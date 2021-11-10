StoneCastle Financial Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

DENVER, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneCastle Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: BANX) (“StoneCastle Financial” or the “Company”), an investment company registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), today announced results for the third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021.



Third Quarter 2021 Investment Highlights:

Invested approximately $20.9 million in six investments

Realized proceeds of approximately $5.0 million from the partial sale of one investment

Realized proceeds from paydowns and partial paydowns of $4.4 million from six investments



A complete listing of investments as of the end of the quarter can be found on the Company’s website at www.stonecastle-financial.com.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company invested approximately $11.4 million in two investments and received proceeds of $8.2 million, including paydowns of $3.2 million and $5.0 million from one call.

The estimated annualized yield generated by the invested portfolio as of September 30, 2021 (excluding cash and cash equivalents) was approximately 9.20%.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net investment income was $2,799,280 or $0.40 per share, comprised of $4,437,019 gross income, and $1,637,739 of expenses, net of waivers. The Company also reported a net realized and unrealized gain on investments of $0.04 per share. Net Assets at quarter end were $154,545,283. The Company’s Net Asset Value was $21.86 per share, up $0.06 from the prior quarter.

In the third quarter, the Company paid a cash distribution of $0.38 per share. The distribution was paid on September 28, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 21, 2021.

The Company had $55.0 million outstanding on its $62.0 million credit facility at the quarter end, which represents approximately 26% of total assets. According to regulated investment company rules, the Company may borrow only up to 33.3% of its total assets.

Portfolio and Investment Summary

During the quarter, the Company invested a total of $20.4 million in bank-related regulatory relief capital investments and approximately $506,000 in community bank preferred stock. The Company received total proceeds of approximately $9.4 million, including the partial sale of $5.0 million iShares S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index Fund (PFF) and $4.4 million from paydowns and partial paydowns from six investments.

STONECASTLE FINANCIAL CORP. Statement of Assets and Liabilities (unaudited) September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Assets Investments in securities, at fair value cost: $204,493,895 and $243,502,615 respectively) $ 206,017,271 $ 246,536,217 Interest and dividends receivable 2,710,372 2,535,516 Other receivable 6,125 - Cash 224,712 196,016 Unrealized appreciation on forward currency exchange contracts 1,194,584 31,365 Prepaid assets 711,845 797,294 Total assets 210,864,909 250,096,408 Liabilities Loan payable 55,000,000 53,500,000 Due to custodian - 51,709,512 Investment advisory fee payable 854,866 865,565 Loan interest payable - 36,460 Accrued expenses payable 464,760 634,809 Total liabilities 56,319,626 106,746,346 Net Assets $ 154,545,283 $ 143,350,062 Net Assets consist of: Common stock at par ($0.001 per share) $ 7,070 $ 6,575 Paid-in-Capital 156,020,173 145,188,957 Total distributable earnings / (loss) (1,481,960 ) (1,845,470 ) Net Assets $ 154,545,283 $ 143,350,062 Net Asset Value Per Share: Common Stock Shares Outstanding 7,069,659 6,575,035 Net asset value per common share $ 21.86 $ 21.80 Market price per share $ 22.05 $ 22.01 Market price premium to net asset value per share 0.87 % 0.96 %





STONECASTLE FINANCIAL CORP. Statement of Operations (unaudited) For The Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 For The Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Investment Income Interest $ 3,816,714 $ 3,528,605 Dividends 558,441 653,832 Origination fee income 32,278 32,127 Other income (service fees and due diligence fees) 29,586 39,881 Total Investment Income 4,437,019 4,254,445 Expenses Investment advisory fees 929,866 865,565 Interest expense 312,679 299,707 Directors' fees 104,721 104,197 Transfer agent, custodian fees and administrator fees 73,159 72,364 Bank administration fees 40,457 40,017 Professional fees 79,313 78,451 ABA marketing and licensing fees 17,650 20,789 Investor relations fees 31,204 30,866 Delaware franchise tax 22,943 22,694 Insurance expense 18,148 17,951 Valuation fees 15,152 14,988 Miscellaneous fees (proxy, rating agency, etc.) 67,447 48,488 Total expenses 1,712,739 1,616,077 Less: Advisory fee waiver (75,000 ) - Net expenses after waivers 1,637,739 1,616,077 Net Investment Income 2,799,280 2,638,368 Realized and Unrealized Gain / (Loss) on Investments and Foreign Currency Transactions Net realized gain / (loss) on investments 374,742 (960,605 ) Net realized gain from forward foreign currency contracts (550,632 ) 192,322 Net realized gain / (loss) from foreign currency translations 955,183 (711,007 ) Net change in net unrealized appreciation / (depreciation) on investments (1,510,227 ) 2,548,098 Net change in unrealized appreciation / (depreciation) on written options - - Net change in unrealized appreciation / (depreciation) on forward currency contracts 1,163,219 (173,387 ) Net change in unrealized appreciation / (depreciation) on foreign currency translations (182,488 ) 183,084 Net realized and unrealized gain/(loss) on investments, written options, forward foreign currency contracts and foreign currency translations 249,797 1,078,505 Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting From Operations $ 3,049,077 $ 3,716,873



