DoubleDown Interactive Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

SEATTLE, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ: DDI) (“ DoubleDown ” or the “ Company ”), a leading developer and publisher of digital social casino games, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.



Third Quarter 2021 Highlights vs. Third Quarter 2020

Revenues decreased 6% to $87.0 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 4% to $30.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 34.7% improved by approximately 330 basis points.

Net income increased to $22.8 million, or $9.91 per common share on a fully diluted basis ($0.50 on an ADS basis), compared to net income of $8.3 million, or $3.75 per common share on a fully diluted basis ($0.19 on an ADS basis). Note each ADS represents 0.05 of a common share.

Average Revenue Per Daily Active User (“ ARPDAU ”) increased 12% to $0.96.

Average monthly revenue per payer increased 14% to $224.

Payer conversion of 5.7%, compared to 5.4%. Payer conversion represents the percentage of monthly active users that made at least one purchase in a month during the respective quarters.

“We are pleased with the results from our first quarter as a public company, including year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA growth, another record for average monthly revenue per payer, and the recent release of our first non-social casino gaming app, ‘Undead World: Hero Survival’,” said In Keuk Kim, Chief Executive Officer of DoubleDown. “We generated $33.7 million in net cash flows provided by operations and ended the quarter with a cash and cash equivalents balance of $223.1 million, providing us with a strong financial position. Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on growing our paying customer base with an emphasis on optimizing our monetization metrics.”

Initial Public Offering

On September 2, 2021, DoubleDown closed its initial public offering (the “ IPO ”) of 6,316,000 American Depositary Shares (“ ADS ”), each representing 0.05 of a common share, at a price of $18.00 per ADS. DoubleDown sold 5,263,000 ADSs and STIC Special Situation Diamond Limited sold 1,053,000 ADSs in the IPO. DoubleDown received net proceeds of $86.5 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and the offering expenses from the IPO.

Summary Operating Results for DoubleDown Interactive

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Revenue ($ MM) $ 87.0 $ 92.2 Total operating expenses ($ MM) $ 59.2 $ 71.3 Adjusted EBITDA ($ MM) $ 30.2 $ 28.9 Net income ($ MM) $ 22.8 $ 8.3 Net income margin 26.2 % 9.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 34.7 % 31.4 % Non-financial performance metrics Average MAUs (000s) 2,255 2,894 Average DAUs (000s) 986 1,169 ARPDAU $ 0.96 $ 0.86 Average monthly revenue per payer $ 224 $ 196 Payer conversion 5.7 % 5.4 %

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue in the third quarter was $87.0 million, down 5.6% from the same year-ago quarter mainly due to the easing of stay-at-home initiatives compared to the height of COVID-19 prevention measures in the prior year.

Operating expenses in the third quarter were $59.2 million, down 16.9% from the same year-ago quarter. The decrease was primarily due to decreases in sales & marketing costs and depreciation & amortization expenses from the same quarter in 2020.

Net income in the third quarter increased to $22.8 million, or $9.91 per common share on a fully diluted basis ($0.50 on an ADS basis), compared to net income of $8.3 million, or $3.75 per common share on a fully diluted basis ($0.19 on an ADS basis), in the same year-ago quarter. Note each ADS represents 0.05 of a common share.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter increased to $30.2 million compared to $28.9 million in the same year-ago quarter.

Net cash flows provided by operating activities for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $33.7 million compared to $22.7 million in the same year-ago quarter.

Conference Call

DoubleDown will hold a conference call today (November 10, 2021) at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss these results. A question-and-answer session will follow management's presentation.

To participate, please dial the number below at least five minutes prior to the start time and ask for the DoubleDown Interactive conference call.

U.S. dial-in number: 1-888-705-0418

International number: 1-929-517-9007

Conference ID: 2667354

The conference call will broadcast live and be available for replay here or at the below dial in.

Toll-free replay number: 1-855-859-2056

International replay number: 1-404-537-3406

Conference ID: 2667354

A replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time through December 10, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive, Co. Ltd. is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms. We are the creators of multi-format interactive entertainment experiences for casual players, bringing authentic Vegas entertainment to players around the world through an online social casino experience. Our flagship title, DoubleDown Casino, has been a fan-favorite game on leading social and mobile platforms for years, entertaining millions of players worldwide with a lineup of classic and modern games.

