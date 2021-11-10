EnerSys Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results 

READING, Pa., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnerSys (NYSE: ENS), the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, announced today results for its second quarter of fiscal 2022, which ended on October 3, 2021.



Second Quarter FY 22 Highlights Net sales of $791M up 12% vs. Q2'21

Record backlog now over $1.0B

Aggressively driving price to catch inflation

Supply chain slowed Q2 shipments, impacting earnings Bank debt leverage at 2.0X

Hagen closure substantially complete

TPPL demand strong; output nearing $1.2B p.a.

New product initiatives gaining market acceptance





Key Results from Operations by Segments ($ in millions) Q2 FY22 Q2 FY21 % Change Energy Systems Net Sales $ 369.8 $ 340.8 8.5 % Operating Earnings 1.2 22.8 (95.1 ) Adjusted Operating Earnings * 8.5 30.1 (72.0 ) Motive Power Net Sales 320.7 263.8 21.6 Operating Earnings 41.0 24.2 69.8 Adjusted Operating Earnings * 41.0 24.2 69.9 Specialty Net Sales 100.9 103.8 (2.9 ) Operating Earnings 11.4 11.5 — Adjusted Operating Earnings * 11.9 11.9 —

* This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information.

Message from the CEO

Q2 was a mixed quarter, with exceptionally strong demand and prolonged supply chain headwinds. Demand continued to accelerate across all of our lines of businesses, far exceeding pre-COVID levels. Revenue in the quarter was up 12% over last year with the full potential suppressed by lingering supply chain disruptions. Our backlog at quarter-end exceeded $1 billion for the first time in the company’s history, nearly double historic levels. We have made substantial progress on our strategic and business development initiatives including 5G powering, transportation and defense market share, and next generation Motive Power products which collectively account for the majority of our backlog growth. We also welcome our core businesses such as Motive Power and Broadband returning to normalized order rates. As a result, our demand runway remains very strong and we expect this strength to continue throughout the remainder of the year and calendar 2022. Our pricing initiatives are beginning to take hold, especially in Energy Systems. However, our earnings potential was suppressed in Q2 by the disrupted supply of higher margin product components and continuing inflation out-pacing the timing of pricing realization. We anticipate seeing limited benefits from these pricing actions again in the third quarter, with the full benefit materializing when costs stabilize and we work through open orders, which could be as early as the fourth quarter. We continue to stay focused on execution in this unpredictable environment and remain confident in our underlying demand. We expect our adjusted diluted earnings per share to be between $0.96 and $1.06 in our third fiscal quarter.



David M. Shaffer, President and Chief Executive Officer, EnerSys





Net earnings attributable to EnerSys stockholders (“Net earnings”) for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $35.6 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, which included an unfavorable highlighted net of tax impact of $7.9 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, from highlighted items described in further detail in the tables shown below, reconciling non-GAAP adjusted financial measures to reported amounts.

Net earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $35.7 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, which included an unfavorable highlighted net of tax impact of $7.5 million, or $0.17 per diluted share from highlighted items described in further detail in the tables shown below, reconciling non-GAAP adjusted financial measures to reported amounts.

Excluding these highlighted items, adjusted Net earnings per diluted share for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, on a non-GAAP basis, were $1.01, compared to the guidance of $1.03 to $1.13 per diluted share for the second quarter given by the Company on August 11, 2021. These earnings compare to the prior year second quarter adjusted Net earnings of $1.00 per diluted share. Please refer to the section included herein under the heading “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a discussion of the Company’s use of non-GAAP adjusted financial information, which includes tables reconciling GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted financial measures for the quarters ended October 3, 2021 and October 4, 2020.

Between October 4, 2021 through November 5, 2021, the Company repurchased 742,811 shares for approximately $57.0 million. Additionally, the Company announced on November 10, 2021, the establishment of a new $100 million stock repurchase program, with no expiration date.

Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 were $791.4 million, an increase of 11.7% from the prior year second quarter net sales of $708.4 million and decreased 2.9% sequentially from the first quarter of fiscal 2022 net sales of $814.9 million. The increase compared to prior year quarter was the result of an 11% increase in organic volume resulting primarily from strong demand arising from robust markets and the easing of the pandemic and a 1% increase in pricing. The sequential decrease was the result of a decrease in organic volume.

