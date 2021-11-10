Navient honored by the Women’s Forum of New York for active leadership to attain gender parity on its corporate board

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient is proud to announce that it has been honored by the Women’s Forum of New York at its sixth biennial Breakfast of Corporate Champions, for achieving at least 35% female representation on their board of directors.



Navient is recognized as a corporate game-changer for promoting women’s leadership in the boardroom. Half of Navient’s 10 directors, including the chair, are women.

“We salute Navient for their impressive success to achieve greater gender balance in their corporate boardroom,” said Breakfast of Corporate Champions Founder and Chair Janice Reals Ellig, CEO, The Ellig Group. “As part of the Women’s Forum of New York’s ongoing Corporate Board Initiative, we’re proud to honor Navient as an important member of the 2021 class of Corporate Champions who are determined to lead the way.”

For 2021, the Women’s Forum saluted the 243 companies from the S&P 500 and FORTUNE 1000 that have achieved 35% or more female representation on their corporate boards, exceeding the national average.

The Women’s Forum Corporate Board Initiative reflects the organization’s belief that change happens more quickly when it’s driven from the top. The initiative focuses on company leadership, including CEOs, directors, and nominating and governance committee chairs, working to advance the appointment of women with the overarching goal to achieve gender parity on corporate boards.

About Women’s Forum of New York

The Women’s Forum of New York is a network of women leaders representing the highest levels of professional achievement across all sectors of business, industry, and spheres of influence throughout New York City. The by-invitation membership of more than 500 women is dedicated to the advancement of women's leadership through programs which personally and professionally enrich members' lives, including The Education Fund, which enables talented women whose potential has been disrupted by unforeseen adversity to resume their education, and the Corporate Board Initiative, which extends and expands the contribution of women leaders through corporate board participation. Founded in 1974, the Women's Forum of New York is the flagship of the International Women's Forum, a global organization of over 7,000 outstanding women leaders and, currently, 74 Forums around the world.

About Navient

Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) is a leading provider of education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels. We help our clients and millions of Americans achieve success through technology-enabled financing, services, and support. Learn more at Navient.com.

