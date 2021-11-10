Notice to disregard: VeeMost Technologies, LTD Retracts Press Release Issued on November 01, 2021 regarding agreement with a Fairfax Financial Holdings Company

Red Bank, NJ, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VeeMost Technologies LTD retracts the press release issued on November 01, 2021 entitled “VeeMost Technologies, LTD Makes Inroads in Cyber Security Sector in Agreement with a Fairfax Financial Holdings Company.”



The November 01, 2021 press release was published in error because not all impacted stakeholders had fully approved and signed off on the content of the press release. An updated press release will be published if and when fully approved.

About VeeMost Technologies and JPX Global, Inc.

JPX Global, Inc. (OTC Pink: JPEX) and VeeMost Technologies, LTD has executed an agreement in an all-cash transaction, in which VeeMost purchased a majority control of JPX Global, Inc. VeeMost is an innovative cloud/cybersecurity global solutions and digital transformation services provider with locations in the United States, India, and West Africa. VeeMost specializes in architecting, deploying, and managing secure digital solutions and platforms for customers to accelerate and enhance business efficiencies for increased profitability. A name change from JPEX Global, Inc to VeeMost Technologies, Inc will be filed with FINRA. The company will be re-domiciled in Delaware at the conclusion of the transaction as it continues to work towards its goal of up-listing to the OTCQB or other more prestigious exchanges, subject to satisfying all relevant listing qualifications for the exchange.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

CONTACT:

VeeMost Technologies, LLC

info@veemost.com