The Company’s operating results for its business segments for the second quarters of fiscal 2022 and 2021 are as follows:

Quarter ended ($ millions) October 3, 2021 Energy Systems Motive Power Specialty Total Net Sales $ 369.8 $ 320.7 $ 100.9 $ 791.4 Operating Earnings $ 1.0 $ 37.3 $ 11.4 $ 49.7 Inventory adjustment relating to exit activities — 1.0 — 1.0 Restructuring and other exit charges 0.2 2.7 — 2.9 Amortization of identified intangible assets from recent acquisitions 5.9 — 0.5 6.4 Other 1.4 — — 1.4 Adjusted Operating Earnings $ 8.5 $ 41.0 $ 11.9 $ 61.4





Quarter ended ($ millions) October 4, 2020 Energy Systems Motive Power Specialty Total Net Sales $ 340.8 $ 263.8 $ 103.8 $ 708.4 Operating Earnings $ 21.5 $ 22.5 $ 11.4 $ 55.4 Restructuring and other exit charges 1.3 1.7 0.1 3.1 Amortization of identified intangible assets from recent acquisitions 5.7 — 0.4 6.1 Other 1.5 — — 1.5 Acquisition activity expense 0.1 — — 0.1 Adjusted Operating Earnings $ 30.1 $ 24.2 $ 11.9 $ 66.2

Net earnings for the six months of fiscal 2022 was $79.5 million, or $1.83 per diluted share, which included an unfavorable highlighted net of tax impact of $18.4 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, from highlighted items described in further detail in the tables shown below, reconciling non-GAAP adjusted financial measures to reported amounts.

Net earnings for the six months of fiscal 2021 was $70.9 million, or $1.65 per diluted share, which included an unfavorable highlighted net of tax impact of $11.7 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, from highlighted items described in further detail in the tables shown below, reconciling non-GAAP adjusted financial measures to reported amounts.

Adjusted Net earnings per diluted share for the six months of fiscal 2022, on a non-GAAP basis, were $2.26. This compares to the prior year six months adjusted Net earnings of $1.92 per diluted share. Please refer to the section included herein under the heading “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a discussion of the Company’s use of non-GAAP adjusted financial information.

Net sales for the six months of fiscal 2022 were $1,606.3 million, an increase of 13.7% from the prior year six months net sales of $1,413.3 million. The increase from the prior year six months was due to an 11% increase in organic volume resulting primarily from strong demand, a 2% increase in foreign currency translation impact and a 1% increase in pricing.

The Company’s operating results for its business segments for the six months of fiscal 2022 and 2021 are as follows:

Six months ended ($ millions) October 3, 2021 Energy Systems Motive Power Specialty Total Net Sales $ 741.0 $ 656.8 $ 208.5 $ 1,606.3 Operating Earnings $ 7.6 $ 79.4 $ 23.6 $ 110.6 Inventory adjustment relating to exit activities — 1.0 — 1.0 Restructuring and other exit charges 0.7 11.2 (1.2 ) 10.7 Amortization of identified intangible assets from recent acquisitions 11.9 — 0.9 12.8 Other 1.4 — — 1.4 Adjusted Operating Earnings $ 21.6 $ 91.6 $ 23.3 $ 136.5





Six months ended ($ millions) October 4, 2020 Energy Systems Motive Power Specialty Total Net Sales $ 694.2 $ 526.6 $ 192.5 $ 1,413.3 Operating Earnings $ 43.0 $ 49.0 $ 16.6 $ 108.6 Restructuring and other exit charges 1.8 2.5 0.2 4.5 Amortization of identified intangible assets from recent acquisitions 11.7 — 0.8 12.5 Other 1.5 — — 1.5 Acquisition activity expense 0.2 — 0.1 0.3 Adjusted Operating Earnings $ 58.2 $ 51.5 $ 17.7 $ 127.4

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, ("GAAP"). EnerSys' management uses the non-GAAP measures “adjusted Net earnings” and “adjusted operating earnings” as applicable, in their analysis of the Company's performance. This measure, as used by EnerSys in past quarters and years, adjusts operating earnings and Net earnings determined in accordance with GAAP to reflect changes in financial results associated with the Company's restructuring initiatives and other highlighted charges and income items. Management believes the presentation of these financial measures reflecting these non-GAAP adjustments provides important supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of the Company as distinct from results that include items that are not indicative of ongoing operating results and overall business performance; in particular, those charges that the Company incurs as a result of restructuring activities, impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles and other assets, acquisition activities and those charges and credits that are not directly related to operating unit performance, such as significant legal proceedings, amortization of Alpha and NorthStar related intangible assets and tax valuation allowance changes, including those related to the AHV Financing in Switzerland. Because these charges are not incurred as a result of ongoing operations, or are incurred as a result of a potential or previous acquisition, they are not as helpful a measure of the performance of our underlying business, particularly in light of their unpredictable nature and are difficult to forecast. Although we exclude the amortization of purchased intangibles from these non-GAAP measures, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.

Income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated using the applicable statutory tax rate for the jurisdictions in which the charges (benefits) are incurred, while taking into consideration any valuation allowances. For those items which are non-taxable, the tax expense (benefit) is calculated at 0%.

