Silk Road Medical to Present at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silk Road Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILK), a company focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact, today announced the company will be participating in a fireside chat at the upcoming Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference.



A recording of the presentation will be available beginning on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://investors.silkroadmed.com/ .

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SILK), is a medical device company located in Sunnyvale, California, that is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR). TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. For more information on how Silk Road Medical is delivering brighter patient outcomes through brighter clinical thinking, visit www.silkroadmed.com and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

