Equipment, net 1,766,898 676,262 Other Assets In-process R&D 5,866,000 5,866,000 Goodwill 1,452,338 1,452,338 Grant receivable 870,032 — Operating lease right-of-use asset 1,885,681 2,035,882 Finance lease right-of-use asset 533,561 247,194 Other assets 8,199,850 — Deposits 249,557 122,779 Total Other Assets 19,057,019 9,724,193 Total Assets $ 132,655,225 $ 124,194,642 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,065,663 $ 1,051,764 Deferred revenue, current portion — 603,717 Operating lease liability, current portion 341,977 278,753 Finance lease liability, current portion 222,313 108,127 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,660,288 1,614,534 Total Current Liabilities 3,290,241 3,656,895 Long Term Liabilities Other long-term liabilities 50,511 36,243 Derivative warrant liability 30,971 33,779 Deferred tax liability 361,911 361,911 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 237,500 237,500 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 1,152,008 1,301,636 Financing lease liability, net of current portion 348,128 160,240 Contingent consideration 2,564,608 2,250,844 Contingent consideration, related party 753,907 661,671 Total Liabilities 8,789,785 8,700,719 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Common stock, $.0002 par value; 250,000,000 and 250,000,000 shares authorized, 25,143,315 and 22,592,500 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 5,028 4,519 Additional paid-in capital 277,097,787 247,048,349 Accumulated deficit (152,155,580 ) (130,647,485 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (52,545 ) (166,056 ) Total Stockholders' Equity - Heat Biologics, Inc. 124,894,690 116,239,327 Non-Controlling Interest (1,029,250 ) (745,404 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 123,865,440 115,493,923 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 132,655,225 $ 124,194,642

HEAT BIOLOGICS INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Grant and contract revenue $ 501,567 $ 849,732 $ 1,499,706 $ 2,344,777 Operating expenses: Research and development 4,381,542 3,172,663 12,004,084 8,745,966 General and administrative 3,390,093 6,579,193 11,011,003 11,651,415 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 295,000 229,000 406,000 1,045,000 Total operating expenses 8,066,635 9,980,856 23,421,087 21,442,381 Loss from operations (7,565,068 ) (9,131,124 ) (21,921,381 ) (19,097,604 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability 6,831 (37,230 ) 2,808 (1,039,303 ) Investor relations expense — — — (66,767 ) Interest income 195,344 140,614 567,307 249,404 Other (expense) income, net (185,332 ) 111,307 (440,675 ) 127,599 Total non-operating income (loss) 16,843 214,691 129,440 (729,067 ) Net loss before income taxes (7,548,225 ) (8,916,433 ) (21,791,941 ) (19,826,671 ) Income tax expense — — — — Net loss (7,548,225 ) (8,916,433 ) (21,791,941 ) (19,826,671 ) Net loss - non-controlling interest (115,505 ) (64,824 ) (283,846 ) (228,526 ) Net loss attributable to Heat Biologics, Inc. $ (7,432,720 ) $ (8,851,609 ) $ (21,508,095 ) $ (19,598,145 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.30 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (0.87 ) $ (1.42 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 25,137,628 20,532,696 24,828,438 13,783,039 Comprehensive loss: Net loss $ (7,548,225 ) $ (8,916,433 ) $ (21,791,941 ) $ (19,826,671 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency translation 68,582 (63,954 ) 113,511 (24,660 ) Total comprehensive loss (7,479,643 ) (8,980,387 ) (21,678,430 ) (19,851,331 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest (115,505 ) (64,824 ) (283,846 ) (228,526 ) Comprehensive loss - Heat Biologics, Inc. $ (7,364,138 ) $ (8,915,563 ) $ (21,394,584 ) $ (19,622,805 )



