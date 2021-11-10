Ballantyne Strong Reports Third Quarter 2021 Operating Results

Strong Entertainment business strengthening post-COVID

Investment gains driving positive earnings

Charlotte, NC, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (NYSE American: BTN) (the “Company” or “Ballantyne Strong”) today announced operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Recent Highlights

● Entertainment business returned to positive operating income and adjusted EBITDA as the cinema exhibition business continues to rebound

○ Service revenues increased 42.7%

○ Delivered the largest IMAX screen in the world in Germany during Q3

○ Announced preferred commercial relationship with Cinionic, the world’s leading provider of laser cinema solutions.

○ Industry trends strengthening with unprecedented backlog of blockbuster releases slated for release.

● Increased capital allocated to GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (“GreenFirst”) in support of GreenFirst’s acquisition of the lumber assets of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.

○ Invested $8.3 million, increasing holdings from 7.0 million shares to 15.3 million shares.

○ Recognized an unrealized gain on investment (mark-to-market) of $8.4 million

● Reported consolidated quarterly net income from continuing operations of $7.1 million, or $0.38 per share, compared to a loss of $0.1 million, or $0.00 per share, in the prior year.



● Strengthened the board of directors by adding Michael C. Mitchell and Larry G. Swets, Jr.

“The third quarter was a significant turning point for the entertainment industry, representing the beginning of the post-COVID recovery,” commented Mark Roberson, Chief Executive Officer. “New releases drove strong box office results in September and October, and the unprecedented slate of upcoming studio releases is a meaningful catalyst looking ahead. Strong Entertainment delivered positive operating income and Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter and is well positioned for growth.”

“Our equity holdings also continue to execute, with GreenFirst completing its planned acquisition in August, making it one of the leading timber producers in Canada. We increased our position from 7.0 million shares to 15.3 million shares and recognized a mark-to-market gain of over $8 million on the investment. We also plan to increase our stake in FG Financial in the fourth quarter in connection its announced rights offering.”

“Overall, it was a very good quarter for Ballantyne Strong with improved operating results from our Entertainment business, controlled operating expenses and the gains on investments driving positive earnings per share of $0.38.”

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Review (As Compared to the Continuing Operations from the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020)

● Revenue increased 10.0% to $6.1 million from $5.6 million. The increase was primarily due to the continuing recovery in customer demand for screens products and technical services at Strong Entertainment as exhibitors more fully reopened and Hollywood studios began to accelerate the release content into the theatrical channels. ● Gross profit increased to $2.4 million from $1.2 million and gross profit margins increased to 40.0% from 20.9%. Excluding the impact of the employee retention credit, gross profit would have been 33.1% of revenue. The increase in gross profit was primarily attributable to higher screen and field service revenues. ● Operating loss improved to $0.1 million from $1.5 million. Excluding the impact of the employee retention credit, operating loss would have been $0.7 million. The improvement was the result of increased revenues and gross profit combined with initiatives to reduce SG&A expenses. ● Net income from continuing operations was $7.1 million, or $0.38 per basic and diluted share, as compared to a loss of $0.1 million, or $0.00 per basic and diluted share in the three months ended September 30, 2020. The improvement in net income was primarily due to an $8.4 million unrealized gain on investments and a $1.7 million realized gain on investments less the related income tax impacts. ● Adjusted EBITDA improved to negative $0.2 million from negative $0.9 million in the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures



Ballantyne Strong prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company discloses information regarding Adjusted EBITDA (“Adjusted EBITDA”), which differs from the commonly-used EBITDA (“EBITDA”). Adjusted EBITDA both adjusts net income (loss) to exclude income taxes, interest, and depreciation and amortization, and excludes discontinued operations, share-based compensation, impairment charges, equity method income (loss), fair value adjustments, severance, foreign currency transaction gains (losses), transactional gains and expenses, gains on insurance recoveries, certain tax credits and other cash and non-cash charges and gains.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of performance defined in accordance with GAAP. However, Adjusted EBITDA is used internally in planning and evaluating the Company’s operating performance. Accordingly, management believes that disclosure of these metrics offers investors, bankers and other stakeholders an additional view of the Company’s operations that, when coupled with the GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial results.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or to net cash from operating activities as measures of operating results or liquidity. The Company’s calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies, and the measures exclude financial information that some may consider important in evaluating the Company’s performance.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as substitutes for analysis of the Company’s results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (i) they do not reflect the Company’s cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments, (ii) they do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, the Company’s working capital needs, (iii) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on the Company’s debt, (iv) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements, (v) they do not adjust for all non-cash income or expense items that are reflected in the Company’s statements of cash flows, (vi) they do not reflect the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters management considers not to be indicative of the Company’s ongoing operations, and (vii) other companies in the Company’s industry may calculate these measures differently than the Company does, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Management believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by isolating the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance or that vary widely among similar companies. These potential differences may be caused by variations in capital structures (affecting interest expense), tax positions (such as the impact on periods or companies of changes in effective tax rates or net operating losses) and the age and book depreciation of facilities and equipment (affecting relative depreciation expense). The Company also presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because (i) management believes these measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in the Company’s industry, (ii) management believes investors will find these measures useful in assessing the Company’s ability to service or incur indebtedness, and (iii) management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA internally as benchmarks to evaluate the Company’s operating performance or compare the Company’s performance to that of its competitors.

