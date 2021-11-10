ORIC Pharmaceuticals Appoints Angie You, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today announced the appointment of Angie You, Ph.D., to its board of directors. Dr. You currently serves as chief executive officer of Amunix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



“We are delighted to welcome Angie to ORIC’s board of directors,” said Jacob Chacko, M.D., president and chief executive officer. “Angie’s broad experience spanning venture capital, a variety of business development transactions, and public company leadership will bring valuable expertise and insight to ORIC as we continue to build and advance our pipeline of novel oncology candidates toward potential clinical proof of concept and commercialization.”

Dr. You joined Amunix Pharmaceuticals as chief executive officer of in 2018. Prior to joining Amunix, Dr. You served as chief business & strategy officer and head of commercial at Sierra Oncology (Nasdaq: SRRA), where she led the company’s strategic and transactional business and commercial efforts, including building its robust pipeline through acquisition and licensing of several product assets. Prior to Sierra Oncology, Dr. You served as chief business officer of Aragon Pharmaceuticals. In previous roles, Dr. You served as chief business officer at Synosia Therapeutics and Ren Pharmaceuticals. Before joining Ren Pharmaceuticals, Dr. You focused on new company formation at Venrock Ventures. Dr. You earned a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from Harvard University and a B.A. in Chemistry from Harvard College.

Dr. You added, “I have watched with interest as Jacob and the highly experienced ORIC leadership team have used both cutting-edge internal drug discovery and targeted business development to build an impressive pipeline of promising oncology candidates to treat a range of cancers. I am excited to join the board and look forward to working with the leadership team to support the next phase of growth and evolution of the company.”

Concurrent with the appointment of Dr. You, Carl L. Gordon, Ph.D., CFA, founding and managing partner at OrbiMed, resigned from ORIC’s board. Dr. Chacko stated, “I would like to thank Carl for his guidance, support, and partnership during his tenure on the ORIC board dating back to his initial investment in our Series B in 2015. On behalf of the entire ORIC Board and leadership team, we are incredibly grateful to Carl for his many contributions to ORIC that have positioned us well to achieve our mission of improving patients’ lives by overcoming resistance in cancer.”

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patients’ lives by O vercoming R esistance I n C ancer. ORIC’s lead product candidate, ORIC-101, is a potent and selective small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across a variety of solid tumors. ORIC-101 is currently in two separate Phase 1b trials in combination with (1) Abraxane (nab-paclitaxel) in advanced or metastatic solid tumors and (2) Xtandi (enzalutamide) in metastatic prostate cancer. ORIC’s other product candidates include (1) ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, a key node in the adenosine pathway believed to play a central role in resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens, being developed for multiple myeloma, (2) ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2) via the EED subunit, being developed for prostate cancer, and (3) ORIC-114, a brain penetrant inhibitor designed to selectively target EGFR and HER2 with high potency against exon 20 insertion mutations, being developed across multiple genetically defined cancers. Beyond these four product candidates, ORIC is also developing multiple precision medicines targeting other hallmark cancer resistance mechanisms. ORIC has offices in South San Francisco and San Diego, California. For more information, please go to www.oricpharma.com, and follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

