Tattooed Chef to Reschedule Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

PARAMOUNT, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tattooed Chef, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTCF) (“Tattooed Chef” or the “Company”), a leader in plant based foods, today announced it will reschedule its third quarter 2021 earnings release and conference call previously scheduled for November 10, 2021. The delay is a result of additional time required to finalize the Company's financial statements, and the Company will make a further announcement regarding the timing of the release and conference call as soon as practicable.



ABOUT TATTOOED CHEF

Tattooed Chef is a leading plant based food company offering a broad portfolio of innovative and sustainably sourced plant based foods. Tattooed Chef’s signature products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of leading national retail food and club stores across the United States as well as on Tattooed Chef’s e-commerce site. Understanding consumer lifestyle and food trends, a commitment to innovation, and self-manufacturing allows Tattooed Chef to continuously introduce new products. Tattooed Chef provides approachable, great tasting and chef-created products to the growing group of plant based consumers as well as the mainstream marketplace. For more information, please visit www.tattooedchef.com​.