These non-GAAP disclosures have limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for operating earnings or Net earnings determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Management believes that this non-GAAP supplemental information will be helpful in understanding the Company's ongoing operating results. This supplemental presentation should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by similar adjustments to Net earnings determined in accordance with GAAP.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted operating earnings is set forth in the table above, providing a reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted operating earnings to the Company’s reported operating results for its business segments. Included below is a reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted Net earnings to reported amounts. Non-GAAP adjusted operating earnings and Net earnings are calculated excluding restructuring and other highlighted charges and credits. The following tables provide additional information regarding certain non-GAAP measures:

Quarter ended (in millions, except share and per share amounts) October 3, 2021 October 4, 2020 Net Earnings reconciliation As reported Net Earnings $ 35.6 $ 35.7 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring and other exit charges 3.9 (1) 3.1 (1) Amortization of identified intangible assets from recent acquisitions 6.4 (2) 6.1 (2) Other 1.4 (3) 1.5 (3) Acquisition activity expense — 0.1 (4) Income tax effect of above non-GAAP adjustments (3.8 ) (3.3 ) Non-GAAP adjusted Net Earnings $ 43.5 $ 43.2 Outstanding shares used in per share calculations Basic 42,575,576 42,521,659 Diluted 43,255,832 43,087,455 Non-GAAP adjusted Net Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.02 $ 1.02 Diluted $ 1.01 $ 1.00 Reported Net Earnings (Loss) per share: Basic $ 0.84 $ 0.84 Diluted $ 0.82 $ 0.83 Dividends per common share $ 0.175 $ 0.175

The following table provides the line of business allocation of the non-GAAP adjustments shown in the reconciliation above:

Quarter ended ($ millions) October 3, 2021 October 4, 2020 Pre-tax Pre-tax (1) Inventory adjustment relating to exit activities - Motive Power 1.0 — (1) Restructuring and other exit charges - Energy Systems 0.2 1.3 (1) Restructuring and other exit charges - Motive Power 2.7 1.7 (1) Restructuring and other exit charges - Specialty — 0.1 (2) Amortization of identified intangible assets from recent acquisitions - Energy Systems 5.9 5.7 (2) Amortization of identified intangible assets from recent acquisitions - Specialty 0.5 0.4 (3) Other - Energy Systems 1.4 1.5 (4) Acquisition activity expense - Energy Systems — 0.1 Total Non-GAAP adjustments $ 11.7 $ 10.8

Six months ended (in millions, except share and per share amounts) October 3, 2021 October 4, 2020 Net Earnings reconciliation As reported Net Earnings $ 79.5 $ 70.9 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring and other exit charges 11.7 (1) 4.5 (1) Amortization of identified intangible assets from recent acquisitions 12.8 (2) 12.5 (2) Other 1.4 (3) 1.5 (3) Acquisition activity expense — 0.3 (4) Income tax effect of above non-GAAP adjustments (7.5 ) (5.2 ) Swiss Tax Reform $ — $ (1.9 ) Non-GAAP adjusted Net Earnings $ 97.9 $ 82.6 Outstanding shares used in per share calculations Basic 42,637,953 42,453,774 Diluted 43,396,588 43,009,755 Non-GAAP adjusted Net Earnings per share: Basic $ 2.30 $ 1.95 Diluted $ 2.26 $ 1.92 Reported Net Earnings (Loss) per share: Basic $ 1.87 $ 1.67 Diluted $ 1.83 $ 1.65 Dividends per common share $ 0.35 $ 0.35





Six months ended ($ millions) October 3, 2021 October 4, 2020 Pre-tax Pre-tax (1) Inventory adjustment relating to exit activities - Motive Power 1.0 — (1) Restructuring and other exit charges - Energy Systems 0.7 1.8 (1) Restructuring and other exit charges - Motive Power 11.2 2.5 (1) Restructuring and other exit charges - Specialty (1.2 ) 0.2 (2) Amortization of identified intangible assets from recent acquisitions - Energy Systems 11.9 11.7 (2) Amortization of identified intangible assets from recent acquisitions - Specialty 0.9 0.8 (3) Other - Energy Systems 1.4 1.5 (4) Acquisition activity expense - Energy Systems — 0.2 (4) Acquisition activity expense - Specialty — 0.1 Total Non-GAAP adjustments $ 25.9 $ 18.8

Summary of Earnings (Unaudited)

(In millions, except share and per share data)

