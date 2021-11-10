CooperCompanies to Acquire Generate Life Sciences® for $1.6 Billion

SAN RAMON, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CooperCompanies (NYSE: COO) today announced that it has signed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire Generate Life Sciences, a privately held leading provider of donor egg and sperm for fertility treatments, fertility cryopreservation services and newborn stem cell storage (cord blood & cord tissue).



“This acquisition is a strong strategic fit for CooperSurgical as it allows us to better serve fertility clinics and Ob/Gyns with a more extensive suite of products and services,” said Al White, Cooper’s President and CEO. “As a leader in women’s healthcare, this is an important addition to our existing offerings and allows us to leverage our infrastructure and expertise, including our sales forces’ strong clinical reputation and educational capabilities.”

Cooper will pay approximately $1.6 billion to acquire Generate Life Sciences. The transaction is anticipated to close in Cooper’s first fiscal quarter of 2022 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.

Generate Life Sciences reported approximately $250 million in trailing twelve-month revenues as of September 30, 2021. Excluding one-time charges and deal-related amortization, the acquisition is expected to be accretive to Cooper’s non-GAAP earnings per share by approximately $0.30 in the first year after closing.

Additional details concerning the acquisition are available in a presentation on the Investor Relations section of Cooper’s website at http://investor.coopercos.com under the presentation titled “Generate Life Sciences.”

About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the NYSE (NYSE: COO). Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, Cooper has a workforce of more than 12,000 with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com .

About Generate Life Sciences

Generate Life Sciences® (“Generate”) is a life sciences company helping to grow and protect families through reproductive, newborn stem cell, genetic screening, medical device, and healthcare technology services. The Company serves families from preconception to post-birth. Its brands — CBR® (Cord Blood Registry®), California Cryobank™, Donor Egg Bank USA™, NW Cryobank™, ReadyGen™, Kitazato USA™, and Donor Application™ — are pioneering leaders that have helped nearly one million families. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Generate operates facilities in Tucson, New York, Boston, Palo Alto, and Rockville, MD. For more information, please visit www.generate.com.

