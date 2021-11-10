Summit Financial Group’s Q3 2021 Investor Presentation Available

MOOREFIELD, W.V., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Financial Group, Inc. (“Company”) (NASDAQ: SMMF) announced today that representatives of the Company are scheduled to make various investor presentations during the fourth quarter of 2021. A copy of the presentation materials is available on the Company’s website at www.summitfgi.com.



About Summit

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is the $3.51 billion financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc. Its talented bankers serve commercial and individual clients throughout West Virginia, the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Virginia, and Kentucky. Summit’s focus on in-market commercial lending and providing other business banking services in dynamic markets is designed to leverage its highly efficient operations and core deposits in strong legacy locations. Residential and consumer lending, trust and wealth management, and other retail financial services are offered through convenient digital and mobile banking platforms, including MySummit.bank, and 45 full-service branch locations. More information on Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMF), headquartered in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle in Moorefield, is available at SummitFGI.com.