Quarter ended October 3, 2021 October 4, 2020 Net sales $ 791.4 $ 708.4 Gross profit 177.9 177.5 Operating expenses 125.3 119.0 Restructuring and other exit charges 2.9 3.1 Operating earnings 49.7 55.4 Earnings before income taxes 39.9 41.5 Income tax expense 4.3 5.8 Net earnings attributable to EnerSys stockholders $ 35.6 $ 35.7 Net reported earnings per common share attributable to EnerSys stockholders: Basic $ 0.84 $ 0.84 Diluted $ 0.82 $ 0.83 Dividends per common share $ 0.175 $ 0.175 Weighted-average number of common shares used in reported earnings per share calculations: Basic 42,575,576 42,521,659 Diluted 43,255,832 43,087,455





Six months ended October 3, 2021 October 4, 2020 Net sales $ 1,606.3 $ 1,413.3 Gross profit 371.1 352.5 Operating expenses 249.8 239.4 Restructuring and other exit charges 10.7 4.5 Operating earnings 110.6 108.6 Earnings before income taxes 92.2 83.1 Income tax expense 12.7 12.2 Net earnings attributable to EnerSys stockholders $ 79.5 $ 70.9 Net reported earnings per common share attributable to EnerSys stockholders: Basic $ 1.87 $ 1.67 Diluted $ 1.83 $ 1.65 Dividends per common share $ 0.35 $ 0.35 Weighted-average number of common shares used in reported earnings per share calculations: Basic 42,637,953 42,453,774 Diluted 43,396,588 43,009,755





ENERSYS

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)

October 3, 2021 March 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 407,506 $ 451,808 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts: October 3, 2021 - $12,423; March 31, 2021 - $12,992 584,584 603,581 Inventories, net 640,998 518,247 Prepaid and other current assets 135,768 117,681 Total current assets 1,768,856 1,691,317 Property, plant, and equipment, net 500,092 497,056 Goodwill 703,164 705,593 Other intangible assets, net 413,646 430,898 Deferred taxes 65,275 65,212 Other assets 66,421 72,721 Total assets $ 3,517,454 $ 3,462,797 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Short-term debt $ 36,006 $ 34,153 Accounts payable 294,975 323,876 Accrued expenses 273,852 318,959 Total current liabilities 604,833 676,988 Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 1,075,989 969,618 Deferred taxes 77,068 76,412 Other liabilities 185,707 196,203 Total liabilities 1,943,597 1,919,221 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding at October 3, 2021 and at March 31, 2021 — — Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share, 135,000,000 shares authorized, 55,732,195 shares issued and 42,630,966 shares outstanding at October 3, 2021; 55,552,810 shares issued and 42,753,020 shares outstanding at March 31, 2021 557 555 Additional paid-in capital 556,202 554,168 Treasury stock at cost, 13,101,229 shares held as of October 3, 2021 and 12,799,790 shares held as of March 31, 2021 (594,649 ) (563,481 ) Retained earnings 1,734,057 1,669,751 Contra equity - indemnification receivable (4,001 ) (5,355 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (122,147 ) (115,883 ) Total EnerSys stockholders’ equity 1,570,019 1,539,755 Nonredeemable noncontrolling interests 3,838 3,821 Total equity 1,573,857 1,543,576 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,517,454 $ 3,462,797





ENERSYS

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

Six months ended October 3, 2021 October 4, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net earnings $ 79,555 $ 70,914 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 48,340 47,059 Write-off of assets relating to exit activities 3,756 1,753 Derivatives not designated in hedging relationships: Net gains (117 ) (372 ) Cash proceeds 147 846 Provision for doubtful accounts 1,240 182 Deferred income taxes 108 (1,820 ) Non-cash interest expense 1,133 1,036 Stock-based compensation 9,424 10,586 (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment (37 ) 156 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 15,914 106,581 Inventories (125,479 ) 21,080 Prepaid and other current assets (18,969 ) 7,369 Other assets 1,686 3,132 Accounts payable (32,694 ) (49,557 ) Accrued expenses (48,013 ) 1,282 Other liabilities (1,565 ) (2,954 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (65,571 ) 217,273 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (34,622 ) (39,905 ) Proceeds from disposal of facility 3,268 — Proceeds from disposal of property, plant, and equipment 133 81 Net cash used in investing activities (31,221 ) (39,824 ) Cash flows from financing activities Net borrowings (repayments) on short-term debt 2,155 (16,502 ) Proceeds from Second Amended Revolver borrowings 275,700 45,000 Repayments of Second Amended Revolver borrowings (5,700 ) (100,000 ) Repayments of Second Amended Term Loan (161,447 ) (16,837 ) Debt issuance costs (2,952 ) — Option proceeds, net 1,158 1,766 Payment of taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (9,000 ) (4,602 ) Purchase of treasury stock (31,512 ) — Dividends paid to stockholders (14,891 ) (14,879 ) Other 393 255 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 53,904 (105,799 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,414 ) 15,603 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (44,302 ) 87,253 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 451,808 326,979 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 407,506 $ 414,232