Safe Harbor Statement

Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“ GAAP ”), we believe the following non-GAAP financial measure is useful in evaluating our operating performance. We present “adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization” (“ Adjusted EBITDA ”) because we believe it assists investors and analysts by facilitating comparison of period-to-period operational performance on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. The items excluded from the Adjusted EBITDA may have a material impact on our financial results. Certain of those items are non-recurring, while others are non-cash in nature. Accordingly, the Adjusted EBITDA is presented as supplemental disclosure and should not be considered in isolation of, as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read in conjunction with the financial statements furnished in our Form 6-K to be filed with the SEC.

In our reconciliation from our reported GAAP “net income before provision for taxes” to our Adjusted EBITDA, we eliminate the impact of the following fourline items: (i) remeasurement gains; (ii) acquisition expenses; (iii) amortization expenses related to intangible assets acquired; and (iv) depreciation expense. The below table sets forth the full reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures September 30, September 30, (in millions, except percentages) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 22.8 $ 8.3 $ 60.7 $ 38.2 Income tax expense 7.2 5.8 16.7 16.5 Income before tax 30.0 14.1 77.4 54.7 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 2.4 8.0 15.7 23.9 Loss contingency - - 3.5 - Interest expense 0.5 0.7 1.5 10.1 Foreign currency transaction/remeasurement (gain) loss (0.8 ) 0.7 (1.4 ) (3.4 ) Other income (expense), net 1.9 (5.4 ) 2.4 (5.1 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 30.2 $ 28.9 $ 94.3 $ 90.4 Adjusted EBITDA margin 34.7 % 31.4 % 34.0 % 33.9 %

We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

DoubleDown Interactive

Condensed Balance Sheets

September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 223,062 $ 63,188 Accounts receivable, net 20,247 23,299 Prepaid expenses, and other assets 11,013 4,020 Total current assets 254,322 90,507 Property and equipment, net 342 377 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 7,644 9,987 Intangible assets, net 55,801 71,364 Goodwill 633,965 633,965 Deferred tax asset 2,724 560 Other non-current assets 72 71 Total assets $ 954,870 $ 806,831 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 14,090 $ 16,646 Short-term operating lease liabilities 3,036 3,033 Income taxes payable 375 2,838 Contract liabilities 1,546 2,415 Other current liabilities 2702 717 Total current liabilities 21,749 25,649 Long-term borrowings with related party 42,198 45,956 Long-term operating lease liabilities 5,410 7,831 Deferred tax liabilities, net 25,993 20,154 Other non-current liabilities 12,592 7,730 Total liabilities 107,942 107,320 Shareholders’ equity Common stock 21,198 18,924 Additional paid-in-capital 672,242 588,064 Accumulated other comprehensive income 23,109 22,815 Retained earnings 130,379 69,708 Total shareholders’ equity 846,928 699,511 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 954,870 $ 806,831



DoubleDown Interactive

Condensed Statement of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 87,007 $ 92,166 $ 276,902 $ 267,305 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue(1) 30,485 32,648 96,823 94,345 Sales and marketing(1) 17,161 20,905 56,913 53,688 Research and development(1) 4,537 4,635 14,635 13,847 General and administrative(1) 4,674 5,103 17,684 14,983 Depreciation and amortization 2,359 7,978 15,704 23,938 Total operating expenses 59,216 71,269 201,759 200,801 Operating income 27,791 20,897 75,143 66,504 Other income (expense): Interest expense (500 ) (719 ) (1,521 ) (10,142 ) Interest income 25 18 108 189 Gain on foreign currency transactions 634 558 1,040 3,167 Gain (loss) on foreign currency remeasurement of intercompany items 215 (1,251 ) 353 233 Other, net 1,853 (5,437 ) 2,261 (5,262 ) Total other expense, net 2,227 (6,831 ) 2,241 (11,815 ) Income before income tax 30,018 14,066 77,384 54,689 Income tax expense (7,185 ) (5,768 ) (16,713 ) (16,539 ) Net income $ 22,833 $ 8,298 $ 60,671 $ 38,150 Other comprehensive income (expense): Pension adjustments, net of tax (81 ) (20 ) (121 ) (211 ) Gain on foreign currency translation (800 ) (657 ) 415 15,869 Comprehensive income $ 21,952 $ 7,621 $ 60,965 $ 53,808 Earnings per share: Basic $ 9.91 $ 3.75 $ 27.03 $ 22.83 Diluted $ 9.91 $ 3.75 $ 27.03 $ 17.30 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 2,303,192 2,214,522 2,244,404 1,670,715 Diluted 2,303,192 2,214,522 2,244,404 2,360,310 (1) Excluding depreciation and amortization



DoubleDown Interactive

Condensed Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)