For further information, please refer to Ballantyne Strong, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 10, 2021, as supplemented by Ballantyne Strong, Inc.’s Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on April 28, 2021, both available online at www.sec.gov .

About Ballantyne Strong, Inc.



Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (www.ballantynestrong.com) is a diversified holding company with operations and holdings across a broad range of industries. The Company’s Strong Entertainment segment includes the largest premium screen supplier in the U.S. and also provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks and other entertainment-related markets. Ballantyne Strong holds a $13 million preferred stake along with Google Ventures in privately held Firefly Systems, Inc., which is rolling out a digital mobile advertising network on rideshare and taxi fleets. Finally, the Company holds a 9% ownership position in GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSX: GFP), which has recently completed an investment in a sawmill and related assets, and an 18% ownership position in FG Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FGF), a reinsurance and investment management holding company focused on opportunistic collateralized and loss capped reinsurance, while allocating capital to SPAC and SPAC sponsor-related businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to the historical information included herein, this press release includes forward-looking statements, such as management's expectations regarding its portfolio companies, the Company's intent to pursue an initial public offering of Strong Entertainment, the anticipated timing of such a transaction, and management's expectations regarding such a transaction, as well as future sales, the impact, length and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, general economic recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the adequacy of the actions taken in response to the pandemic, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those discussed in the "Risk Factors" section contained in Item 1A in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on March 10, 2021, as supplemented by the Company's Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on April 28, 2021, the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except par values)

September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,372 $ 4,435 Restricted cash 150 352 Accounts receivable, net 4,446 5,558 Inventories, net 2,986 2,264 Current assets of discontinued operations - 3,748 Other current assets 5,667 1,452 Total current assets 23,621 17,809 Property, plant and equipment, net 6,109 5,524 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,842 4,304 Finance lease right-of-use assets 1 4 Note receivable, net of current portion 1,875 - Investments 37,341 20,167 Intangible assets, net 132 353 Goodwill 937 938 Long-term assets of discontinued operations - 6,372 Other assets 19 28 Total assets $ 73,877 $ 55,499 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,915 $ 2,717 Accrued expenses 2,400 2,182 Short-term debt 3,201 3,299 Current portion of operating lease obligations 562 619 Current portion of finance lease obligations 1 1,015 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 3,850 2,404 Current liabilities of discontinued operations - 3,901 Total current liabilities 12,929 16,137 Operating lease obligations, net of current portion 3,408 3,817 Finance lease obligations, net of current portion - 1,091 Deferred income taxes 5,218 3,099 Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations - 4,066 Other long-term liabilities 229 223 Total liabilities 21,784 28,433 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock 212 176 Additional paid-in capital 50,603 43,713 Retained earnings 24,123 5,654 Treasury stock (18,586 ) (18,586 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,259 ) (3,891 ) Total stockholders’ equity 52,093 27,066 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 73,877 $ 55,499

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net product sales $ 4,086 $ 4,138 $ 11,811 $ 11,370 Net service revenues 2,030 1,423 5,170 4,164 Total net revenues 6,116 5,561 16,981 15,534 Cost of products sold 2,624 3,205 7,831 8,286 Cost of services 1,044 1,192 3,078 4,067 Total cost of revenues 3,668 4,397 10,909 12,353 Gross profit 2,448 1,164 6,072 3,181 Selling and administrative expenses: Selling 411 382 1,158 1,231 Administrative 2,155 2,222 6,775 7,923 Total selling and administrative expenses 2,566 2,604 7,933 9,154 Loss on disposal of assets - (18 ) - (18 ) Loss from operations (118 ) (1,458 ) (1,861 ) (5,991 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 21 - 54 - Interest expense (28 ) (109 ) (284 ) (372 ) Foreign currency transaction gain (loss) 162 (172 ) (56 ) 51 Unrealized gain on investments 8,376 - 8,376 - Other income, net 1,692 2,749 1,847 2,867 Total other income 10,223 2,468 9,937 2,546 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and equity method investment loss 10,105 1,010 8,076 (3,445 ) Income tax expense (2,696 ) (614 ) (2,788 ) (996 ) Equity method investment loss (323 ) (460 ) (1,468 ) (580 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations 7,086 (64 ) 3,820 (5,021 ) Net income from discontinued operations - 5,710 14,649 6,492 Net income $ 7,086 $ 5,646 $ 18,469 $ 1,471 Basic net income (loss) per share Continuing operations $ 0.38 $ - $ 0.21 $ (0.34 ) Discontinued operations - 0.38 0.82 0.44 Basic and diluted net income per share $ 0.38 $ 0.38 $ 1.03 $ 0.10 Diluted net income (loss) per share Continuing operations $ 0.38 $ - $ 0.21 $ (0.34 ) Discontinued operations - 0.38 0.81 0.44 Diluted net income per share $ 0.38 $ 0.38 $ 1.02 $ 0.10

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 3,820 $ (5,021 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss from continuing operations to net cash used in operating activities: (Recovery of) provision for doubtful accounts (249 ) 453 Provision for obsolete inventory 69 105 Provision for warranty 46 14 Depreciation and amortization 985 843 Amortization and accretion of operating leases 620 717 Equity method investment loss 1,468 580 Unrealized gain on investments (8,376 ) - Deferred income taxes 2,124 72 Stock-based compensation expense 686 724 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,287 2,063 Inventories (793 ) (248 ) Current income taxes (6 ) 338 Other assets (2,028 ) (11 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (1,373 ) 2,551 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 2,002 646 Operating lease obligations (617 ) (720 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities from continuing operations (335 ) 3,106 Net cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations 510 5,651 Net cash provided by operating activities 175 8,757 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (650 ) (511 ) Investment in GreenFirst Forest Products, Inc. (Note 6) (9,977 ) - Investment in Firefly Systems, Inc. (Note 6) - (4,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (10,627 ) (4,511 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities from discontinued operations 12,761 (218 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 2,134 (4,729 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on short-term debt (509 ) (450 ) Proceeds from stock issuance, net of costs 6,310 - Payments of withholding taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (80 ) - Proceeds from borrowing under credit facility - 5,040 Repayment of borrowing under credit facility - (5,040 ) Proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program Loan - 3,174 Repayment of Paycheck Protection Program Loan - (3,174 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 9 - Payments on capital lease obligations (2,106 ) (658 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities from continuing operations 3,624 (1,108 ) Net cash used in financing activities from discontinued operations (155 ) (964 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 3,469 (2,072 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (43 ) 120 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash from continuing operations (7,381 ) (2,393 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash from discontinued operations 13,116 4,469 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 5,735 2,076 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 4,787 5,302 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 10,522 $ 7,378

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary by Business Segments

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Strong Entertainment Revenue $ 5,822 $ 5,260 $ 16,121 $ 15,041 Gross profit 2,154 889 5,428 2,769 Operating income 1,028 (79 ) 2,150 (894 ) Adjusted EBITDA 641 133 1,056 (137 ) Corporate and Other Revenue $ 294 $ 301 $ 860 $ 493 Gross profit 294 275 644 412 Operating loss (1,146 ) (1,379 ) (4,011 ) (5,097 ) Adjusted EBITDA (815 ) (1,049 ) (3,046 ) (4,167 ) Consolidated Revenue $ 6,116 $ 5,561 $ 16,981 $ 15,534 Gross profit $ 2,448 $ 1,164 $ 6,072 $ 3,181 Operating loss $ (118 ) $ (1,458 ) $ (1,861 ) $ (5,991 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (174 ) $ (916 ) $ (1,990 ) $ (4,304 )

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Quarters Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Strong Entertainment Corporate and Other Discontinued Operations Consolidated Strong Entertainment Corporate and Other Discontinued Operations Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 7,685 $ (599 ) $ - $ 7,086 $ 1,939 $ (2,003 ) $ 5,710 $ 5,646 Net income from discontinued operations - - - - - - (5,710 ) (5,710 ) Net income ( loss) from continuing operations 7,685 (599 ) - 7,086 1,939 (2,003 ) - (64 ) Interest expense (income), net 25 (18 ) - 7 24 85 - 109 Income tax expense 2,327 369 - 2,696 488 126 - 614 Depreciation and amortization 216 129 - 345 226 46 - 272 EBITDA 10,253 (119 ) - 10,134 2,677 (1,746 ) - 931 Stock-based compensation expense - 213 - 213 - 239 - 239 Equity method investment loss (income) 414 (91 ) - 323 20 440 - 460 Employee retention credit (527 ) (90 ) - (617 ) - - - - Realized gain on investments (1,689 ) - - (1,689 ) - - - - Unrealized gain on investments (7,648 ) (728 ) - (8,376 ) - - - - Loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges - - - - - 18 18 Foreign currency transaction (income) loss (162 ) - - (162 ) 172 - - 172 Gain on property and casualty insurance recoveries - - - - (2,736 ) - - (2,736 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 641 $ (815 ) $ - $ (174 ) $ 133 $ (1,049 ) $ - $ (916 )



